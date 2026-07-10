

Message from the Developer



As the founder of Kuruvi Trading which is an Independent trading development house Mainly focused on building disciplined Setups over Emotion, Backtested Structure over Guesswork to Compressed rules-based systems for the financial markets. My Core Idea is to Study Every Pair's Behavior, Performance, Momentum etc..!! to Raise Different Kinds of Expert Advisor from the Scratch to a Fully Automated System For Market . The Automation of Trading Has its own Benefits of removing Your Stress, emotion and to enforce consistent analyzing of Markets. For any inquiries, support or technical support assistance related to the EA, Feel free to Reach me out KuruviTrading@gmail.com

Overview & Pricing

Klaus_EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor built around Bill Williams' Fractal indicator as its core entry signal, filtered through the Alligator indicator for trend confirmation. Entries are placed as pending stop orders at the fractal breakout level, with risk managed dynamically through ATR-based stop loss and take profit. The EA includes a live on-chart account dashboard, two selectable trading modes, and two position-sizing methods.





In the ocean of Market where EA's which Predicts the Price There comes The Klaus_EA Which does **not** predict price. It reacts to confirmed structural patterns (fractals) and only trades when a set of trend/momentum conditions align, depending on the mode selected.





Klaus EA marks my first release Which is a fractal-driven, trend-confirmed approach to Conqueror XAUUSD Pair, By Analyzing XAUUSD with Bill Williams Fractals as (core signal) and Alligator (confirmation) for the confirmation. This Strategy can give a Promising Results in Higher Time Frame. This EA will be your Solid Secondary or Your Supporting EA for your Trading Terminal Core Strategy Logic





Signal : A fractal (5-candle swing high/low pattern) is confirmed 2 bars after it forms (no repainting).

Confirmation : The fractal must sit on the correct side of the Alligator's Teeth line — an upper fractal above Teeth signals a buy setup, a lower fractal below Teeth signals a sell setup.

Entry : A Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending order is placed a small buffer beyond the fractal level. If a newer, better-positioned fractal forms before the order fills, the order is moved to track it.

Exit : Stop loss and take profit are both calculated from ATR at the time of entry (not fixed pips), so risk automatically adapts to current gold volatility.

Invalidation : Opposite-direction pending orders are canceled the moment a new signal appears; stale unfilled orders auto-expire after a configurable number of bars.









Trading Modes





Mode & Behavior



Mild : (default) Adds a higher-timeframe trend filter (EMA) and an Alligator "mouth open" fan filter. Only trades with the dominant trend, and only when the Alligator lines are properly spread out (not tangled/ranging). Fewer trades, higher quality.

Aggressive : Raw fractal + Alligator teeth logic only, no additional filters. More trades, lower win rate, materially higher drawdown.





Recommendation: use (Mild mode) as the default for Low Risk trading. (Aggressive mode) is best reserved for Reverse Trading purposes with Chances of Higher Profits.









Recommended Settings



Setting | Recommended value -- Notes |





Trading Mode Mild ( Filtered, lower drawdown )

Sizing Mode Risk % of Capital ( 0.5%–1.0% per trade for live accounts )

Timeframe H1 or H4 ( Tested primarily on these ; H4 trades less often but with cleaner signals )

ATR SL Multiplier 1.5 ( Wider on more volatile sessions if stopped out frequently )

ATR TP Multiplier 3.0 ( Gives an approximate 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio )

Trend Filter Timeframe D1 , EMA 200 ( Keeps trades aligned with the broader gold trend )

Mouth Gap (points) 50 ( Increase if too many marginal / choppy signals pass through )

Max Pending Bars 8 ( Cancels stale unfilled setups )

One Position Only On ( Prevents stacking multiple simultaneous exposures )





These values are defaults carried through all our testing — they are a reasonable starting point.









Backtested Behavior (XAUUSD, H4, ~ 6 months)





Metric | Aggressive mode | Mild mode |

Total trades | 31 | 12 |

Win rate | 51.6% | 58.3% |

Profit factor | 1.92 | 2.22 |

Max drawdown (equity) | 37.3% | 20.1% |

Expected payoff/trade | $37.0 | $43.2 |





These are historical results from a single test window on a demo account — They are illustrative, not predictive and also Gives Different Outcomes if it Tested in Difference symbols, Broker, timeframes, spreads etc..!!





Disclaimer





Klaus_EA is a tool for executing a defined, rules-based trading strategy — it is not financial advice , and it does not guarantee profit. Trading leveraged instruments such as gold CFDs carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of some or all invested capital.





- Past backtest or demo performance is not indicative of future live results.

- Slippage, spread widening, requotes, and broker execution quality can all cause live results to differ from backtested/simulated results.

- Always test any configuration thoroughly on a demo account before considering live capital.

- Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

- You are solely responsible for the configuration, deployment, and risk management of this EA on your account.

- This document and the accompanying code are provided as-is, without warranty of any kind.