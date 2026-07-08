AfiriaxCapital Scalping

AfiriaxCapital GOLD — Automated Scalping for XAUUSD

Expert Advisor built specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It runs fully automated, identifying short-term opportunities on the chart and executing entries with protective orders in place from the start.

Every trade opens with a predefined stop loss and take profit. The robot manages the position actively: it moves the stop to break-even once the trade advances, and applies a progressive trailing stop to protect accumulated gains.

Position size is calculated automatically from the risk percentage you choose, adapting to your account balance. It never exceeds your configured risk.

An on-screen panel displays the robot's status, the daily profit, and your current balance.

Features:

  • Built exclusively for XAUUSD
  • Single-parameter setup: risk per trade (%)
  • Stop loss and take profit on every entry
  • Automatic break-even and trailing stop
  • Risk-based lot sizing
  • One trade at a time
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Recommended: M5 chart, low-spread account, VPS for continuous operation.


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