StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5
Intelligent XAUUSD Breakout Automation with Built-In Risk Governance


StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 is a risk-governed Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured XAUUSD breakout automation without martingale, grid, recovery trading, or reckless lot scaling.

The EA is designed to identify qualified structure-box breakout opportunities, filter unsuitable market conditions, manage risk automatically, and adapt exposure based on customer risk preference.

The latest production version now includes customer-facing risk profiles, cleaner input organisation, a simplified on-chart status panel, broker-volume-limit protection, and the multi-layer market intelligence framework developed through structured backtesting and audit analysis.

Why This EA Is Different

Many breakout EAs simply place orders when price reaches a level.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 goes further.

The latest version includes a multi-layer intelligence framework that checks market safety, identifies market regime, filters lower-quality conditions, and adjusts risk based on session and direction behaviour.

Before placing a trade, the EA asks:

  • Is the market safe?

  • Is the spread acceptable?

  • Is the structure valid?

  • Is the market condition suitable?

  • Is the broker allowing valid order volume?

  • Is this a weaker session/direction setup?

  • Should this trade receive full or reduced risk?

This makes the EA more selective, more controlled, and more suitable for serious testing/trading.

Core Strategy

The EA focuses on XAUUSD structure-box breakout conditions.

It identifies structured price zones and prepares pending breakout entries around those levels. Trades are managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, optional trailing logic, and account-level risk controls.

The objective is not to predict every move.
The objective is to trade qualified breakout conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure.

Customer Risk Profile Presets

The latest version includes simple customer-facing risk profiles, allowing users to choose a risk style that matches their own preference.

Available profiles:

  • Conservative
  • Balanced
  • Aggressive
  • Extremely Aggressive
  • Custom

Each preset also applies matching account-protection limits, including daily loss and overall loss settings.

This makes the EA easier for customers to use without needing to manually adjust every risk input.

Users should always start with demo testing and choose a risk profile that suits their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Built-In Intelligence Layers

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes a multi-layer intelligence framework designed to improve trade selectivity and risk awareness.

The current production version includes:

  • Market Safety Gate

  • Market Regime Classifier

  • Trade Permission Matrix

  • Adaptive Risk Governor

  • Session and Direction Intelligence

  • London BUY Risk Reduction

  • Spread and tick validation

  • Broker/symbol safety checks

  • Account protection controls

The EA can recognise different market conditions, including:

  • Balanced range

  • Clean breakout expansion

  • Pullback continuation

  • Grinding trend

  • Transitional market conditions

  • Fakeout-risk conditions

  • Overextended trend conditions

  • Structure-shift conditions

  • Unsafe trading conditions

The EA does not trade every condition the same way. Some conditions are allowed, some are blocked, and some receive reduced risk.

Risk Management Features

Risk management is a core part of the system.

Included risk features:

  • Customer risk profile presets
  • Custom manual risk option
  • Daily loss protection
  • Overall drawdown protection
  • Fixed percentage risk calculation
  • Spread filter
  • Max open trades control
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
  • Optional trailing stop management
  • Auto pending-order cleanup
  • Broker-volume-limit protection
  • Symbol and price validation checks
  • Market safety gate before trading
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No recovery lot multiplication

This is a structured breakout EA with risk governance, not a high-risk recovery system.

Session and Direction Risk Intelligence

During development, the EA was audited across market regimes, trading sessions and BUY/SELL direction behaviour.

The research showed that different session and direction combinations can behave differently on XAUUSD.

Instead of using a blunt filter, the EA applies more measured risk handling where appropriate. This helps the system remain active while managing exposure more intelligently.

This is an important difference: the EA does not use a blunt filter. It uses measured risk adjustment.

Tested and Refined Through Audit

This version was developed through structured testing, not random optimisation.

The EA was reviewed through:

  • Market regime performance audits

  • Session performance analysis

  • BUY vs SELL direction analysis

  • Session + direction testing

  • Regime + session + direction matrix review

  • Risk multiplier testing

  • Full-system backtest comparison

  • Rejection of changes that did not improve the complete system

Several experimental ideas were tested and rejected because they looked good in theory but did not improve the full backtest result. The final production version keeps the features that produced the best balance between control, usability, and trading performance.

