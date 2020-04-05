Quantum X Apex
- Experts
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- Version: 2.5
- Activations: 5
Hello, everyone! I am Quantum X Apex, I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum X Apex has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created.
With Quantum X apex, we offer absolute account security, as our backtesting over the past two years has never resulted in a single stop loss.
We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M1
|Type
|Artificial intelligence, Grid
|Single order trading support
|YES
|Minimum deposit
|1000 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
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Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
Profitability should be judged over a full trading month, not a few days.
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No trades for several hours is also not a malfunction.
Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.
This is the EA to analyze the trend of XAUUSD, the EA will analyze the up trend, down trend, resistance and supportWe designed the logic to follow the trend. When identifying the trend using EMA, we determine entry points based on a combined analysis of multiple indicators, eliminating false positives and selecting good entry points. After selecting entry points, we then apply DCA (Double Cost Amount) of up to 6 orders and trailing stop orders at the entry points.
[Note: The best with symbol : XAUUSD,M1]
List of parameters:
- SL default = 35; // SL default for all order
- MaxEntry = 6; // Max Entry order
- DCA_Step = 5; // Step price DCA
- SL Trailing Range = "2/3/4/5/6/7/8/12/15/18/21/25/28/31/35/40/45/50"; // SL Trailing to potition
- HeSo_Lot = "2/2/3/4/5/6";// Lot Multiplier with base
- BotMagic = 999;
- BaseLot = 0.01; //Base Lot will multiplier HeSo_Lot -> lot size
- Max_Order_In_M1 = 2;// Max Entry Order in M1
- EnableAutoChangeLotSize = false; // Enable Auto Change LotSize
- TradeOnLowVolumeTime = false; // Trade Full Time?
- NewsAvoidanceMinutes = 30; // Minutes to avoid trading before news
- NewsAvoidanceMinutesAfter = 30; // Minutes to avoid trading after news
- EnableNewsFilter = true; // Enable/disable news filtering
- LocalTimezoneOffset = 7; // GMT offset for local timezone (GMT+7)