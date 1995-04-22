StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5
Intelligent XAUUSD Breakout Automation with Built-In Risk Governance


StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 is a risk-governed Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured XAUUSD breakout automation without martingale, grid, recovery trading, or reckless lot scaling.

The EA is designed to identify qualified structure-box breakout opportunities, filter unsuitable market conditions, manage risk automatically, and adapt exposure based on customer risk preference.

The latest production version now includes customer-facing risk profiles, cleaner input organisation, a simplified on-chart status panel, broker-volume-limit protection, and the multi-layer market intelligence framework developed through structured backtesting and audit analysis.

Why This EA Is Different

Many breakout EAs simply place orders when price reaches a level.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 goes further.

The latest version includes a multi-layer intelligence framework that checks market safety, identifies market regime, filters lower-quality conditions, and adjusts risk based on session and direction behaviour.

Before placing a trade, the EA asks:

  • Is the market safe?

  • Is the spread acceptable?

  • Is the structure valid?

  • Is the market condition suitable?

  • Is the broker allowing valid order volume?

  • Is this a weaker session/direction setup?

  • Should this trade receive full or reduced risk?

This makes the EA more selective, more controlled, and more suitable for serious testing/trading.

Core Strategy

The EA focuses on XAUUSD structure-box breakout conditions.

It identifies structured price zones and prepares pending breakout entries around those levels. Trades are managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, optional trailing logic, and account-level risk controls.

The objective is not to predict every move.
The objective is to trade qualified breakout conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure.

Customer Risk Profile Presets

The latest version includes simple customer-facing risk profiles, allowing users to choose a risk style that matches their own preference.

Available profiles:

  • Conservative
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive
  • Extremely Aggressive
  • Custom

Each preset also applies matching account-protection limits, including daily loss and overall loss settings.

This makes the EA easier for customers to use without needing to manually adjust every risk input.

Users should always start with demo testing and choose a risk profile that suits their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Built-In Intelligence Layers

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes a multi-layer intelligence framework designed to improve trade selectivity and risk awareness.

The current production version includes:

  • Market Safety Gate

  • Market Regime Classifier

  • Trade Permission Matrix

  • Adaptive Risk Governor

  • Session and Direction Intelligence

  • London BUY Risk Reduction

  • Spread and tick validation

  • Broker/symbol safety checks

  • Account protection controls

The EA can recognise different market conditions, including:

  • Balanced range

  • Clean breakout expansion

  • Pullback continuation

  • Grinding trend

  • Transitional market conditions

  • Fakeout-risk conditions

  • Overextended trend conditions

  • Structure-shift conditions

  • Unsafe trading conditions

The EA does not trade every condition the same way. Some conditions are allowed, some are blocked, and some receive reduced risk.

Risk Management Features

Risk management is a core part of the system.

Included risk features:

  • Customer risk profile presets
  • Custom manual risk option
  • Daily loss protection
  • Overall drawdown protection
  • Fixed percentage risk calculation
  • Spread filter
  • Max open trades control
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
  • Optional trailing stop management
  • Auto pending-order cleanup
  • Broker-volume-limit protection
  • Symbol and price validation checks
  • Market safety gate before trading
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No recovery lot multiplication

This is a structured breakout EA with risk governance, not a high-risk recovery system.

Session and Direction Risk Intelligence

During development, the EA was audited across market regimes, trading sessions and BUY/SELL direction behaviour.

The research showed that different session and direction combinations can behave differently on XAUUSD.

Instead of using a blunt filter, the EA applies more measured risk handling where appropriate. This helps the system remain active while managing exposure more intelligently.

This is an important difference: the EA does not use a blunt filter. It uses measured risk adjustment.

Tested and Refined Through Audit

This version was developed through structured testing, not random optimisation.

The EA was reviewed through:

  • Market regime performance audits

  • Session performance analysis

  • BUY vs SELL direction analysis

  • Session + direction testing

  • Regime + session + direction matrix review

  • Risk multiplier testing

  • Full-system backtest comparison

  • Rejection of changes that did not improve the complete system

Several experimental ideas were tested and rejected because they looked good in theory but did not improve the full backtest result. The final production version keeps the features that produced the best balance between control, usability, and trading performance.

Earlier forward testing was also tracked from 25 May 2026 - 03 July 2026, showing early live/demo evidence including approximately +27.99% gain, around 143 trades, 60.14% win rate, 1.78 profit factor, and 4.17% max drawdown at the time of review.

These results are shown for transparency only. They do not guarantee future performance.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may suit traders who:

  • Want XAUUSD-focused automation

  • Prefer structured breakout logic

  • Want risk controls built into the EA

  • Do not want martingale or grid exposure

  • Want an EA that can be tested transparently

  • Prefer controlled trading over high-frequency gambling

This EA is not suitable for traders looking for guaranteed profit, extreme risk, instant doubling, or unrealistic returns.

Recommended Setup

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • VPS recommended

  • Start on demo first

  • Use conservative risk settings

  • Test with your broker’s spread and execution conditions (if input adaptations are necessary, support is available through direct message or in the product comment thread.

  • Use one chart/terminal setup according to your trading plan

Results may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, commission, account type, execution speed, and market conditions.

Pricing

1 Month Rental: $49
Best for testing the EA on demo or live market conditions before committing.

3 Month Rental: $99
Better value for traders who want a longer forward-testing period.

6 Month Rental: $149
Better value for traders who want an  extra long forward-testing period.

Lifetime Version: $229
Best for users who want full long-term access.

Important Risk Notice

Trading forex, CFDs, and metals involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes multiple risk-management features, but users must still trade responsibly, choose suitable risk settings, and test carefully before live deployment.

Past backtest or forward-test results do not guarantee future performance.



WHAT YOU GET


✓ Production-grade Expert Advisor (.ex5 compiled file)

✓ Complete installation & setup guide

✓ Broker compatibility & configuration instructions

✓ Risk management parameter guide (pre-optimized)

✓ Email support (24-hour response time)

✓ Access to live Myfxbook account (track my results)

✓ Future updates at no additional cost

✓ Community channel for traders using the EA


WHAT YOU DON'T GET


✗ Source code or strategy details (proprietary)

✗ Custom modifications (EA sold as-is)

✗ Guaranteed profits or "risk-free" trading

✗ Support for parameter over-optimization

✗ Refunds based on historical drawdowns (they're normal)


WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO


✗ StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 does not use martingale recovery.

✗ It does not double down endlessly.

✗ It does not hide floating losses.

✗ It does not need manual entry confirmation.

✗ It does not promise guaranteed returns.


CRITICAL REALITY CHECK


⚠️ Use responsible risk settings and test thoroughly before live deployment.


Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results:

  • Market conditions change

  • Volatility varies

  • Black swan events happen

  • Your broker's execution matters


Expect Drawdowns:

  • Historical backtest max: -11.55%

  • Forward test max so far: -4.17%

  • Expect 2-3x deeper in worst case

  • This is normal. This is trading.


Capital Requirements:

  Minimum recommended: $200

  Recommended: $1,000

  Comfortable trading: $5000+

  

  Smaller accounts = higher percentage drawdowns (more stressful)


Broker Dependency:

  Your results depend on:

    • Spread width (ECN < 1 pip, Market Maker > 3 pips)

    • Execution speed (pending order fills)

    • Stop level restrictions

    • Slippage during news events

  

  You may want to test on YOUR broker's demo for 2-3 weeks before live trading.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4WRzTNbzUhk

SUPPORT & CONTACT **VERY IMPORTANT**


After purchase, message me for:

  ✓ Detailed setup walkthrough

  ✓ Broker configuration guide

  ✓ Risk management parameter explanation

  ✓ Technical troubleshooting

  ✓ Any trading questions


You can message me any question publicly in the comment section or by private message on MQL5I respond within 24 hours. I'm invested in your success.

START TESTING STRUCTUREBOX BREAKOUT PRO MT5 FREE TODAY!!


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4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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