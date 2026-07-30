Gold Range Defender

Gold Range Defender is a structured gold trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

The EA focuses on daily range detection, higher timeframe trend filtering and controlled recovery management. Instead of opening random trades, Gold Range Defender reads the market structure, identifies important price zones and manages positions using a rule-based recovery system.

The current default settings are designed for standard account-currency mode. Cent account mode is also available through input settings.

Main Features

- Built mainly for XAUUSD / Gold on M5
- Daily range based market structure
- H1 and H4 trend filter
- Trend direction lock after the first entry
- M5 scalping entries near important price areas
- Level-based recovery management
- Key level and neutral recovery zones
- Virtual take profit system
- Virtual trailing for first trend entries
- Momentum pause during abnormal volatility
- Clean dashboard for live monitoring
- Market version hides internal map lines for a cleaner chart

How It Works

Gold Range Defender first analyzes the previous daily range and the current H1/H4 trend condition. When the market is suitable, it waits for M5 entries near important price zones.

If the first trade moves in the expected direction, the EA can activate virtual trailing and let the position follow the trend. If the market moves against the first entry, the EA switches into recovery mode and manages positions around predefined structure levels.

The system also includes abnormal momentum detection. When the market moves too aggressively, the EA can pause additional recovery entries to avoid increasing exposure during unstable price movement.

Why Gold Range Defender

Gold is fast, volatile and often difficult to manage manually. Gold Range Defender was built to handle XAUUSD with a structured process:

- detect the daily range
- filter the main trend
- enter around meaningful price areas
- manage recovery by levels
- reduce exposure during abnormal momentum
- aim to close the full basket using virtual take profit logic

This is not a random grid EA. The recovery logic is connected to price structure, trend condition and daily range behavior.

Recommended Usage

- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Timeframe: M5
- Account type: Hedging account recommended
- Use a broker with stable spread and good execution
- Test with your broker data before live trading
- Start with conservative lot size
- Demo testing is strongly recommended before using real money

Important Settings

The default version uses account-currency mode. If you use a cent account, enable the cent account option and adjust the divisor if needed.

Different brokers may have different gold contract sizes, tick values, spread, commission and execution quality. Users should always test and adjust BaseLot, profit target, recovery settings and risk settings according to their own account.

Risk Warning

Gold trading is high risk. This Expert Advisor uses recovery and grid-style position management. Large positions may be opened during recovery phases.

There is no guarantee of profit. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Users must understand the risk and choose settings that match their account balance and risk tolerance.

Please test the demo version in the Strategy Tester before purchasing or using the EA on a live account.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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