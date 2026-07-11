Quick Order Blocks Pro
- 指标
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Cyril Louis Marc Maillet
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
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Order Blocks Pro – Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Professional MT5 Indicator
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Trade Like Institutions
Order Blocks Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically detect Institutional Order Blocks based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
It helps traders identify high-probability Supply & Demand zones where banks and large institutional participants accumulate or distribute positions.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Order Blocks Pro provides clean, reliable and non-repainting institutional zones directly on your charts.
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MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Order Block Detection
✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
✔ Institutional Supply & Demand Zones
✔ Dynamic Zone Extension
✔ Mitigation Detection
✔ Break of Structure (BOS)
✔ Change of Character (CHOCH)
✔ High Probability Reversal Areas
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible
✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading
✔ Lightweight & Fast
✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5
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PERFECT FOR
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• ICT Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Institutional Traders
• Supply & Demand Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Futures Traders
• Crypto Traders
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WORKS ON
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• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NASDAQ
• US30
• GER40
• SP500
• BTCUSD
• ETHUSD
...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.
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WHY ORDER BLOCKS?
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Institutional traders rarely enter positions randomly.
Large institutional orders create Order Blocks that frequently become powerful support and resistance zones.
By automatically identifying these areas, Order Blocks Pro helps traders:
✔ Improve trade timing
✔ Reduce emotional decisions
✔ Identify institutional liquidity
✔ Increase Risk / Reward opportunities
✔ Trade with market structure instead of lagging indicators
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BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE
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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.
✔ No unnecessary drawings
✔ Clean charts
✔ Professional visualization
✔ Fast calculations
✔ Low CPU usage
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BEST COMBINED WITH
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• Market Structure
• Liquidity Sweeps
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• VWAP
• Volume Profile
• BOS / CHOCH
• Trend Analysis
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