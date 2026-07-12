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PUSH NOTIFICATION SYSTEM - SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Gold Trading Panel

12 July 2026, 08:48
Cheng Hiap Hong
Cheng Hiap Hong
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SkyAuro Royal King EA SSR — Semi-Automatic Gold Trading Panel

=== PUSH NOTIFICATION SYSTEM ===

This EA includes a built-in real-time push notification system 
that sends alerts directly to your mobile MT5 app, keeping you 
informed of every important trading event even when away from 
your computer.

── Notification Events ──

✅ EA Started / Stopped
   Receive an instant alert whenever the EA is launched 
   or shut down on your terminal.

✅ Position Opened
   Notified immediately when a BUY or SELL position is 
   executed, including symbol, direction, lots, price, SL and TP.

✅ SL/TP Auto-Set
   When a position is detected without SL or TP, the EA 
   automatically assigns them and sends a confirmation push.

❌ SL/TP Update Failed
   If the SL/TP assignment fails for any reason, you will 
   receive an error alert with the ticket number and error code.

✅ Position Closed (Profit / Loss)
   Every closed position triggers a push showing the symbol, 
   direction, lots, and final P/L amount.

✂️ Partial Close
   When a partial close is executed, you receive the ticket 
   number, closed lots, and current floating P/L.

✅ +CP Triggered
   Closed a position where profit exceeded your set target.

✅ -CP Triggered  
   Closed a position where profit was below your set target.

🔴 +CL Triggered
   Closed a position where floating loss exceeded your set limit.

🔴 -CL Triggered
   Closed a position where floating loss was below your set limit.

✅ BUY Max Profit Reached
   All BUY positions and pending orders closed when BUY-side 
   profit hit the target. (Supports negative value for loss cut.)

🔴 BUY Max Loss Reached
   All BUY positions closed when BUY-side loss hit the limit.

✅ SELL Max Profit Reached
   All SELL positions and pending orders closed when SELL-side 
   profit hit the target.

🔴 SELL Max Loss Reached
   All SELL positions closed when SELL-side loss hit the limit.

🟢 Trailing Stop Activated
   Notified when the trailing stop system engages, showing 
   the activation profit level and initial stop level.

📈 Trailing Stop New High
   Sent once per new equity peak — shows the new highest 
   profit and the updated trailing stop level.

🔴 Trailing Stop Triggered
   All positions closed by the trailing stop. Shows final 
   profit, highest profit reached, and stop level.

🔄 Trailing Stop Reset
   Sent when Auto Reopen is enabled and the trailing stop 
   system resets for the next cycle.

✅ / 🔴 Total Close Executed
   Triggered when the Total Close button is pressed manually. 
   Shows profit or loss, account balance, and equity.

⚠️ Account Alert (Optional)
   Can be configured to alert on significant balance or 
   drawdown changes.

=== SETUP INSTRUCTIONS ===

Step 1 — Get your MetaQuotes ID
   Open MT5 on your mobile phone.
   Go to: Messages → (top right menu) → MetaQuotes ID

   Copy the ID shown on screen.

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Step 2 — Enter the ID on your PC terminal
   In MT5 desktop: Tools → Options → Notifications
   Check: Enable Push Notifications
   Paste your MetaQuotes ID into the field.
   Click OK.
id
Step 3 — Enable in EA settings
   In the EA input parameters:
   Enable_Notification = true
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Step 4 — Allow notifications in EA properties
   Right-click the EA on chart → Properties
   Go to the Dependencies tab
   Check: Allow Push Notifications
   Click OK.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- Your mobile MT5 app must be logged into the same 
  MQL5 account as your desktop terminal.

- Push notifications require an active internet connection 
  on both devices.

- MT5 allows a maximum of 1 push notification per second. 
  In high-frequency scenarios, some alerts may be queued.

- Notifications are sent for actual execution events only — 
  no spam, no repeated alerts for the same condition.

- The tsAlertFired flag ensures Trailing Stop New High 

  alerts fire only once per peak, not on every tick.