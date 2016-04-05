Gold Divergence BOS Martingale

GOLD DIVERGENCE BOS MARTINGALE EA v4.1


A structure-and-divergence entry system combined with a controlled linear

martingale grid, designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) on any timeframe.


HOW IT ENTERS

- Detects a Break of Structure (BOS): price closing beyond the recent

  swing high/low over a configurable lookback.

- Confirms the break with a divergence score across 4 indicators

  (MACD line, MACD histogram, RSI, Stochastic) — requires at least 3 of 4

  to diverge against the swing before arming a signal.

- Fires the trade only on a MACD signal-line cross in the confirmed

  direction, with a configurable signal expiry (bars) so stale setups

  are discarded automatically.


MONEY MANAGEMENT

- Linear (non-exponential) lot progression: Base Lot + Lot Increment

  per level, not lot-doubling — designed to slow equity swings compared

  to classic martingale.

- Fixed price-distance grid for pending averaging orders, capped at a

  maximum number of levels.

- Basket-level Weighted Average Price (WAP) trailing stop: activates

  once floating profit reaches a threshold, then trails and locks in

  gains as price continues favorably.

- Account-level drawdown cap with automatic cooldown timer after a

  basket closes, before the EA searches for a new setup.


SAFETY / RISK CONTROLS

- Pre-trade margin and broker volume-limit checks before every order.

- Automatic account-drawdown circuit breaker that flattens all

  positions/orders if floating loss breaches your configured limit.

- Auto-detects your broker's supported order-filling mode (FOK/IOC/Return)

  — no manual configuration needed.

- A "Live Mode" switch: default (OFF) runs with the built-in safety

  checks above; switching it ON removes the extra checks for full control

  on your live account once you've validated the settings yourself.


ON-CHART DASHBOARD

- Real-time panel showing EA status (idle / signal armed / basket open /

  cooldown / drawdown lock), account balance/equity/drawdown, current

  signal direction and divergence score, basket direction, level count,

  WAP, floating P&L, and trailing-stop state.


For the Set File:

Join this group to get this Set File.

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03fef1c6bd0ddd01


For the 0.25 Martingale Step use the Capital 100000-200000 Cents

For the 5 Martingale Step use can use 50000 Cents account.

I have Tested this File in Exness Account,

So if you have Exness can play around with this Set File & BOT.

If you like kindly buy XAU Tri Strategy BOt from last 6 months 300-400% Return with less DD start with 300000 Cents



INPUTS (fully configurable)

- MACD (fast/slow/signal), RSI period, Stochastic (%K/%D/slowing)

- BOS lookback length, signal expiry (bars)

- Base lot, lot increment, grid step (price), max grid levels, max

  account drawdown %

- Trailing activation distance, trailing offset

- Cooldown (minutes) after basket close, slippage, magic number, comment

- Dashboard on/off and screen position


RECOMMENDATIONS

- Primary symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix, e.g. XAUUSDc).

- Recommended timeframe: M1 for the BOS/divergence logic, though it

  works on any timeframe you backtest and validate.

- Test on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester first, and size the

  lot inputs to your own account balance and risk tolerance before

  going live.


RISK WARNING

This EA uses a grid/martingale-style averaging approach, which by design

increases exposure as price moves against an open position. Past

performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Trade only

with capital you can afford to lose, and always test thoroughly on a

demo account before deploying live.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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