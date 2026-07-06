Candle Sniper Pro MT5

Candle Sniper Pro is a high-frequency, institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 (4-Hour) Timeframe.

Powered by a dual-engine architecture, this Expert Advisor masterfully captures price momentum at the exact opening seconds of a new candle, cross-referencing global market structure trends using a dynamic Half-Timeframe Confluence System.

🌟 Core Trading Philosophy & Engines
The Vortex Standard Engine: Exploits premium directional divergence based on customized angular volatility filters, ensuring trades are only opened during high-probability momentum expansions.

The Vortex Broken Engine (Premium Feature): A proprietary breakthrough logic designed to detect and trade institutional "liquidity sweeps" and sudden structural failures from both sides of the volatility index.

Parabolic SAR Macro Filter: Guarantees absolute trend alignment by strict multi-timeframe confluence monitoring (H4 Master Trend aligned with M30 Half-Timeframe structural flow).

Dynamic Half-Timeframe Early Exit Engine: The ultimate safety shield. If the underlying trend invalidates on the lower synchronized timeframe (M30) mid-candle, the EA executes an immediate, secure exit before the H4 candle closes, drastically minimizing drawdowns.

Last-Second Security Flash: Safely liquidates remaining standard positions in the final second of the active candle duration to prevent overnight/weekend gap exposures.

📊 Backtest Performance Highlights (Gold / XAUUSD H4)
Short-Term Aggressive Run (Jan 2026 - Present): Turned a $100,000 account into over $626,100+ Net Profit via automated precision scaling.

Long-Term Macro Run (April 2023 - Present): Generated over $181,390+ Net Profit, proving the algorithm's robustness across high-inflation environments and systemic market shifts.

⚙️ Optimized Settings & Recommendations
Primary Asset: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD)

Chart Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours)

Harmonic Half-Timeframe Parameter: M30 (30 Minutes)

Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Commission Accounts with low latency.

🛡️ Built-in Risk Management
InpUseAutoRisk: Fully automated position sizing calculated dynamic lot distribution based on live equity balance ($1,000 increments scale).

