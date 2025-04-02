Bull Twin Engine

BULL TWIN ENGINE — Gold Grid & Trend System


🚨 PROMOTIONAL PRICING: The current price is a special introductory offer valid for the next 30 days, or until live trading results are published. 🚨


Bull Twin Engine is a twin-engine system for XAUUSD. A grid core works the

ranging phases; an independent trend engine takes over when a real move

develops. Instead of cutting a losing basket at the bottom, Bull Twin Engine

freezes exposure with a mathematically-sized defense hedge and works it

back — built to survive the drawdowns that break ordinary grids.


Six risk presets are built into the EA. You do not tune dozens of

parameters — you pick one preset and run.


>>> Read the whole description before buying. Bull Twin Engine is a long-term

tool, not a get-rich-in-a-week robot. If that is what you are looking

for, this product is not for you. <<<



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PLEASE READ THIS FIRST — IS BULL TWIN ENGINE FOR YOU?

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Bull Twin Engine is built for traders who think in months and years, not days.


The way it works — riding trends, and freezing and recovering baskets

instead of cutting them — means results arrive over a full market cycle,

not in the first week. Some weeks are flat. Some are negative. A basket

can sit underwater for a while before it is worked back to profit. That

is normal, and it is by design.


If you expect large profit in a few days, or a big return in your very

first month, please skip this product. You will be disappointed and it

will not be Bull Twin Engine's fault — it is simply the wrong tool for that goal.


Bull Twin Engine makes sense if:

  • you can let it run for months on a VPS without touching it,

  • you accept floating drawdown as the price of not cutting at the bottom,

  • you size your risk conservatively and think long term.


Bull Twin Engine is NOT for you if:

  • you want quick money or daily profit,

  • you will panic and close positions during a normal drawdown,

  • you plan to judge it after one or two weeks.


Honesty up front saves us both time. This filter is intentional.



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WHAT MAKES BULL TWIN ENGINE DIFFERENT

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Most gold grids die the same way: price trends against the basket, the

basket deepens, and one bad day wipes the account. Bull Twin Engine was built

around that exact failure.


TWO ENGINES ON ONE CHART

  • GRID CORE — works the ranging, oscillating phases where gold spends

    much of its time. Entries are quality-gated, not spray-and-pray.

  • TREND ENGINE (daily breakout) — an independent module with its own

    logic. When a genuine directional move develops, it rides the trend

    and helps carry the account instead of fighting it.


THE DEFENSE LAYER (the part that matters)

When a basket goes underwater, Bull Twin Engine does NOT cut at the bottom. It

freezes the exposure with a defense hedge whose size is calculated from

the basket, then works the position back toward breakeven. Around that

core sit multiple shields:

  • Volatility circuit breaker — in a crash/panic no new baskets, no

    grid additions; the system steps aside.

  • Weekend-gap shield — no new baskets late Friday.

  • Anti-tilt sizing — after a loss, the next baskets trade smaller.

  • Exhaustion filter — no entry right after an oversized spike candle.

  • Day-range shield — no buys at the top of the range, no sells at the

    bottom; prevents opening a basket straight into a reversal.

  • Far catastrophic stop — a distant last line of defense.


QUALITY ENTRIES, NOT NOISE

Separate signal timeframe (default M15), pullback-to-value entries,

RSI(2) timing, and a higher-timeframe trend filter (D1 + H4). Bull Twin Engine

waits for price to pull back in a trend and enters on the continuation

candle — fewer, better-positioned trades.



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SIX PRESETS BUILT IN — ONE CLICK

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You do not need to be an expert. Six complete risk profiles are built

into the EA. Choose one with a single input and run:


  MIN RISK          Capital preservation, smoothest curve.

  BASIC             Recommended all-round starting point.

  PROFIT            More growth, still controlled risk.

  PROFIT PLUS       Bridge between PROFIT and AGGRESSIVE.

  AGGRESSIVE        Maximum tested growth, higher exposure (~20% DD).

  NO RISK NO MONEY  Extreme, experimental — can fail the account.


A CUSTOM mode is included for advanced users who want full manual

control. The included preset guide explains each profile in detail.



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BACKTEST RESULTS (verified, real ticks)

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Symbol / TF:  XAUUSD M5

Period:       01 Jan 2025 – 30 Jun 2026 (18 months)

Deposit:      EUR 1,500   Leverage: 1:500

Modeling:     Every tick based on real ticks (100% quality)

Broker:       Fusion Markets


  Preset            Net Profit   Growth    PF     Max Eq DD

  MIN RISK          EUR 1,624    +108%     2.28   6.47%

  BASIC             EUR 3,479    +232%     2.45   11.81%

  PROFIT            EUR 5,103    +340%     2.40   13.06%

  PROFIT PLUS       EUR 6,931    +462%     2.48   15.35%

  AGGRESSIVE        EUR 13,435   +896%     2.78   20.76%

  NO RISK NO MONEY  EUR 14,939   +996%     2.71   20.51%*


*Drawdown shown for this test period only; this preset is intentionally

extreme and can fail the account under adverse conditions.


Screenshots of each preset's equity curve and full statistics are in the

gallery. These are historical backtests — read the disclaimer below.



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RECOMMENDED SETUP

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  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)      • Timeframe: M5

  • Deposit: the tested profiles use 1,500 units at 1:500. For smaller

    accounts or lower leverage, use MIN RISK and/or a larger deposit.

  • Broker: low-spread ECN/RAW gold account.

  • VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime.

  • Always demo-test your chosen preset on YOUR broker first.

  • A news filter is included. A companion Telegram news-alert utility is

    available so you can also pause manually around high-impact events

    (FOMC, NFP, CPI, ECB).



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RISK DISCLAIMER (please read)

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Backtest results are historical and are NOT a guarantee of future

performance. The figures above come from one 18-month period that was

favorable for gold; other periods will look different, and drawdowns in

live conditions can be larger than in any backtest.


Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries a high level of risk

and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Results vary with

broker, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, execution quality and

market conditions. Bull Twin Engine is a tool, not financial advice, and not a

promise of profit.


Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Test on a demo account

first, start with conservative risk, and give the system the time it was

designed for. If you cannot commit to running it long term, Bull Twin Engine is

not the right product for you.



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AFTER PURCHASE

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Message me here on MQL5 after buying and I will help you get set up.

Attach Bull Twin Engine to one XAUUSD M5 chart, pick a preset (start with BASIC

or MIN RISK), enable Algo Trading, and let it work.

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4.86 (506)
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Aurum quant digger
Radenko Jankovic
专家
Aurum Quant Digger — FREE XAUUSD EA for MT5 Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day. This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade freq
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