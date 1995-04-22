IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.





KJS Gold Pro — King's Journey to Success



KJS Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Fibonacci-based market structure, trend confirmation, volatility filters, momentum analysis, and adaptive entry logic to identify higher-quality trading opportunities.

The EA manages trades as a basket. When additional recovery positions are required, it calculates grid distance, lot progression, average entry price, and basket exit levels automatically. The objective is to manage the complete trading cycle systematically, from the first entry to basket profit, break-even, trailing protection, or risk reduction.

Key Advantages

Designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.

Multi-layer entry confirmation using trend, momentum, volatility, candle structure, and Fibonacci analysis.

Adaptive entry filtering based on current market conditions.

Automatic basket management and average-price calculation.

Configurable grid distance and lot progression.

Basket Take Profit, Break-Even, and trailing-profit protection.

Spread, volatility, session, and market-condition filters.

Built-in drawdown, equity, daily profit, and stop-out protection.

Supports Strategy Tester and parameter optimization.

Clear on-chart information panel showing EA status, trading conditions, basket performance, and entry decisions.

Equipped with a news filter feature and news results to consider the direction of XAUUSD market.

KJS Gold Pro is intended for traders who want a structured and automated approach to Gold trading while maintaining full control over risk, lot size, grid settings, trading sessions, and protection parameters.

** Minimum Recomended Balance : 2000 USD ( 20 USD use Cent account ) ** Minimum Leverage 1:500

Important: This EA uses basket and recovery-based trade management. Trading Gold involves significant risk, and no automated system can guarantee profits. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.





*** For Usage Telegram Bot :

- To use the Telegram Bot feature for this EA, you need to enable Allow WebRequest: https://api.telegram.org

- Then in the EA settings on your chart, you need to enter your Telegram User Chat ID in the settings section according to your own Telegram Chat ID. (For example: 1267233915) and EnableTelegramMessage --> True

- then you can access the Telegram Bot for this EA at: @KJSControlCenterBot (*do this process after you've done the two steps above.)

- but you can also run the EA without activating the Telegram Bot feature, because the Telegram Bot in the EA is just an additional bonus feature that you can use to monitor and control the EA







