D1 Trend Scanner

See the signal before you trust the automation

This is a visual indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage any trades — it plots an arrow on your H4 chart and fires an alert when a specific, previously validated condition lines up: an H4 Donchian channel breakout in the direction of the D1 trend.

If you want to trade this logic yourself, discretionarily, or just want to see it before deciding whether to automate it — that's what this is for.

The underlying edge (same one behind Trendrix)

This indicator uses the identical D1 trend filter mechanic already validated in our Trendrix EA. Tested on identical historical data, $1,000 starting deposit, same period:

Metric Without D1 filter With D1 filter Profit Factor 2.08 4.56 Max Drawdown 41.6% 6.2%

We didn't just claim the indicator matches the EA — we checked

Most sellers ship a companion indicator and just assert it reflects the "real" strategy. We didn't want to do that. We reconstructed this indicator's exact signal logic independently and ran it against Trendrix's actual executed trade history (Strategy Tester, full validated period):

94% of real initial breakout entries had a matching indicator signal within 3 days

had a matching indicator signal within 3 days 78% matched within 12 hours, with an average timing difference of 2.3 hours

That's not a claim — it's a direct, checkable comparison between what this indicator shows and what the EA it's modeled on actually did.

How it works

Trend filter : D1 MA(50) — only signals aligned with the daily trend are shown

: D1 MA(50) — only signals aligned with the daily trend are shown Breakout detection : H4 Donchian channel break in the trend direction

: H4 Donchian channel break in the trend direction Display : Arrow plotted directly on the chart at the signal bar

: Arrow plotted directly on the chart at the signal bar Alerts : Terminal popup (Alert) and/or mobile push notification (SendNotification), both optional

: Terminal popup (Alert) and/or mobile push notification (SendNotification), both optional Non-repainting: A signal is only plotted once its H4 bar has fully closed — it will not appear, then disappear, or shift after the fact

Requirements

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Chart timeframe : H4 (the indicator internally checks D1 regardless of chart timeframe, but is designed and tested for an H4 chart)

: H4 (the indicator internally checks D1 regardless of chart timeframe, but is designed and tested for an H4 chart) History depth: Load sufficient H4 and D1 history for your intended lookback (scroll back / press Home on both timeframes) — signals will only appear where both histories are available

Who this is for

Discretionary traders who want a validated, data-backed trend filter for gold without handing over execution to an automated system — or anyone evaluating our EA lineup who wants to see the underlying logic visually before trusting it with live trading.

Who this is NOT for

If you want fully automated execution, this isn't it by design — it never places a trade. See [Trendrix] for the automated version of this same logic.

Version history

v1.0 — initial release.

Risk Disclosure

Past test results do not guarantee future performance. This indicator displays a signal based on historical patterns; it does not execute trades, manage risk, or guarantee any outcome. Trading leveraged instruments like gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss.