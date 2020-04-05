BULL TWIN ENGINE — Gold Grid & Trend System





🚨 PROMOTIONAL PRICING: The current price is a special introductory offer valid for the next 30 days, or until live trading results are published. 🚨





Bull Twin Engine is a twin-engine system for XAUUSD. A grid core works the

ranging phases; an independent trend engine takes over when a real move

develops. Instead of cutting a losing basket at the bottom, Bull Twin Engine

freezes exposure with a mathematically-sized defense hedge and works it

back — built to survive the drawdowns that break ordinary grids.





Six risk presets are built into the EA. You do not tune dozens of

parameters — you pick one preset and run.





>>> Read the whole description before buying. Bull Twin Engine is a long-term

tool, not a get-rich-in-a-week robot. If that is what you are looking

for, this product is not for you. <<<









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PLEASE READ THIS FIRST — IS BULL TWIN ENGINE FOR YOU?

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Bull Twin Engine is built for traders who think in months and years, not days.





The way it works — riding trends, and freezing and recovering baskets

instead of cutting them — means results arrive over a full market cycle,

not in the first week. Some weeks are flat. Some are negative. A basket

can sit underwater for a while before it is worked back to profit. That

is normal, and it is by design.





If you expect large profit in a few days, or a big return in your very

first month, please skip this product. You will be disappointed and it

will not be Bull Twin Engine's fault — it is simply the wrong tool for that goal.





Bull Twin Engine makes sense if:

• you can let it run for months on a VPS without touching it,

• you accept floating drawdown as the price of not cutting at the bottom,

• you size your risk conservatively and think long term.





Bull Twin Engine is NOT for you if:

• you want quick money or daily profit,

• you will panic and close positions during a normal drawdown,

• you plan to judge it after one or two weeks.





Honesty up front saves us both time. This filter is intentional.









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WHAT MAKES BULL TWIN ENGINE DIFFERENT

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Most gold grids die the same way: price trends against the basket, the

basket deepens, and one bad day wipes the account. Bull Twin Engine was built

around that exact failure.





TWO ENGINES ON ONE CHART

• GRID CORE — works the ranging, oscillating phases where gold spends

much of its time. Entries are quality-gated, not spray-and-pray.

• TREND ENGINE (daily breakout) — an independent module with its own

logic. When a genuine directional move develops, it rides the trend

and helps carry the account instead of fighting it.





THE DEFENSE LAYER (the part that matters)

When a basket goes underwater, Bull Twin Engine does NOT cut at the bottom. It

freezes the exposure with a defense hedge whose size is calculated from

the basket, then works the position back toward breakeven. Around that

core sit multiple shields:

• Volatility circuit breaker — in a crash/panic no new baskets, no

grid additions; the system steps aside.

• Weekend-gap shield — no new baskets late Friday.

• Anti-tilt sizing — after a loss, the next baskets trade smaller.

• Exhaustion filter — no entry right after an oversized spike candle.

• Day-range shield — no buys at the top of the range, no sells at the

bottom; prevents opening a basket straight into a reversal.

• Far catastrophic stop — a distant last line of defense.





QUALITY ENTRIES, NOT NOISE

Separate signal timeframe (default M15), pullback-to-value entries,

RSI(2) timing, and a higher-timeframe trend filter (D1 + H4). Bull Twin Engine

waits for price to pull back in a trend and enters on the continuation

candle — fewer, better-positioned trades.









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SIX PRESETS BUILT IN — ONE CLICK

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You do not need to be an expert. Six complete risk profiles are built

into the EA. Choose one with a single input and run:





MIN RISK Capital preservation, smoothest curve.

BASIC Recommended all-round starting point.

PROFIT More growth, still controlled risk.

PROFIT PLUS Bridge between PROFIT and AGGRESSIVE.

AGGRESSIVE Maximum tested growth, higher exposure (~20% DD).

NO RISK NO MONEY Extreme, experimental — can fail the account.





A CUSTOM mode is included for advanced users who want full manual

control. The included preset guide explains each profile in detail.









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BACKTEST RESULTS (verified, real ticks)

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Symbol / TF: XAUUSD M5

Period: 01 Jan 2025 – 30 Jun 2026 (18 months)

Deposit: EUR 1,500 Leverage: 1:500

Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks (100% quality)

Broker: Fusion Markets





Preset Net Profit Growth PF Max Eq DD

MIN RISK EUR 1,624 +108% 2.28 6.47%

BASIC EUR 3,479 +232% 2.45 11.81%

PROFIT EUR 5,103 +340% 2.40 13.06%

PROFIT PLUS EUR 6,931 +462% 2.48 15.35%

AGGRESSIVE EUR 13,435 +896% 2.78 20.76%

NO RISK NO MONEY EUR 14,939 +996% 2.71 20.51%*





*Drawdown shown for this test period only; this preset is intentionally

extreme and can fail the account under adverse conditions.





Screenshots of each preset's equity curve and full statistics are in the

gallery. These are historical backtests — read the disclaimer below.









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RECOMMENDED SETUP

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• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) • Timeframe: M5

• Deposit: the tested profiles use 1,500 units at 1:500. For smaller

accounts or lower leverage, use MIN RISK and/or a larger deposit.

• Broker: low-spread ECN/RAW gold account.

• VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime.

• Always demo-test your chosen preset on YOUR broker first.

• A news filter is included. A companion Telegram news-alert utility is

available so you can also pause manually around high-impact events

(FOMC, NFP, CPI, ECB).









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RISK DISCLAIMER (please read)

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Backtest results are historical and are NOT a guarantee of future

performance. The figures above come from one 18-month period that was

favorable for gold; other periods will look different, and drawdowns in

live conditions can be larger than in any backtest.





Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries a high level of risk

and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Results vary with

broker, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, execution quality and

market conditions. Bull Twin Engine is a tool, not financial advice, and not a

promise of profit.





Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Test on a demo account

first, start with conservative risk, and give the system the time it was

designed for. If you cannot commit to running it long term, Bull Twin Engine is

not the right product for you.









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AFTER PURCHASE

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Message me here on MQL5 after buying and I will help you get set up.

Attach Bull Twin Engine to one XAUUSD M5 chart, pick a preset (start with BASIC

or MIN RISK), enable Algo Trading, and let it work.