Quantum X Apex

Hello, everyone! I am Quantum X Apex, I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum X Apex has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created.

With Quantum X apex, we offer absolute account security, as our backtesting over the past two years has never resulted in a single stop loss.

We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

 
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M1
Type Artificial intelligence, Grid
Single order trading support         YES
Minimum deposit 1000  USD (or equivalent in another currency)
What to note before buying

  • Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
    Profitability should be judged over a full trading month, not a few days.

  • No trades for several hours is also not a malfunction.
    Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.

This is the EA to analyze the trend of XAUUSD, the EA will analyze the up trend, down trend, resistance and support

We designed the logic to follow the trend. When identifying the trend using EMA, we determine entry points based on a combined analysis of multiple indicators, eliminating false positives and selecting good entry points. After selecting entry points, we then apply DCA (Double Cost Amount) of up to 6 orders and trailing stop orders at the entry points.

[Note: The best with symbol : XAUUSD,M1]

List of parameters:

  1. SL default = 35; // SL default for all order
  2. MaxEntry    = 6; // Max Entry order
  3. DCA_Step    = 5;   // Step price DCA
  4. SL Trailing Range = "2/3/4/5/6/7/8/12/15/18/21/25/28/31/35/40/45/50";  // SL Trailing to potition
  5. HeSo_Lot = "2/2/3/4/5/6";// Lot Multiplier with base
  6. BotMagic = 999;
  7. BaseLot = 0.01; //Base Lot will multiplier HeSo_Lot -> lot size
  8. Max_Order_In_M1  = 2;// Max Entry Order in M1
  9. EnableAutoChangeLotSize = false;  // Enable Auto Change LotSize
  10. TradeOnLowVolumeTime = false;  // Trade Full Time?
  11. NewsAvoidanceMinutes = 30;     // Minutes to avoid trading before news
  12. NewsAvoidanceMinutesAfter = 30;     // Minutes to avoid trading after news
  13. EnableNewsFilter = true;       // Enable/disable news filtering
  14. LocalTimezoneOffset = 7;       // GMT offset for local timezone (GMT+7)

Recommended products
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Neuron EA
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD NEURON — the direction decision is made by a neural model embedded in the EA (ONNX) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades. Risk warning first: the default mode (Ultra) aims for maximum growth and reached a measured 52% equity drawdown in backtests. Pick the mode that
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Cable Brain MT5
TICK STACK LTD
5 (4)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combini
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Smart M Quantum
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
KenKem Gold Scalper
Do Ba Duc
Experts
Overview KenKem Gold Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple entry strategies with layered risk management and adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection protocols. The EA employs a multi-timeframe analysis approach with four distinct entry strategies, each optimized for different market phases. All trading decisions are based on technical analysis with clear entry and exit rules. A
Gold EA SupplyDemend
Alexis Gregory William Moretto
Experts
XAU-Sniper Pro: Institutional Engineering for Gold Trading Forget obsolete indicators and "machine-gun" robots that drain your capital. XAU-Sniper Pro is not a simple algorithm; it is a mathematical replica of bank and market-maker behavior ( Smart Money Concepts ), specifically developed to master Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Designed for demanding traders, fund managers, and Prop Firm challenge success, XAU-Sniper Pro filters market noise to deliver executions with surgical precision. SEND A M
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Queen Machine Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Queen Machine Gold v2.01 Intelligent Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) Queen Machine Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD with a unique combination of artificial intelligence and high-precision technical analysis. Key Features: GNN Market Structure (Graph Neural Network): Detects and analyzes the most relevant Support and Resistance levels in real time using a system of nodes and graphs. Evaluates the confluence of multiple historical levels, the strength of
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor (EA) for the Nasdaq 100 and XAU/USD that operates on a 5-minute timeframe, based on moving average crossovers to detect trends and clean entries in Gold and the Nasdaq 100. It is designed to capture fast and solid movements, filtering out false signals and avoiding noise in sideways markets. Ideal for traders seeking automation, consistency, and a clear strategy in a high-volatility asset. The system adapts to the dynamics of XAU/USD and Nasdaq and can be used on bo
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
PlanB EA Advanced Trading System
Gabriel Alin Ene
Experts
PlanB EA - Advanced XAUUSD Grid System LAUNCH PROMOTION: $30 for the first 5 copies! (After the first 5 sales, the price will automatically increase to $99 to limit the number of users and protect the trading edge). PlanB EA - Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trading System for XAUUSD The retail algorithmic trading space is flooded with aggressive Grid and Martingale bots that show massive, straight-line profit curves in backtests, only to completely blow up real accounts during the first major m
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
GoldTrend Retriever
Brighton Kukasira
Experts
Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
More from author
Quantum Gold Premium
Than Duc Hong Ha
Experts
Hello, everyone! I am Quantum Gold, I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the ins
Quantum Gold Master
Than Duc Hong Ha
Experts
I am Quantum Gold , I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training We usually UPDATE latest version IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review