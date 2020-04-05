Candle Sniper Pro MT5

Candle Sniper Pro is a high-frequency, institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 (4-Hour) Timeframe.



Powered by a dual-engine architecture, this Expert Advisor masterfully captures price momentum at the exact opening seconds of a new candle, cross-referencing global market structure trends using a dynamic Half-Timeframe Confluence System.



🌟 Core Trading Philosophy & Engines

The Vortex Standard Engine: Exploits premium directional divergence based on customized angular volatility filters, ensuring trades are only opened during high-probability momentum expansions.



The Vortex Broken Engine (Premium Feature): A proprietary breakthrough logic designed to detect and trade institutional "liquidity sweeps" and sudden structural failures from both sides of the volatility index.



Parabolic SAR Macro Filter: Guarantees absolute trend alignment by strict multi-timeframe confluence monitoring (H4 Master Trend aligned with M30 Half-Timeframe structural flow).



Dynamic Half-Timeframe Early Exit Engine: The ultimate safety shield. If the underlying trend invalidates on the lower synchronized timeframe (M30) mid-candle, the EA executes an immediate, secure exit before the H4 candle closes, drastically minimizing drawdowns.



Last-Second Security Flash: Safely liquidates remaining standard positions in the final second of the active candle duration to prevent overnight/weekend gap exposures.



📊 Backtest Performance Highlights (Gold / XAUUSD H4)

Short-Term Aggressive Run (Jan 2026 - Present): Turned a $100,000 account into over $626,100+ Net Profit via automated precision scaling.



Long-Term Macro Run (April 2023 - Present): Generated over $181,390+ Net Profit, proving the algorithm's robustness across high-inflation environments and systemic market shifts.



⚙️ Optimized Settings & Recommendations

Primary Asset: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD)



Chart Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours)



Harmonic Half-Timeframe Parameter: M30 (30 Minutes)



Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Commission Accounts with low latency.



🛡️ Built-in Risk Management

InpUseAutoRisk: Fully automated position sizing calculated dynamic lot distribution based on live equity balance ($1,000 increments scale).



BotMagicNumber: Fully compatible with other active EAs or proprietary firm dashboards.