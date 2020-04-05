Amix Gold Auto Robot

AMIX ALGO TRADING — Multi-Layer Adaptive DCA-Hedge System

AMIX ALGO TRADING is a multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend detection, tiered capital management, an automatic hedge mechanism, and adaptive profit-taking into one trading framework. Each entry, averaging step, and exit is handled by a dedicated module rather than a single fixed rule set, so the system can adjust its behavior to current market conditions.

Trading Logic

Trade direction is determined by two independent moving averages, with two available modes: single MA confirmation for earlier entries, or two-MA agreement (fast and slow) for additional filtering of market noise. The period, calculation method, and applied price of each moving average can be configured independently.

Position averaging is organized into four separate tiers, each with its own maximum number of trades, entry spacing that can widen at deeper tiers, and a volume-increase method based on either a multiplier or a fixed addition to the previous trade's volume. This structure controls how position size grows as price moves further from the initial entry, instead of averaging every step by the same fixed amount.

Hedge and Profit Management

After a configured number of averaging trades, the EA can open an opposite position to offset the risk of the running basket. The hedge position uses its own starting volume and volume multiplier, independent from the main basket, with either a standard exit target held for longer or a short-cycle mode that closes and reopens more frequently. A maximum number of concurrent hedge trades keeps the opposite side from expanding without limit.

The EA continuously monitors the combined floating result of the main and hedge positions in a basket and adjusts the profit target across four thresholds based on the depth of the floating loss. As the floating loss gets deeper, the required profit target is relaxed, allowing the basket to close and release capital sooner instead of waiting for a full recovery.

Once a basket reaches its profit target, the EA applies a shared stop level across all main positions and trails it as price moves, tightening only in the favorable direction. Two additional trimming methods reduce basket size when the number of open trades grows large: a Head-Tail Trim, which partially closes the earliest and latest trades once their average profit reaches a target, and a Tail Trim, which trims only the most recently opened trades once the basket passes a deeper threshold.

Filters and Account Protection

A news filter uses the trading terminal's built-in economic calendar, configurable by currency, keyword, and impact level, with a pause window before and after each event. A session filter covers four trading windows, configurable independently for each day of the week:

  • Asian session
  • European session
  • US session
  • Session overlap

An account protection feature stops all trading once a maximum account loss threshold is reached.

Additional Modules

A market regime detector evaluates trend strength using a directional indicator combined with momentum slope, with three detection modes: sensitive, strict, and combined. An independent trend-following basket can open around post-news windows or periods of strong volatility, with its own entry step, volume multiplier, trade limit, dynamic take profit, and trailing stop, running in parallel with the main basket.

A single maximum volume cap applies to every trade type (initial, DCA, and hedge), so the volume sent to the broker never exceeds the limit set by the user, regardless of what the volume-increase formula calculates. An on-chart dashboard displays account status, the number of open trades, currently applied parameters, market conditions, trailing stop activity, the current trading session, and a real-time action log.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging
  • A low-spread account and a stable VPS are recommended for continuous operation

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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