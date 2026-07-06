ScalperPad PRO One Click Trade Management Panel

                   

                        Scalper Pad PRO — One-Click Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

ScalperPad PRO is a trade execution and management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for active manual traders who need to open, adjust, and close trades quickly without using the standard MT5 order dialogs. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not run automated strategies. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2755 or later). Supports hedging and netting accounts. No DLL files required. Works on any symbol available in the Market Watch window.

Order Entry

  • One-click BUY and SELL buttons send a market order immediately with the configured lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit. No confirmation dialog is shown.
  • Keyboard hotkeys (configurable F1 to F12) allow order entry without touching the mouse. Default assignments: F5 Buy, F6 Sell, F7 Close All, F8 Reverse.
  • Two lot sizing modes are available: fixed lot size, or risk percentage of account balance. In risk-percentage mode the panel derives the exact lot size from the account balance, the chosen risk percentage, and the current stop-loss distance. The lot size is recalculated on every tick.
  • An optional risk cap blocks any new order that would cause the combined risk of all open positions to exceed the configured percentage.

Pending Orders

  • Click one of four pending order type buttons: Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit.
  • A horizontal dashed line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price.
  • Click PLACE to submit the order. The current stop-loss, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied automatically.

Automatic Trade Management

  • Auto break-even moves the stop-loss to the entry price plus a configurable pip offset once a position reaches a set profit level in pips. It can be toggled on or off from the panel header without reloading the EA.
  • Auto trailing stop trails the stop-loss at a fixed pip distance behind price once a set profit level is reached. Stop-level and freeze-level constraints from the broker are respected before every modification.
  • Both functions apply to all open positions managed by the panel and can be used independently.

Position Management

  • Each open position is shown in its own row with direction, volume, entry price, and current profit or loss.
  • Each row has an individual break-even button and a close button for that position.
  • Pending orders placed from the panel appear in the same list. The close button cancels the pending order.
  • Partial close buttons allow closing 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent of a position. Lot sizes are normalised to the symbol minimum lot step. The 100 percent button requires two presses to prevent accidental full closes.
  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit lines can be shown on the chart for all open positions. Dragging a line to a new level modifies that position immediately after the level is validated against broker requirements.
  • The status bar at the top of the panel shows total buy and sell exposure and combined floating profit or loss, updated every tick.
  • Session statistics show total realised and floating profit or loss, trade count, win count, and loss count for the current day.
  • A live risk-reward ratio is shown and colour-coded: green for 2:1 or better, amber for 1:1 or better, red below 1:1.

Daily Loss Guardian

An optional daily loss limit disables the BUY and SELL buttons when the account has lost a set percentage of the day-start balance. A separate trade count limit can also be set. Both limits reset at the start of the next trading day. The lock state is shown in the status bar.

Diagnostics and Status

  • The footer strip shows the current spread colour-coded by configured thresholds: normal (blue), elevated (amber), high (red).
  • Server ping in milliseconds and market open or closed status are displayed.
  • A warning labelled "ALGO!" appears when AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar, because all order submissions will be rejected until it is re-enabled.

Appearance

  • Four built-in colour themes: Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, and Custom.
  • Custom mode exposes 25 individual colour parameters covering the panel background, card backgrounds, button colours, text colours, buy and sell card colours, profit and loss colours, and accent colours.
  • The panel scale is set automatically from the terminal screen DPI and is reduced to fit within the chart height if needed. A manual override is available.
  • The panel can be dragged by its header or status bar and pinned to prevent accidental moves. Position is saved and restored on restarts.
  • The panel can be minimised to a single header bar showing account balance, server time, symbol selector, timeframe button, and auto-management indicator.
  • A symbol dropdown lists Market Watch symbols in pages of ten. Selecting a symbol switches the chart immediately.
  • A timeframe button cycles through M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 without leaving the panel.

Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
Identity Magic Number 123456 Unique identifier per chart instance. Change this when running the panel on more than one chart at the same time.
Panel Panel X / Y 20 / 20 Starting position in pixels from the top-left corner. Adjustable by dragging at runtime.
Panel Default SL / TP Pips 20 / 30 Initial stop-loss and take-profit distance in pips when the panel loads.
Panel Max SL / TP Pips 500 Upper limit the stepper buttons will reach for stop-loss and take-profit.
Panel Default Lot Size 1.00 Starting lot size in fixed-lot mode.
Panel Default Risk % 1.0 Starting risk percentage per trade in risk-percentage mode.
Panel Max Risk % 2.0 Maximum combined open risk allowed across all positions.
Panel Enforce Risk Cap true When enabled, orders that would exceed the combined risk cap are blocked.
Panel Persist Settings true Save and restore lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, and panel position between sessions.
Auto Management Auto Break-Even false Move the stop-loss to break-even automatically when the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management BE Trigger Pips 10 Profit in pips required before auto break-even activates.
Auto Management BE Offset Pips 1 Pips above entry price to place the break-even stop-loss.
Auto Management Auto Trailing Stop false Trail the stop-loss behind price automatically once the trigger threshold is reached.
Auto Management Trail Trigger Pips 15 Profit in pips required before the trailing stop activates.
Auto Management Trail Step Pips 5 Distance in pips the trailing stop follows behind the current price.
Daily Guardian Guard Enabled false Enable the daily loss percentage and trade count limits.
Daily Guardian Max Daily Loss % 3.0 Maximum daily loss as a percentage of the day-start account balance.
Daily Guardian Max Trades Per Day 0 Maximum number of trades per day. Set to 0 for no limit.
Spread Warning Spread Good / Warn 5 / 15 pips Pip thresholds for normal (blue), elevated (amber), and high (red) spread colour.
Hotkeys Buy / Sell / Close / Reverse F5 / F6 / F7 / F8 Keyboard shortcut for each action. Any F1 to F12 key. Set to HK_NONE to disable.
Appearance Theme Dark Navy Select from Dark Navy, Dark Gray, Light, or Custom.
Appearance Panel Scale 0 (auto) Set to 0 for automatic DPI-based scaling, or enter a value between 0.6 and 3.0 to set the scale manually.
Appearance Position Rows 4 Number of rows in the positions list (1 to 4). Reducing this shortens the panel height.
Custom Colors 25 color inputs See defaults Available when Theme is set to Custom. Covers panel background, card backgrounds, button colors, text colors, buy and sell card colors, profit and loss colors, and accent colors.

Technical Information

Item Details
Platform MetaTrader 5, build 2755 or later
Instruments Any symbol in the Market Watch window: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
Account types Hedging and netting. The account mode is detected automatically at startup.
Broker compatibility Detects the supported order filling mode (IOC, FOK, or Return) and whether pricing is 4 or 5 digits.
External libraries None. No DLL files are required.
Strategy Tester The panel UI is disabled in non-visual backtests. It loads and displays correctly in visual mode.
Multiple instances Supported. Assign a different Magic Number to each chart instance.
Settings storage MT5 global variables, namespaced by magic number and symbol. Survives EA reloads and terminal restarts.
Lot normalisation All lot calculations respect SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, and SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX.
Stop level compliance Stop-loss and take-profit values are adjusted to meet broker stop and freeze level requirements before every order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does it work on a netting account such as a prop firm or futures account?
Yes. The EA detects the account mode automatically at startup. On netting accounts, the BUY and SELL buttons net against the existing position as the broker requires.

Can I run it on multiple charts at the same time?
Yes. Set a different Magic Number on each chart. Each instance manages only its own positions, statistics, and saved settings.

Will my settings be restored after an EA restart or template reload?
Yes, when Persist Settings is enabled (the default). Lot size, stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, sizing mode, auto-management state, and panel position are all restored from the MT5 global variable pool.

What happens if the stop-loss or take-profit is too close to the current price for the broker to accept?
The panel adjusts the values outward to meet the broker minimum stop distance before sending the order.

Does auto break-even interfere if I have already moved my stop-loss manually?
No. Auto break-even only moves the stop-loss in the direction of profit. If the stop-loss is already at or beyond the break-even level, the position is skipped.

How do pending orders work from the panel?
Click a pending order type button (Sell Limit, Sell Stop, Buy Stop, or Buy Limit). A dashed horizontal line appears on the chart. Drag it to the desired entry price, then click PLACE. The current stop-loss pips, take-profit pips, and lot size from the panel are applied to the order.

The panel is cut off at the bottom of my chart. How do I fix this?
The panel reduces its own scale automatically to fit within the chart height. If content is still clipped, reduce the Position Rows input from 4 to a lower value, or set Panel Scale to a value below 1.0.

The footer shows "ALGO!" — what does this mean?
AutoTrading is disabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. All order submissions will fail until AutoTrading is re-enabled. The warning clears automatically when AutoTrading is turned back on.

Does the panel open trades on its own?
No. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user through the BUY or SELL buttons, keyboard hotkeys, or the pending order row. The only automated actions are break-even and trailing stop modifications on positions the user has already opened, and these only activate when the corresponding options are enabled.

Version 1.22 Changes

  • Draggable stop-loss and take-profit chart lines with live position modification
  • Per-position rows with individual break-even and close buttons
  • Pending order row with draggable entry line and PLACE button
  • Daily loss guardian with percentage cap and trade count limit
  • Live session statistics: realised and floating profit or loss, win count, loss count, trade count
  • DPI-aware auto-scaling with chart-height shrink-to-fit
  • Symbol dropdown list replacing Market Watch cycling
  • Four built-in themes plus a 25-parameter custom colour palette
  • Risk-percentage sizing mode with live lot derivation
  • Spread colour-coding in the status strip and panel header
  • Keyboard hotkey for the Reverse action

Risk disclosure: trading leveraged financial instruments involves a substantial risk of loss. ScalperPad PRO is an execution and management utility. It does not generate trade signals and does not guarantee any trading results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using on a live account.

