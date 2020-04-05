Hello, everyone! I am Quantum X Apex, I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum X Apex has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created.

With Quantum X apex, we offer absolute account security, as our backtesting over the past two years has never resulted in a single stop loss.

We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M1 Type Artificial intelligence, Grid Single order trading support YES Minimum deposit 1000 USD (or equivalent in another currency)

What to note before buying

Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.

Profitability should be judged over a full trading month, not a few days.

No trades for several hours is also not a malfunction.

Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.

This is the EA to analyze the trend of XAUUSD, the EA will analyze the up trend, down trend, resistance and support

We designed the logic to follow the trend. When identifying the trend using EMA, we determine entry points based on a combined analysis of multiple indicators, eliminating false positives and selecting good entry points. After selecting entry points, we then apply DCA (Double Cost Amount) of up to 6 orders and trailing stop orders at the entry points.

[Note: The best with symbol : XAUUSD,M1]

List of parameters:

