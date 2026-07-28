Wall Street Smart Pro

⚠️THE PRICE OF 30 IS ONLY FOR THE FIRST 30 DAYS OF THE LAUNCH. AFTER THAT, IT WILL BE 899 ⚠️


WALL STREET SMART PRO is an advanced algorithmic system, an exact replica of the core algorithm used by a Central American financial institution; developed jointly by a team of professionals in software engineering and financial trading.

It is designed to trade based on liquidity sweeps, structure identification, and a specific combination of mathematically and algorithmically configured indicators. Its strategy and operational structure are based on an institutional approach known as Smart Money.

Its code is a replica of the main algorithmic system of a well-known financial institution, adapted in detail to operate on MetaTrader 5.


How does it operate?

1)- It identifies liquidity zones, structural highs and structural lows, and marks them.

2)- It sweeps liquidity.

3)- It combines RSI saturation, divergence on the Awesome Oscillator, MACD crossover, and the 20-period EMA on a lower timeframe.

4)- If the liquidity sweep aligns with the general trend structure, and all indicators meet the configured parameters, the system executes the trade.

Its base strategy is adapted to operate across 16 markets, prioritizing capital management and strict risk control.

  • The 16 markets operate with 0.4% of the total account balance per trade.
  • It includes independent risk management control, allowing a maximum of 1 losing trade per day in each market. Example: if the system enters EURUSD and the trade ends in loss, EURUSD will not trade again for the rest of that day.
  • It includes an integrated global management control that limits the number of simultaneous trades. It is programmed to allow a maximum of 2 open trades in total. Example: if USDJPY and NZDCAD are running at the same time, the system cannot open another trade until one of those positions is closed. This helps prevent the system from opening trades across all markets at the same time during extraordinary market events.


Maximum daily loss: At the beginning of the day, the system identifies the account balance. If the balance drops by 1.5%, the system stops trading and will not operate again until the next day.

  • It includes a news filter. The system is connected to the global economic calendar to block any trade within a window of 30 minutes before and 45 minutes after any high-impact news event.
  • It includes a high-volatility session filter. It does not trade 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the New York market open.
  • It does not trade 30 minutes before the daily close and 1 hour after the daily open, in order to avoid high spreads caused by low market volume during those periods.
  • 5 minutes before the end of the trading day, the system closes any open position to avoid being exposed to the usual opening gaps of the new trading day.


MARKETS INCLUDED:

Indices: SP500

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Forex: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPNZD, GBPSGD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDJPY


IMPORTANT!! The results you see in backtesting are for 6 months, because to run a test based on real ticks that can represent actual past trades, any test longer than 6 months loses historical quality in MT5. In fact, after 2 years the quality is already 0%. The validation of results over 10 years was done using a Python system... SO DON'T LET YOURSELF BE FOOLED AND DON'T LET THEM LIE TO YOU!! In MT5, you can't run tests longer than 6 months for SCALPING strategies 😉


SEE IMAGES FOR GENERAL CONFIGURATION, INPUTS, AND RESULTS



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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