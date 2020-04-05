SignalDivi25 EA Robot v7.629 is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that uses two simple entry profiles:

M5 profile for more precise entries

M30 profile for practical medium-timeframe opportunities

The EA analyses BUY and SELL signals using EMA, RSI, ATR, candle structure, trend alignment, liquidity context, price extension and target room.

It uses closed real trades to identify which signal combinations and entry timings perform best. Virtual trades support the learning process by testing alternative entries and trade-management methods.

Historical and virtual learning mainly adapts:

Risk and lot size

Stop loss and take profit

Break-even

Trailing

Partial loss reduction

Hedge decisions

Runner targets

Basket exits

The EA also includes:

Rolling seven-day risk control

News confidence adjustment

M5/M30 profile selection

B01–B15 blocker diagnostics

Automatic entry and exit

Hedge and basket management

Consolidated dashboard

MetaTrader VPS support

The EA does not guarantee profit. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, commission and selected risk settings.