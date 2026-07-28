⚠️ THE PRICE OF 30 IS ONLY FOR THE FIRST 30 DAYS OF THE LAUNCH. AFTER THAT, IT WILL BE 899 ⚠️





WALL STREET SMART PRO is an advanced algorithmic system, an exact replica of the core algorithm used by a Central American financial institution; developed jointly by a team of professionals in software engineering and financial trading.

It is designed to trade based on liquidity sweeps, structure identification, and a specific combination of mathematically and algorithmically configured indicators. Its strategy and operational structure are based on an institutional approach known as Smart Money.

Its code is a replica of the main algorithmic system of a well-known financial institution, adapted in detail to operate on MetaTrader 5.





How does it operate?

1)- It identifies liquidity zones, structural highs and structural lows, and marks them.

2)- It sweeps liquidity.

3)- It combines RSI saturation, divergence on the Awesome Oscillator, MACD crossover, and the 20-period EMA on a lower timeframe.

4)- If the liquidity sweep aligns with the general trend structure, and all indicators meet the configured parameters, the system executes the trade.

Its base strategy is adapted to operate across 16 markets, prioritizing capital management and strict risk control.

The 16 markets operate with 0.4% of the total account balance per trade.

It includes independent risk management control, allowing a maximum of 1 losing trade per day in each market. Example: if the system enters EURUSD and the trade ends in loss, EURUSD will not trade again for the rest of that day.

It includes an integrated global management control that limits the number of simultaneous trades. It is programmed to allow a maximum of 2 open trades in total. Example: if USDJPY and NZDCAD are running at the same time, the system cannot open another trade until one of those positions is closed. This helps prevent the system from opening trades across all markets at the same time during extraordinary market events.





Maximum daily loss : At the beginning of the day, the system identifies the account balance. If the balance drops by 1.5%, the system stops trading and will not operate again until the next day.

It includes a news filter. The system is connected to the global economic calendar to block any trade within a window of 30 minutes before and 45 minutes after any high-impact news event.

It includes a high-volatility session filter. It does not trade 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the New York market open.

It does not trade 30 minutes before the daily close and 1 hour after the daily open, in order to avoid high spreads caused by low market volume during those periods.

5 minutes before the end of the trading day, the system closes any open position to avoid being exposed to the usual opening gaps of the new trading day.





MARKETS INCLUDED:

Indices: SP500

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Forex: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPNZD, GBPSGD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, USDSGD, USDMXN, USDJPY





IMPORTANT!! The results you see in backtesting are for 6 months, because to run a test based on real ticks that can represent actual past trades, any test longer than 6 months loses historical quality in MT5. In fact, after 2 years the quality is already 0%. The validation of results over 10 years was done using a Python system... SO DON'T LET YOURSELF BE FOOLED AND DON'T LET THEM LIE TO YOU!! In MT5, you can't run tests longer than 6 months for SCALPING strategies 😉





SEE IMAGES FOR GENERAL CONFIGURATION, INPUTS, AND RESULTS



