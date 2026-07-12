PUSH NOTIFICATION SYSTEM - SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Gold Trading Panel

SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Gold Trading Panel





=== PUSH NOTIFICATION SYSTEM ===





This EA includes a built-in real-time push notification system

that sends alerts directly to your mobile MT5 app, keeping you

informed of every important trading event even when away from

your computer.





── Notification Events ──





✅ EA Started / Stopped

Receive an instant alert whenever the EA is launched

or shut down on your terminal.





✅ Position Opened

Notified immediately when a BUY or SELL position is

executed, including symbol, direction, lots, price, SL and TP.





✅ SL/TP Auto-Set

When a position is detected without SL or TP, the EA

automatically assigns them and sends a confirmation push.





❌ SL/TP Update Failed

If the SL/TP assignment fails for any reason, you will

receive an error alert with the ticket number and error code.





✅ Position Closed (Profit / Loss)

Every closed position triggers a push showing the symbol,

direction, lots, and final P/L amount.





✂️ Partial Close

When a partial close is executed, you receive the ticket

number, closed lots, and current floating P/L.





✅ +CP Triggered

Closed a position where profit exceeded your set target.





✅ -CP Triggered

Closed a position where profit was below your set target.





🔴 +CL Triggered

Closed a position where floating loss exceeded your set limit.





🔴 -CL Triggered

Closed a position where floating loss was below your set limit.





✅ BUY Max Profit Reached

All BUY positions and pending orders closed when BUY-side

profit hit the target. (Supports negative value for loss cut.)





🔴 BUY Max Loss Reached

All BUY positions closed when BUY-side loss hit the limit.





✅ SELL Max Profit Reached

All SELL positions and pending orders closed when SELL-side

profit hit the target.





🔴 SELL Max Loss Reached

All SELL positions closed when SELL-side loss hit the limit.





🟢 Trailing Stop Activated

Notified when the trailing stop system engages, showing

the activation profit level and initial stop level.





📈 Trailing Stop New High

Sent once per new equity peak — shows the new highest

profit and the updated trailing stop level.





🔴 Trailing Stop Triggered

All positions closed by the trailing stop. Shows final

profit, highest profit reached, and stop level.





🔄 Trailing Stop Reset

Sent when Auto Reopen is enabled and the trailing stop

system resets for the next cycle.





✅ / 🔴 Total Close Executed

Triggered when the Total Close button is pressed manually.

Shows profit or loss, account balance, and equity.





⚠️ Account Alert (Optional)

Can be configured to alert on significant balance or

drawdown changes.





=== SETUP INSTRUCTIONS ===





Step 1 — Get your MetaQuotes ID

Open MT5 on your mobile phone.

Go to: Messages → (top right menu) → MetaQuotes ID

Copy the ID shown on screen.





Step 2 — Enter the ID on your PC terminal

In MT5 desktop: Tools → Options → Notifications

Check: Enable Push Notifications

Paste your MetaQuotes ID into the field.

Click OK.





Step 3 — Enable in EA settings

In the EA input parameters:

Enable_Notification = true





Step 4 — Allow notifications in EA properties

Right-click the EA on chart → Properties

Go to the Dependencies tab

Check: Allow Push Notifications

Click OK.





=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===





- Your mobile MT5 app must be logged into the same

MQL5 account as your desktop terminal.





- Push notifications require an active internet connection

on both devices.





- MT5 allows a maximum of 1 push notification per second.

In high-frequency scenarios, some alerts may be queued.





- Notifications are sent for actual execution events only —

no spam, no repeated alerts for the same condition.





- The tsAlertFired flag ensures Trailing Stop New High