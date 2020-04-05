TrendScaler EA

SCALE-BASED TREND FOLLOWING

Trend following is one of the few approaches that has remained sustainable across decades of markets. But, most trend following indicators die in ranging markets by the time the real trend arrives

That is exactly what TrendScaler is built to do:

  • Survive the range-bound markets by dynamically measuring the scale of the current price range to identify the upcoming trend.
  • No prediction. No profit target that cuts winners short. Just disciplined participation in every trend the market offers.


MULTI-YEAR BACKTEST (Gold, M30, [2021–2026], 372 trades)

The Strategy Tester report shows the classic profile of a genuine trend-following edge:

  • Winners average 1.9x bigger than losers (2,799 vs 1,471) — the mathematical core of "cut losses, let winners run"
  • Profitable with only a 41% win rate — the edge does not depend on being right most of the time, it depends on discipline when you are right
  • Profit factor 1.31 across 372 trades — a large sample covering trending AND flat regimes, not a cherry-picked window
  • +101% total net profit over the test period — Fixed lot without position sizing (Email me at valuecomy@gmail.com for the free position sizing strategy designed for this trading strategy)

*Past performance does not guarantee future results. Run the free demo in your own Strategy Tester and verify everything on your broker's data before purchasing.


RECOMMENDED USE

• Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GC futures) • Timeframes: M30


RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. No indicator can guarantee profits. All results shown are historical backtests on specific data and conditions. Always test on demo first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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SCALE-BASED TREND FOLLOWING Trend following is one of the few approaches that has remained sustainable across decades of markets. But, m ost trend following indicators die in ranging markets by the time the real trend arrives That is exactly what TrendScaler is built to do: Survive the range-bound markets by dynamically measuring the scale of the current price range to identify the upcoming trend. No prediction. No profit target that cuts winners short. Just disciplined participation in every tr
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