BotMagicNumber: Fully compatible with other active EAs or proprietary firm dashboards.
Recommended products
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Experts
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Karat Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
Experts
Pure Gold Intelligence. Validated to the Core. Karat Killer   is not another gold EA with recycled indicators and inflated backtests — it is a   next-generation machine learning system   built exclusively for XAUUSD, validated with institutional-grade methodology, and designed for traders who value substance over spectacle. LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER   Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time.   Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Detailed Manual, Bac
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
QDragon Gold
Autthapon Kawpom
Experts
QDragon Gold - Smart Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading Expert Advisor QDragon Gold is a professional, fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The EA combines advanced trend-following mechanics with dynamic order management and capital protection systems. Key Highlights: * Trend-Following Logic: The EA trades strictly in the direction of the dominant market trend using multi-timeframe analysis to filter out false signals. * Adaptive Take Profit (TP): Automatically a
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Goldrix Win MT5
Adul Tanthuvanit
Experts
EA Goldrix Win: Precision Trading Built on Experience Goldrix Win is the culmination of over five years of intensive trading experience. This system wasn't built overnight; it was forged through the trial and error of countless blown accounts until a fundamental truth was discovered: A truly sustainable, long-term profitable system must prioritize risk management over "perfect" win rates. Markets are dynamic. There will be periods of drawdown and periods of profit. The goal of Goldrix Win is not
Aurelisx
Ekkapon Phankum
Experts
ADAPTIVE GOLD TRADING SYSTEM BOUND BY GOLD. GUIDED BY PRECISION. AURELIS is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. At its core are five independent execution engines. Each engine evaluates the market from its own perspective, maintains its own trading state and records its own performance, while operating within one coordinated framework for risk, execution, protection and analytics. AURELIS is designed as one complete system—not a collection of st
Nexus King XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Key Highlights & Reliability Maximum Safety: Every single trade is strictly secured with a Stop Loss from the millisecond it is opened. No "naked" trades, no grid, and no martingale—just pure algorithmic precision. Proven Performance: Backed by 2 years of rigorous backtest results (2025 to 2026/today), showing stable growth and resilience through various market cycles and extreme volatility. Prop Firm Ready: Designed to pass challenges by adhering to strict daily drawdown and global loss limit
Nebula Quantum Trader
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Nebula Quantum Trader v5.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | M5 Copyright Worldinversor 2026 Overview Nebula Quantum Trader is a highly complex Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Spot Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines eight independent analytical engines—ranging from adaptive artificial intelligence to institutional methodologies—in a weighted voting system that only executes when a majority confluence is reached among all active modules. T
The Ghost Protocol EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (2)
Experts
THE GHOST PROTOCOL EA: ADVANCED PHASE ALIGNMENT ENGINE System ID: XAU-H1-PROT-GP Classification: Professional Quantitative Trading System V. EMPIRICAL VALIDATION: PRACTICAL PERFORMANCE VERIFICATION To substantiate the algorithm’s operational stability under genuine market conditions, the live trading signal is provided below. This monitoring serves as an empirical demonstration of the robustness inherent in our phase-alignment model. Analytical Note: It is advised to evaluate the system through
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Experts
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Experts
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine   is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver   consistent profitability   across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a   proven track record   (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by   rigorous backtesting   to navigate market complexities with   unpa
Ea grandmaster gold
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
Experts
A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER)  It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have
Quasar Gold Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest. Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
Breakout Hunter Pro
Jimmy Saputra
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy, will look for swing highs and lows automatically. Has protection from daily max drawdown so this ea is very safe. Not using martingale or grid techniques. Recommended timeframe   1 hour. Recommended pairs EURUSD & USDJPY. Risk percent: Risk per trade. Calculate risk based on: You can choose based on balance or equity. Fix lot: If risk percent = 0 the fix lot will be active. Timeframe for signal: Look for swing highs and lows by timeframe Takeprofit: Takeprofit
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Well, as FX, commodities market are quite volatile, you might los
Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5
Samuel Price
Experts
Welcome to the AETHYR ALGORITHMIC TRADER MT5 Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5 is an advanced adaptive momentum trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, engineered to provide intelligent trade execution, dynamic market analysis, and professional-grade risk management across highly volatile instruments. The system has been primarily optimised for BTCUSD trading and has also demonstrated compatibility across additional instruments, including XAUUSD (Gold), under suitable market conditions and bro
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
Gold Equity Engine H1
Phonlawat Kabinthong
Experts
Gold Equity Engine H1 Gold Equity Engine H1 is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this system identifies high-probability swing points and market structures to execute trades with institutional-level accuracy. Unlike high-risk grid or martingale EAs, Gold Equity Engine H1 focuses on capital preservation and steady growth, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to
AetherBlade
Samwel Momanyi Maisiba
Experts
AetherBlade EA - Smart XAUUSD Trading on Autopilot AetherBlade is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . It leverages intelligent price behavior to identify high-quality entries with a smart dynamic risk-reward model. Key Benefits Designed only for XAUUSD (supports symbols like XAUUSDm , XAUUSD.pro , etc.) No grid, no martingale: Purely logical, high-probability trades Automatic lot sizing based on account equity Break-even stop loss adjustmen
Gold Flow Trader Plus
Maicon Rodrigues Reis
Experts
Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage) Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation. This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups. Its goal is not t
Capital Guard Trend EA
Javier Perez Pupo
Experts
Capital Guard Trend EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for EURUSD. The EA is developed for traders looking for a structured automated trading system with configurable risk management, real Stop Loss, real Take Profit and dynamic trade management. Main features: - Designed exclusively for EURUSD - Compatible with EURUSD symbols with broker suffixes - Automated trading on MetaTrader 5 - Configurable risk management - Configurable risk per trade - Automatic lot calcul
MT5 iBossTraderEA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
iBossTrader is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no marting
Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
Experts
Fire Byss - Advanced Grid Trading System Fire Byss is a grid-based Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Bollinger Bands with EMA trend filtering to reduce risk during strong market trends. ======================================== KEY FEATURES - Three trading modes: Counter Trend, Breakout, Follow Trend - EMA trend filter to avoid trading against strong moves - Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing - Maximum consecutive losses limited to 5-6 trades - No unlimited martingale - gr
Pro5Engine GOLD Expert
Ritesh More
Experts
Pro5Engine GOLD Expert MT5 The Ultimate Institutional Multi-Engine Synergy System Designed Specially for XAUUSD Most Gold EAs fail because they rely on a single mathematical model. When the market dynamics shift from a clean trend to an erratic range, the bot gets shredded. Pro5Engine GOLD Expert eliminates this structural vulnerability. It operates on a proprietary 5-Engine Synergy Architecture that running five distinct institutional algorithmic engines simultaneously. If one engine faces a c
LumaForge Scalper
Nathan Roche Leonardo Meyers
Experts
LumaForge Scalper MT5 Overview LumaForge Scalper is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It is a session-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC) scalping and day trading EA that focuses exclusively on identifying high-probability SELL reversal opportunities . Unlike many trading robots that constantly enter the market, LumaForge Scalper is selective. The EA will only execute trades when its trading conditions are satisfied. If no valid setup is detecte
XAU Chrono Fracture
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD CHRONO FRACTURE AI    Micro-Fracture Reversal Engine - Catch precise tops and bottoms when the price-time continuum breaks.  XAUUSD Chrono Fracture AI is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built around the advanced "Chrono-Price Micro-Fracture Theory", it tracks moments when the gold price spikes rapidly, exceeding the average volume speed by 300%. This violent action causes the price-time continuum to "fracture". Market rules dictate that pric
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Gold Trend Master EA – Trend and Pullback Trading System Quantum Pullback EA is an automated trading system designed for structured trend trading with configurable pullback confirmation and multiple risk management options. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, moving average filtering, volatility conditions, and optional pullback logic to identify trading opportunities while maintaining controlled execution behavior. The system is suitable for traders who prefer flexible configuration
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
More from author
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Experts
*Gladiator Gold Pro — Institutional Gold Trading Engine*  In today's financial markets, Gold (XAU/USD) remains one of the most volatile and capital-intensive instruments in the world. Gladiator Gold Pro has been engineered exclusively for professional Gold traders seeking disciplined algorithmic execution based on momentum, capital flow, and strict risk management. Unlike grid systems, martingale strategies, or recovery algorithms, Gladiator Gold Pro executes only when its mathematical trading
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review