ScalperPad PRO One Click Trade Management Panel

                   

                        Scalper Pad PRO — One-Click Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

ScalperPad PRO is a trade execution and management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for active manual traders who need to open, adjust, and close trades quickly without using the standard MT5 order dialogs. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not run automated strategies. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2755 or later). Supports hedging and netting accounts. No DLL files required. Works on any symbol available in the Market Watch window.

Order Entry

  • One-click BUY and SELL buttons send a market order immediately with the configured lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit. No confirmation dialog is shown.
  • Keyboard hotkeys (configurable F1 to F12) allow order entry without touching the mouse. Default assignments: F5 Buy, F6 Sell, F7 Close All, F8 Reverse.
  • Two lot sizing modes are available: fixed lot size, or risk percentage of account balance. In risk-percentage mode the panel derives the exact lot size from the account balance, the chosen risk percentage, and the current stop-loss distance. The lot size is recalculated on every tick.
  • An optional risk cap blocks any new order that would cause the combined risk of all open positions to exceed the configured percentage.

Pending Orders

  • Click one of four pending order type buttons: Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit.
  • A horizontal dashed line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price.
  • Click PLACE to submit the order. The current stop-loss, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied automatically.

Automatic Trade Management

  • Auto break-even moves the stop-loss to the entry price plus a configurable pip offset once a position reaches a set profit level in pips. It can be toggled on or off from the panel header without reloading the EA.
  • Auto trailing stop trails the stop-loss at a fixed pip distance behind price once a set profit level is reached. Stop-level and freeze-level constraints from the broker are respected before every modification.
  • Both functions apply to all open positions managed by the panel and can be used independently.

Position Management

  • Each open position is shown in its own row with direction, volume, entry price, and current profit or loss.
  • Each row has an individual break-even button and a close button for that position.
  • Pending orders placed from the panel appear in the same list. The close button cancels the pending order.
  • Partial close buttons allow closing 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent of a position. Lot sizes are normalised to the symbol minimum lot step. The 100 percent button requires two presses to prevent accidental full closes.
  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit lines can be shown on the chart for all open positions. Dragging a line to a new level modifies that position immediately after the level is validated against broker requirements.
  • The status bar at the top of the panel shows total buy and sell exposure and combined floating profit or loss, updated every tick.
  • Session statistics show total realised and floating profit or loss, trade count, win count, and loss count for the current day.
  • A live risk-reward ratio is shown and colour-coded: green for 2:1 or better, amber for 1:1 or better, red below 1:1.

Daily Loss Guardian

An optional daily loss limit disables the BUY and SELL buttons when the account has lost a set percentage of the day-start balance. A separate trade count limit can also be set. Both limits reset at the start of the next trading day. The lock state is shown in the status bar.

Diagnostics and Status

  • The footer strip shows the current spread colour-coded by configured thresholds: normal (blue), elevated (amber), high (red).
  • Server ping in milliseconds and market open or closed status are displayed.
  • A warning labelled "ALGO!" appears when AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar, because all order submissions will be rejected until it is re-enabled.

Appearance

  • Four built-in colour themes: Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, and Custom.
  • Custom mode exposes 25 individual colour parameters covering the panel background, card backgrounds, button colours, text colours, buy and sell card colours, profit and loss colours, and accent colours.
  • The panel scale is set automatically from the terminal screen DPI and is reduced to fit within the chart height if needed. A manual override is available.
  • The panel can be dragged by its header or status bar and pinned to prevent accidental moves. Position is saved and restored on restarts.
  • The panel can be minimised to a single header bar showing account balance, server time, symbol selector, timeframe button, and auto-management indicator.
  • A symbol dropdown lists Market Watch symbols in pages of ten. Selecting a symbol switches the chart immediately.
  • A timeframe button cycles through M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 without leaving the panel.

Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
Identity Magic Number 123456 Unique identifier per chart instance. Change this when running the panel on more than one chart at the same time.
Panel Panel X / Y 20 / 20 Starting position in pixels from the top-left corner. Adjustable by dragging at runtime.
Panel Default SL / TP Pips 20 / 30 Initial stop-loss and take-profit distance in pips when the panel loads.
Panel Max SL / TP Pips 500 Upper limit the stepper buttons will reach for stop-loss and take-profit.
Panel Default Lot Size 1.00 Starting lot size in fixed-lot mode.
Panel Default Risk % 1.0 Starting risk percentage per trade in risk-percentage mode.
Panel Max Risk % 2.0 Maximum combined open risk allowed across all positions.
Panel Enforce Risk Cap true When enabled, orders that would exceed the combined risk cap are blocked.
Panel Persist Settings true Save and restore lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, and panel position between sessions.
Auto Management Auto Break-Even false Move the stop-loss to break-even automatically when the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management BE Trigger Pips 10 Profit in pips required before auto break-even activates.
Auto Management BE Offset Pips 1 Pips above entry price to place the break-even stop-loss.
Auto Management Auto Trailing Stop false Trail the stop-loss behind price automatically once the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management Trail Trigger Pips 15 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop activates.
Auto Management Trail Step Pips 5 Distance in pips the trailing stop follows behind the current price.
Daily Guardian Guard Enabled false Enable the daily loss percentage and trade count limits.
Daily Guardian Max Daily Loss % 3.0 Maximum daily loss as a percentage of the day-start account balance.
Daily Guardian Max Trades Per Day 0 Maximum number of trades per day. Set to 0 for no limit.
Spread Warning Spread Good / Warn 5 / 15 pips Pip thresholds for normal (blue), elevated (amber), and high (red) spread colour.
Hotkeys Buy / Sell / Close / Reverse F5 / F6 / F7 / F8 Keyboard shortcut for each action. Any F1 to F12 key. Set to HK_NONE to disable.
Appearance Theme Dark Navy Select from Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, or Custom.
Appearance Panel Scale 0 (auto) Set to 0 for automatic DPI-based scaling, or enter a value between 0.6 and 3.0 to set the scale manually.
Appearance Position Rows 4 Number of rows in the positions list (1 to 4). Reducing this shortens the panel height.
Custom Colors 25 color inputs See defaults Available when Theme is set to Custom. Covers panel background, card backgrounds, button colors, text colors, buy and sell card colors, profit and loss colors, and accent colors.

Technical Information

Item Details
Platform MetaTrader 5, build 2755 or later
Instruments Any symbol in the Market Watch window: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
Account types Hedging and netting. The account mode is detected automatically at startup.
Broker compatibility Detects the supported order filling mode (IOC, FOK, or Return) and whether pricing is 4 or 5 digits.
External libraries None. No DLL files are required.
Strategy Tester The panel UI is disabled in non-visual backtests. It loads and displays correctly in visual mode.
Multiple instances Supported. Assign a different Magic Number to each chart instance.
Settings storage MT5 global variables, namespaced by magic number and symbol. Survives EA reloads and terminal restarts.
Lot normalisation All lot calculations respect SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, and SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX.
Stop level compliance Stop-loss and take-profit values are adjusted to meet broker stop and freeze level requirements before every order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it work on a netting account such as a prop firm or futures account?
Yes. The EA detects the account mode automatically at startup. On netting accounts, the BUY and SELL buttons net against the existing position as the broker requires.

Can I run it on multiple charts at the same time?
Yes. Set a different Magic Number on each chart. Each instance manages only its own positions, statistics, and saved settings.

Will my settings be restored after an EA restart or template reload?
Yes, when Persist Settings is enabled (the default). Lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, auto-management state, and panel position are all restored from the MT5 global variable pool.

What happens if the stop-loss or take-profit is too close to the current price for the broker to accept?
The panel adjusts the values outward to meet the broker minimum stop distance before sending the order.

Does auto break-even interfere if I have already moved my stop-loss manually?
No. Auto break-even only moves the stop-loss in the direction of profit. If the stop-loss is already at or beyond the break-even level, the position is skipped.

How do pending orders work from the panel?
Click a pending order type button (Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit). A dashed horizontal line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price, then click PLACE. The current stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied to the order.

The panel is cut off at the bottom of my chart. How do I fix this?
The panel reduces its own scale automatically to fit within the chart height. If content is still clipped, reduce the Position Rows input from 4 to a lower value, or set Panel Scale to a value below 1.0.

The footer shows "ALGO!" — what does this mean?
AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. All order submissions will fail until AutoTrading is re-enabled. The warning clears automatically when AutoTrading is turned back on.

Does the panel open trades on its own?
No. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user through the BUY or SELL buttons, keyboard hotkeys, or the pending order row. The only automated actions are break-even and trailing stop modifications on positions the user has already opened, and these only activate when the corresponding options are enabled.

Version 1.22 Changes

  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit chart lines with live position modification
  • Per-position rows with individual break-even and close buttons
  • Pending order row with draggable entry line and PLACE button
  • Daily loss guardian with percentage cap and trade count limit
  • Live session statistics: realised and floating profit or loss, win count, loss count, trade count
  • DPI-aware auto-scaling with chart-height shrink-to-fit
  • Symbol dropdown list replacing Market Watch cycling
  • Four built-in themes plus a 25-parameter custom colour palette
  • Risk-percentage sizing mode with live lot derivation
  • Spread colour-coding in the status strip and panel header
  • Keyboard hotkey for the Reverse action

Risk disclosure: trading leveraged financial instruments involves a substantial risk of loss. ScalperPad PRO is an execution and management utility. It does not generate trade signals and does not guarantee any trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using on a live account.

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