SignalDivi25
- 专家
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- 版本: 7.629
- 更新: 24 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
SignalDivi25 EA Robot v7.629 is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that uses two simple entry profiles:
- M5 profile for more precise entries
- M30 profile for practical medium-timeframe opportunities
The EA analyses BUY and SELL signals using EMA, RSI, ATR, candle structure, trend alignment, liquidity context, price extension and target room.
It uses closed real trades to identify which signal combinations and entry timings perform best. Virtual trades support the learning process by testing alternative entries and trade-management methods.
Historical and virtual learning mainly adapts:
- Risk and lot size
- Stop loss and take profit
- Break-even
- Trailing
- Partial loss reduction
- Hedge decisions
- Runner targets
- Basket exits
The EA also includes:
- Rolling seven-day risk control
- News confidence adjustment
- M5/M30 profile selection
- B01–B15 blocker diagnostics
- Automatic entry and exit
- Hedge and basket management
- Consolidated dashboard
- MetaTrader VPS support
The EA does not guarantee profit. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, commission and selected risk settings.