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Crypto.com 到 MT5 从 Crypto.com websocket 到 Metatrader 5 的实时烛台流 它是 OHCLV（高开低收真实交易量）实时汇率数据  交易者，如果在一分钟图表中，OHLC 数据不正确，那么它可能会在技术图表研究中给出错误的分析，该产品确保它提供实时准确的数据，有助于手动分析 您可以在我的个人资料中查看我的其他加密产品 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV 数据 2.支持和创建多个符号 3. 您需要添加 Crypto.com websocket 和 api URL，如工具 > 选项 > 允许来自 URL 选项卡的 Webrequest 并勾选 Allow Webrequest 复选框 - Websocket URL：stream.crypto.com - API URL：api.crypto.com 4. 图表绘制于 GMT+0 时区（Crypto.com 的服务器时间） 5. 不进行 DLL 调用
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
实用工具
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
实用工具
SwiftEdge Scalper 具有完全手动控制的专业跳动点剥头皮EA 剥头皮交易需要瞬间决策、精确的风险管理和无缝的订单执行。在观察价格走势的同时管理盈亏平衡计算、追踪止损和多个仓位，没有合适的工具是难以应付的。 SwiftEdge Scalper是为活跃的剥头皮交易者和日内交易者设计的专业交易助手。通过一键点击或键盘快捷键执行交易，而EA自动处理盈亏平衡、追踪止损和仓位管理。这不是自动交易机器人——只有当您决定时才会交易。 了解更多： 完整设置指南和文档 (English) 限时优惠： 前50次下载免费！之后该产品将变为付费。立即下载以获取免费副本。 主要功能 一键交易： 通过面板按钮或可自定义的键盘快捷键(B/S/A/C/E/M)即时执行买入/卖出 智能盈亏平衡： 包含点差和佣金的成本感知BE计算——永不因交易成本亏损 激进追踪： 自动追踪止损，随着价格朝有利方向移动逐跳锁定利润 双重TP/SL模式： 选择固定点数或基于ATR的动态水平以适应市场波动 剥头皮模式： 相反方向键立即平仓——完美适用于快速反转 扩展功能： 在强势趋势中即时放大您的TP/SL 可拖动面板： 完全可自
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
指标
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
指标
DYJ BoS指标自动识别和标记市场结构转变的基本要素，包括： 结构突破（BoS）：当价格出现重大波动，突破之前的结构点时检测到。 它标记了可能的上升趋势线和下降趋势线（UP&DN,也是就不断创新高和创新低），一旦价格突破这些线，标记红色（BEAR）和绿色（BULL）箭头 BoS通常发生在价格决定性地穿过之前价格行动所建立的摆动低点或摆动高点时。当价格高于波动高点或低于波动低点时，它们只是打破了之前形成的市场结构，因此被称为“打破”结构。这通常表明市场情绪和趋势方向的变化，表明现有趋势的延续或新趋势的开始。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置   关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种   足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇符号，设置TP=500（5美元/最低交易量），SL=3500（35美元 /最低交易量 ）；单位点数POINTS。 对于 Volatility 75 Index 指数符号，设定TP=500000（5美元 /最低交易量 ），SL=3500000（35美元 /最低交易量 ）
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
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Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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SmartMarketScannerPro Multi Pair Signal Dashboard
Keyur Parmar
指标
Smart Market Scanner Pro MT5 多货币对外汇扫描器和信号仪表板，适用于 MetaTrader 5 停止盯着图表。开始关注机会。 SmartMarketScannerPro 是一款强大的 Forex Scanner MT5 解决方案，专为希望从单一交易仪表板监控多个货币对的交易者而设计。 这个 MT5 扫描器不会让您在数十个图表之间切换寻找机会，而是持续分析市场并实时突出显示潜在的交易设置。 无论您是日内交易者、摆动交易者还是多货币对交易者，SmartMarketScannerPro 都能帮助您更快地识别机会，专注于最重要的市场。 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业外汇扫描器 SmartMarketScannerPro 不仅仅是一个简单的外汇信号扫描器。 与依赖单一指标或交叉的基本扫描器不同，这个多货币对扫描器评估多个市场因素以对潜在机会进行排名。 内置评分引擎分析： 趋势强度 动量 波动性扩张 多时间框架对齐 市场结构 技术确认因素 结果是一个更智能的 MT5 交易仪表板，帮助交易者优先考虑潜在机会，而
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