SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR Trading Panel


SkyAuro ROYAL KING EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Trading Panel for XAUUSD

Product Overview 

SkyAuro ROYAL KING EA SSR is a semi-automatic trading panel built for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines market order execution, pending order management, grid order management, automatic position closing, trailing stop, and account monitoring into one clear, visual control panel that helps traders manage orders and positions more efficiently.

This EA does not analyze the market or open positions on its own. All entries are triggered manually by the user; the automated functions are used for order management, risk control, and position management. Both beginners and experienced traders can use simple parameter settings to trade in a more consistent and organized way.

Features  [Notification Events]

1. Symbol Displays the current trading symbol, for example XAUUSD+.

2. Current Price Shows the real-time market price of the selected symbol, so you can track price movement without switching windows.

3. Lot Size (input) Sets the trade volume for each order, starting from 0.01 lots, giving full control over position size.

4. Take Profit (input) Sets the take-profit distance in points, for example 2500 points (about 250 pips)(Automatically sets TP when placing orders via mobile MT5 App.)

5. Stop Loss (input) Sets the stop-loss distance in points, for example 2500 points (about 250 pips)(Automatically sets SL when placing orders via mobile MT5 App.) for effective risk control.

6. Buy / Sell Buttons Opens a market Buy or Sell position instantly. Green button = Buy, red button = Sell.

7. Order Settings (input) Order sets the number of grid orders, First sets the distance from market price to the first order, and Level sets the spacing between each following grid level — used for grid-based strategies.

8. Buy Stop / Sell Stop Enables or disables automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. OFF = disabled, ON = enabled, with the live pending order count shown next to the switch.

9. Buy Limit / Sell Limit Enables or disables automatic Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders the same way, and can be combined with the grid settings above.

10. Order Information Displays the number of open orders, total lots, and floating profit for both Buy and Sell, updated in real time.

11. Pending Orders – Lot Plus (input) Adds extra lot size to each additional pending order, for example 0.01 to increase every new level by 0.01 lots — useful for grid-style strategies.

12. Close Buy / Close Sell (input) Closes all Buy or Sell positions instantly. A dollar profit target can also be set for each side — once enabled and the target is reached, the EA closes that side automatically.

13. Trailing Stop & Profit (input) Sets a trailing stop by percentage and distance, with live floating profit monitoring, for example 20% trail with a $1000 activation threshold. Once floating profit reaches the threshold, the EA adjusts the stop level by the set percentage to help lock in profit.

14. Filter Close

Quickly filter and close positions based on individual order profit or loss:

  • +CP — Closes positions where profit exceeds the set amount.
  • -CP  — Closes positions where profit is below the set amount.
  • +CL — Closes positions where floating loss exceeds the set amount.
  • -CL  — Closes positions where floating loss is below the set amount.

The target amount can be re-entered and adjusted at any time.

15. Swap & Margin Shows the current swap cost and margin used for open positions, so account exposure is always visible.

16. Account Balance Displays the current account balance in real time.

17. Profit / Loss Close Order Buttons Displays the total floating profit or loss across all open positions, in dollars.

18. EA Status Shows whether the EA is currently active: Stop EA = ON means the EA is running, OFF means it is stopped.

New in This Update

Swap and Margin display, quick lot adjust buttons, auto-close with a profit target, trailing stop with percentage and points, pending order Lot Plus display, and real-time floating profit/loss tracking.

Product Highlights

Trading: One-click Buy/Sell and one-click close from a visual panel, multiple pending order modes, and a configurable grid order system. Risk & Money Management: Automatic take-profit and stop-loss, percentage-based trailing stop, and dollar-based close targets for each side. Monitoring: Account balance, floating profit/loss, swap, and margin are all visible in real time, built specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

Who It's For

Gold traders, grid-strategy users, and anyone who wants to manage orders semi-automatically while keeping full control over when positions are opened — suitable for intraday, swing, and longer-term trading, from EA beginners to experienced traders.

Summary

ROYAL KING EA SSR brings order execution, grid management, pending orders, automatic closing, trailing stop, and account monitoring together in one visual panel. All key parameters can be adjusted quickly, and account state, positions, and profit/loss are visible in real time — helping traders execute their strategy more efficiently and reduce manual errors.

Important Notice

This EA does not make autonomous entry decisions; all positions are opened manually by the user. Grid orders, auto-close, and trailing stop are automation tools that support your trading — not a fully automated strategy. Grid-based order accumulation can increase exposure quickly during strong trending markets, so please test thoroughly on a demo account and set lot size, grid spacing, and profit targets according to your own risk tolerance. All trading decisions are made by the user; past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading involves substantial risk.

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Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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