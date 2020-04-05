Gold Range Defender is a structured gold trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.





The EA focuses on daily range detection, higher timeframe trend filtering and controlled recovery management. Instead of opening random trades, Gold Range Defender reads the market structure, identifies important price zones and manages positions using a rule-based recovery system.





The current default settings are designed for standard account-currency mode. Cent account mode is also available through input settings.





Main Features





- Built mainly for XAUUSD / Gold on M5

- Daily range based market structure

- H1 and H4 trend filter

- Trend direction lock after the first entry

- M5 scalping entries near important price areas

- Level-based recovery management

- Key level and neutral recovery zones

- Virtual take profit system

- Virtual trailing for first trend entries

- Momentum pause during abnormal volatility

- Clean dashboard for live monitoring

- Market version hides internal map lines for a cleaner chart





How It Works





Gold Range Defender first analyzes the previous daily range and the current H1/H4 trend condition. When the market is suitable, it waits for M5 entries near important price zones.





If the first trade moves in the expected direction, the EA can activate virtual trailing and let the position follow the trend. If the market moves against the first entry, the EA switches into recovery mode and manages positions around predefined structure levels.





The system also includes abnormal momentum detection. When the market moves too aggressively, the EA can pause additional recovery entries to avoid increasing exposure during unstable price movement.





Why Gold Range Defender





Gold is fast, volatile and often difficult to manage manually. Gold Range Defender was built to handle XAUUSD with a structured process:





- detect the daily range

- filter the main trend

- enter around meaningful price areas

- manage recovery by levels

- reduce exposure during abnormal momentum

- aim to close the full basket using virtual take profit logic





This is not a random grid EA. The recovery logic is connected to price structure, trend condition and daily range behavior.





Recommended Usage





- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

- Timeframe: M5

- Account type: Hedging account recommended

- Use a broker with stable spread and good execution

- Test with your broker data before live trading

- Start with conservative lot size

- Demo testing is strongly recommended before using real money





Important Settings





The default version uses account-currency mode. If you use a cent account, enable the cent account option and adjust the divisor if needed.





Different brokers may have different gold contract sizes, tick values, spread, commission and execution quality. Users should always test and adjust BaseLot, profit target, recovery settings and risk settings according to their own account.





Risk Warning





Gold trading is high risk. This Expert Advisor uses recovery and grid-style position management. Large positions may be opened during recovery phases.





There is no guarantee of profit. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Users must understand the risk and choose settings that match their account balance and risk tolerance.





Please test the demo version in the Strategy Tester before purchasing or using the EA on a live account.