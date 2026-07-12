SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR Trading Panel





SkyAuro ROYAL KING EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Trading Panel for XAUUSD

Product Overview

SkyAuro ROYAL KING EA SSR is a semi-automatic trading panel built for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines market order execution, pending order management, grid order management, automatic position closing, trailing stop, and account monitoring into one clear, visual control panel that helps traders manage orders and positions more efficiently.

This EA does not analyze the market or open positions on its own. All entries are triggered manually by the user; the automated functions are used for order management, risk control, and position management. Both beginners and experienced traders can use simple parameter settings to trade in a more consistent and organized way.

Features [Notification Events]

1. Symbol Displays the current trading symbol, for example XAUUSD+.

2. Current Price Shows the real-time market price of the selected symbol, so you can track price movement without switching windows.

3. Lot Size (input) Sets the trade volume for each order, starting from 0.01 lots, giving full control over position size.

4. Take Profit (input) Sets the take-profit distance in points, for example 2500 points (about 250 pips)(Automatically sets TP when placing orders via mobile MT5 App.)

5. Stop Loss (input) Sets the stop-loss distance in points, for example 2500 points (about 250 pips)(Automatically sets SL when placing orders via mobile MT5 App.) for effective risk control.

6. Buy / Sell Buttons Opens a market Buy or Sell position instantly. Green button = Buy, red button = Sell.

7. Order Settings (input) Order sets the number of grid orders, First sets the distance from market price to the first order, and Level sets the spacing between each following grid level — used for grid-based strategies.

8. Buy Stop / Sell Stop Enables or disables automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. OFF = disabled, ON = enabled, with the live pending order count shown next to the switch.

9. Buy Limit / Sell Limit Enables or disables automatic Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders the same way, and can be combined with the grid settings above.

10. Order Information Displays the number of open orders, total lots, and floating profit for both Buy and Sell, updated in real time.

11. Pending Orders – Lot Plus (input) Adds extra lot size to each additional pending order, for example 0.01 to increase every new level by 0.01 lots — useful for grid-style strategies.

12. Close Buy / Close Sell (input) Closes all Buy or Sell positions instantly. A dollar profit target can also be set for each side — once enabled and the target is reached, the EA closes that side automatically.

13. Trailing Stop & Profit (input) Sets a trailing stop by percentage and distance, with live floating profit monitoring, for example 20% trail with a $1000 activation threshold. Once floating profit reaches the threshold, the EA adjusts the stop level by the set percentage to help lock in profit.

14. Filter Close

Quickly filter and close positions based on individual order profit or loss:

+CP — Closes positions where profit exceeds the set amount.

— Closes positions where profit exceeds the set amount. -CP — Closes positions where profit is below the set amount.

— Closes positions where profit is below the set amount. +CL — Closes positions where floating loss exceeds the set amount.

— Closes positions where floating loss exceeds the set amount. -CL — Closes positions where floating loss is below the set amount.

The target amount can be re-entered and adjusted at any time.

15. Swap & Margin Shows the current swap cost and margin used for open positions, so account exposure is always visible.

16. Account Balance Displays the current account balance in real time.

17. Profit / Loss Close Order Buttons Displays the total floating profit or loss across all open positions, in dollars.

18. EA Status Shows whether the EA is currently active: Stop EA = ON means the EA is running, OFF means it is stopped.

New in This Update

Swap and Margin display, quick lot adjust buttons, auto-close with a profit target, trailing stop with percentage and points, pending order Lot Plus display, and real-time floating profit/loss tracking.

Product Highlights

Trading: One-click Buy/Sell and one-click close from a visual panel, multiple pending order modes, and a configurable grid order system. Risk & Money Management: Automatic take-profit and stop-loss, percentage-based trailing stop, and dollar-based close targets for each side. Monitoring: Account balance, floating profit/loss, swap, and margin are all visible in real time, built specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

Who It's For

Gold traders, grid-strategy users, and anyone who wants to manage orders semi-automatically while keeping full control over when positions are opened — suitable for intraday, swing, and longer-term trading, from EA beginners to experienced traders.

Summary

ROYAL KING EA SSR brings order execution, grid management, pending orders, automatic closing, trailing stop, and account monitoring together in one visual panel. All key parameters can be adjusted quickly, and account state, positions, and profit/loss are visible in real time — helping traders execute their strategy more efficiently and reduce manual errors.

Important Notice

This EA does not make autonomous entry decisions; all positions are opened manually by the user. Grid orders, auto-close, and trailing stop are automation tools that support your trading — not a fully automated strategy. Grid-based order accumulation can increase exposure quickly during strong trending markets, so please test thoroughly on a demo account and set lot size, grid spacing, and profit targets according to your own risk tolerance. All trading decisions are made by the user; past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading involves substantial risk.