GOLD DIVERGENCE BOS MARTINGALE EA v4.1





A structure-and-divergence entry system combined with a controlled linear

martingale grid, designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) on any timeframe.





HOW IT ENTERS

- Detects a Break of Structure (BOS): price closing beyond the recent

swing high/low over a configurable lookback.

- Confirms the break with a divergence score across 4 indicators

(MACD line, MACD histogram, RSI, Stochastic) — requires at least 3 of 4

to diverge against the swing before arming a signal.

- Fires the trade only on a MACD signal-line cross in the confirmed

direction, with a configurable signal expiry (bars) so stale setups

are discarded automatically.





MONEY MANAGEMENT

- Linear (non-exponential) lot progression: Base Lot + Lot Increment

per level, not lot-doubling — designed to slow equity swings compared

to classic martingale.

- Fixed price-distance grid for pending averaging orders, capped at a

maximum number of levels.

- Basket-level Weighted Average Price (WAP) trailing stop: activates

once floating profit reaches a threshold, then trails and locks in

gains as price continues favorably.

- Account-level drawdown cap with automatic cooldown timer after a

basket closes, before the EA searches for a new setup.





SAFETY / RISK CONTROLS

- Pre-trade margin and broker volume-limit checks before every order.

- Automatic account-drawdown circuit breaker that flattens all

positions/orders if floating loss breaches your configured limit.

- Auto-detects your broker's supported order-filling mode (FOK/IOC/Return)

— no manual configuration needed.

- A "Live Mode" switch: default (OFF) runs with the built-in safety

checks above; switching it ON removes the extra checks for full control

on your live account once you've validated the settings yourself.





ON-CHART DASHBOARD

- Real-time panel showing EA status (idle / signal armed / basket open /

cooldown / drawdown lock), account balance/equity/drawdown, current

signal direction and divergence score, basket direction, level count,

WAP, floating P&L, and trailing-stop state.





For the Set File:

Join this group to get this Set File.

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03fef1c6bd0ddd01







For the 0.25 Martingale Step use the Capital 100000-200000 Cents

For the 5 Martingale Step use can use 50000 Cents account.

I have Tested this File in Exness Account,

So if you have Exness can play around with this Set File & BOT.

If you like kindly buy XAU Tri Strategy BOt from last 6 months 300-400% Return with less DD start with 300000 Cents









INPUTS (fully configurable)

- MACD (fast/slow/signal), RSI period, Stochastic (%K/%D/slowing)

- BOS lookback length, signal expiry (bars)

- Base lot, lot increment, grid step (price), max grid levels, max

account drawdown %

- Trailing activation distance, trailing offset

- Cooldown (minutes) after basket close, slippage, magic number, comment

- Dashboard on/off and screen position





RECOMMENDATIONS

- Primary symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix, e.g. XAUUSDc).

- Recommended timeframe: M1 for the BOS/divergence logic, though it

works on any timeframe you backtest and validate.

- Test on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester first, and size the

lot inputs to your own account balance and risk tolerance before

going live.





RISK WARNING

This EA uses a grid/martingale-style averaging approach, which by design

increases exposure as price moves against an open position. Past

performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Trade only

with capital you can afford to lose, and always test thoroughly on a

demo account before deploying live.