Earlier forward testing was also tracked from 25 May 2026 - 03 July 2026, showing early live/demo evidence including approximately +27.99% gain, around 143 trades, 60.14% win rate, 1.78 profit factor, and 4.17% max drawdown at the time of review.

These results are shown for transparency only. They do not guarantee future performance.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may suit traders who:

  • Want XAUUSD-focused automation

  • Prefer structured breakout logic

  • Want risk controls built into the EA

  • Do not want martingale or grid exposure

  • Want an EA that can be tested transparently

  • Prefer controlled trading over high-frequency gambling

This EA is not suitable for traders looking for guaranteed profit, extreme risk, instant doubling, or unrealistic returns.

Recommended Setup

Recommended use:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • VPS recommended

  • Start on demo first

  • Use conservative risk settings

  • Test with your broker’s spread and execution conditions (if input adaptations are necessary, support is available through direct message or in the product comment thread.

  • Use one chart/terminal setup according to your trading plan

Results may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, commission, account type, execution speed, and market conditions.

Pricing

1 Month Rental: $49
Best for testing the EA on demo or live market conditions before committing.

3 Month Rental: $99
Better value for traders who want a longer forward-testing period.

6 Month Rental: $149
Better value for traders who want an  extra long forward-testing period.

Lifetime Version: $229
Best for users who want full long-term access.

Important Risk Notice

Trading forex, CFDs, and metals involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes multiple risk-management features, but users must still trade responsibly, choose suitable risk settings, and test carefully before live deployment.

Past backtest or forward-test results do not guarantee future performance.



WHAT YOU GET


✓ Production-grade Expert Advisor (.ex5 compiled file)

✓ Complete installation & setup guide

✓ Broker compatibility & configuration instructions

✓ Risk management parameter guide (pre-optimized)

✓ Email support (24-hour response time)

✓ Access to live Myfxbook account (track my results)

✓ Future updates at no additional cost

✓ Community channel for traders using the EA


WHAT YOU DON'T GET


✗ Source code or strategy details (proprietary)

✗ Custom modifications (EA sold as-is)

✗ Guaranteed profits or "risk-free" trading

✗ Support for parameter over-optimization

✗ Refunds based on historical drawdowns (they're normal)


WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO


✗ StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 does not use martingale recovery.

✗ It does not double down endlessly.

✗ It does not hide floating losses.

✗ It does not need manual entry confirmation.

✗ It does not promise guaranteed returns.


CRITICAL REALITY CHECK


⚠️ Use responsible risk settings and test thoroughly before live deployment.


Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results:

  • Market conditions change

  • Volatility varies

  • Black swan events happen

  • Your broker's execution matters


Expect Drawdowns:

  • Historical backtest max: -11.55%

  • Forward test max so far: -4.17%

  • Expect 2-3x deeper in worst case

  • This is normal. This is trading.


Capital Requirements:

  Minimum recommended: $200

  Recommended: $1,000

  Comfortable trading: $5000+

  

  Smaller accounts = higher percentage drawdowns (more stressful)


Broker Dependency:

  Your results depend on:

    • Spread width (ECN < 1 pip, Market Maker > 3 pips)

    • Execution speed (pending order fills)

    • Stop level restrictions

    • Slippage during news events

  

  You may want to test on YOUR broker's demo for 2-3 weeks before live trading.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4WRzTNbzUhk

SUPPORT & CONTACT **VERY IMPORTANT**


After purchase, message me for:

  ✓ Detailed setup walkthrough

  ✓ Broker configuration guide

  ✓ Risk management parameter explanation

  ✓ Technical troubleshooting

  ✓ Any trading questions


You can message me any question publicly in the comment section or by private message on MQL5I respond within 24 hours. I'm invested in your success.

START TESTING STRUCTUREBOX BREAKOUT PRO MT5 FREE TODAY!!


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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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