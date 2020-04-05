QuantBreak AI pro

QuantBreak AI Pro   3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Breakout EA for XAUUSD


Important: The price will increase to 500 after the first 10 copies are sold.

Final price will be 900$.

 Product Overview

QuantBreak AI Pro is an advanced professional breakout trading robot specifically developed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated 3-Layer Position Management System, which allows for intelligent position scaling with three distinct risk profiles operating simultaneously from the same detected levels.

The EA employs a powerful multi-timeframe level detection algorithm that analyzes price action across Daily, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify statistically significant support and resistance levels with high probability of breakout success.

 Key Features

Three-Layer Position Management System

The EA's standout feature is its intelligent 3-layer position management system:

Layer 1 – Conservative (60% of total lot)

  • Wider stop loss for protection against volatility

  • Moderate take profit targets

  • Conservative trailing stop activation

  • Designed for capital preservation and steady growth

Layer 2 – Moderate (20% of total lot)

  • Balanced stop loss and take profit

  • Moderate trailing stop settings

  • Suitable for capturing medium-term moves

  • Balanced risk-reward ratio

Layer 3 – Aggressive (20% of total lot)

  • Wider stops for breakout continuation

  • Extended profit targets

  • Aggressive trailing stop settings

  • Breakeven protection enabled

  • Designed for capturing strong momentum moves

Each layer operates independently with its own:

  • Stop Loss (fixed or ATR-based)

  • Take Profit targets

  • Trailing Stop activation and step

  • Breakeven settings (activation and protection)

Multi-Timeframe Level Detection

The EA identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels by scanning price action across four timeframes:

  • Daily: Major structural levels

  • H4: Medium-term key levels

  • H1: Short-term significant levels

  • M30: Recent price action levels

Each detected level is scored based on frequency of interaction and distance from current price, ensuring only the most relevant levels are used.

ATR-Based Adaptive Stop Loss

Stop loss levels are dynamically calculated using ATR with configurable multipliers for each layer. This approach adapts to market volatility, placing stops further away during high volatility and closer during calm periods.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Per Layer

Each layer features independent trailing stop functionality with customizable activation points and step sizes, allowing for tailored profit protection based on the layer's risk profile.

Breakeven Protection (Layer 3)

Layer 3 includes breakeven functionality that automatically moves the stop loss to breakeven plus a protection buffer when a predetermined profit threshold is reached, locking in profits without limiting upside potential.

Volume and Calendar Filters

  • Volume Filter: Prevents trading during low-volume periods

  • Calendar Filter: Allows traders to specify date ranges for trading activity

Daily Reset Logic

The EA automatically cancels all pending orders at the daily reset time (default 22:00) and blocks new order placement until the specified trading start time (default 01:40 the next day).

Comprehensive Real-Time Panel

A stylish, informative panel displays:

  • Account balance, equity, and floating profit/loss

  • Total and daily profit tracking

  • Active orders and pending orders count

  • Current spread and ATR value

  • Layer-specific lot sizes (L1, L2, L3)

  • Volume and calendar filter status

  • Order blocking status with countdown

 Technical Specifications

Specification Details
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), 2 Decimal
Timeframe M5
Account Type RAW/ECN, Hedging, 1:100 or Higher
Minimum Deposit $500
Recommended Spread < 20 points
Broker Type GMT+2(+3)
Magic Number 9290 (+1, +2, +3 for layers)


For better results use Auto Lot.

Important: Do not change the Magic Number.

Execution Requirements (Very Important)
For best performance, execution quality is critical:
• Use a low-latency broker
• Recommended latency: below 20 ms
• Strongly advised to use a VPS close to your broker server location
Low latency significantly improves order execution and reduces slippage, which is essential for breakout strategies.

 How The Strategy Works

1. Level Detection

The EA scans D1, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify significant support and resistance levels. The three highest-scoring levels on each side are selected.

2. Multi-Layer Order Placement

When a level is detected, the EA places three separate orders at the same price level:

  • Layer 1: Conservative lot size, wider stop, moderate TP

  • Layer 2: Moderate lot size, balanced stop and TP

  • Layer 3: Aggressive lot size, wider stop, extended TP

This creates a layered position with different risk characteristics from the same entry point.

3. Independent Position Management

Once orders are activated as positions:

  • Each layer is tracked independently

  • Trailing stops activate at different profit levels

  • Breakeven applies only to Layer 3 (configurable)

  • Each layer has its own take profit target

4. The 3-Layer Advantage

Aspect Layer 1 (60%) Layer 2 (20%) Layer 3 (20%)
Risk Profile Conservative Moderate Aggressive
Stop Loss 450 pts (ATR 1.8x) 400 pts (ATR 1.5x) 600 pts (ATR 2.5x)
Take Profit 3000 pts 3000 pts 5000 pts
Trailing Start 200 pts 170 pts 280 pts
Trailing Step 40 pts 40 pts 40 pts
Breakeven Disabled Disabled Enabled (200 pts)

5. Daily Cycle

  • 22:00: All pending orders cancelled

  • 22:00 – 01:40: Trading blocked

  • 01:40+: New orders allowed

 Why 3 Layers?

The 3-layer approach provides several advantages:

  1. Risk Diversification: Spreads risk across different profiles

  2. Profit Optimization: Captures both moderate and extended moves

  3. Capital Efficiency: Uses smaller lots for aggressive positions

  4. Flexibility: Different layers can perform well in different market conditions

  5. Breakeven Protection: Layer 3 benefits from breakeven while other layers continue

 Recommendations for Optimal Performance

  1. Use a RAW/ECN account with low spreads

  2. Place the EA on XAUUSD M5 chart

  3. Minimum deposit of $500 recommended for proper 3-layer distribution

  4. Test on demo account first before live trading

  5. Monitor economic calendar for gold volatility events

  6. Consider VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

  7. Adjust layer percentages based on your risk tolerance (60/20/20 default)

 Performance Metrics

The EA tracks and displays in real-time:

  • Total cumulative profit/loss (all-time)

  • Daily profit/loss (reset each day)

  • Active positions and pending orders count

  • Current spread and ATR value

  • Layer-specific lot sizes (visual display)

  • Filter status (volume, calendar)

  • Order blocking status with countdown

 Risk Management Features

Feature Description
3-Layer Position Sizing 60/20/20 distribution reduces overall risk
ATR-Based Stops Adapts to market volatility per layer
Independent Trailing Stops Each layer has tailored trailing logic
Breakeven Protection Layer 3 locks in profits automatically
Volume Filter Avoids low-liquidity periods
Daily Reset Prevents order accumulation
Max Orders Limit Controls total exposure (30 orders)
Min Distance Prevents order clustering

 Support and Contact

For support, questions, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on the MQL5 Market page. I respond to all inquiries within 24-48 hours.

 Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. The EA should be used only by traders who understand the risks associated with trading and have sufficient capital to withstand potential drawdowns.


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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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