StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5

Intelligent XAUUSD Breakout Automation with Built-In Risk Governance





StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 is a risk-governed Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured XAUUSD breakout automation without martingale, grid, recovery trading, or reckless lot scaling.

The EA is designed to identify qualified structure-box breakout opportunities, filter unsuitable market conditions, manage risk automatically, and adapt exposure based on customer risk preference.

The latest production version now includes customer-facing risk profiles, cleaner input organisation, a simplified on-chart status panel, broker-volume-limit protection, and the multi-layer market intelligence framework developed through structured backtesting and audit analysis.

Why This EA Is Different

Many breakout EAs simply place orders when price reaches a level.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 goes further.

The latest version includes a multi-layer intelligence framework that checks market safety, identifies market regime, filters lower-quality conditions, and adjusts risk based on session and direction behaviour.

Before placing a trade, the EA asks:

Is the market safe?

Is the spread acceptable?

Is the structure valid?

Is the market condition suitable?

Is the broker allowing valid order volume?

Is this a weaker session/direction setup?

Should this trade receive full or reduced risk?

This makes the EA more selective, more controlled, and more suitable for serious testing/trading.

Core Strategy

The EA focuses on XAUUSD structure-box breakout conditions.

It identifies structured price zones and prepares pending breakout entries around those levels. Trades are managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, optional trailing logic, and account-level risk controls.

The objective is not to predict every move.

The objective is to trade qualified breakout conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure.

Customer Risk Profile Presets

The latest version includes simple customer-facing risk profiles, allowing users to choose a risk style that matches their own preference.

Available profiles:

Conservative

Balanced

Aggressive

Extremely Aggressive

Custom

Each preset also applies matching account-protection limits, including daily loss and overall loss settings. This makes the EA easier for customers to use without needing to manually adjust every risk input. Users should always start with demo testing and choose a risk profile that suits their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Built-In Intelligence Layers

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes a multi-layer intelligence framework designed to improve trade selectivity and risk awareness.



The current production version includes:

Market Safety Gate

Market Regime Classifier

Trade Permission Matrix

Adaptive Risk Governor

Session and Direction Intelligence

London BUY Risk Reduction

Spread and tick validation

Broker/symbol safety checks

Account protection controls

The EA can recognise different market conditions, including:

Balanced range

Clean breakout expansion

Pullback continuation

Grinding trend

Transitional market conditions

Fakeout-risk conditions

Overextended trend conditions

Structure-shift conditions

Unsafe trading conditions

The EA does not trade every condition the same way. Some conditions are allowed, some are blocked, and some receive reduced risk.

Risk Management Features

Risk management is a core part of the system.

Included risk features:

Customer risk profile presets

Custom manual risk option

Daily loss protection

Overall drawdown protection

Fixed percentage risk calculation

Spread filter

Max open trades control

Stop Loss and Take Profit protection

Optional trailing stop management

Auto pending-order cleanup

Broker-volume-limit protection

Symbol and price validation checks

Market safety gate before trading

No martingale

No grid

No recovery lot multiplication

This is a structured breakout EA with risk governance, not a high-risk recovery system.

Session and Direction Risk Intelligence

During development, the EA was audited across market regimes, trading sessions and BUY/SELL direction behaviour.

The research showed that different session and direction combinations can behave differently on XAUUSD.

Instead of using a blunt filter, the EA applies more measured risk handling where appropriate. This helps the system remain active while managing exposure more intelligently.

This is an important difference: the EA does not use a blunt filter. It uses measured risk adjustment.

Tested and Refined Through Audit

This version was developed through structured testing, not random optimisation.

The EA was reviewed through:

Market regime performance audits

Session performance analysis

BUY vs SELL direction analysis

Session + direction testing

Regime + session + direction matrix review

Risk multiplier testing

Full-system backtest comparison

Rejection of changes that did not improve the complete system

Several experimental ideas were tested and rejected because they looked good in theory but did not improve the full backtest result. The final production version keeps the features that produced the best balance between control, usability, and trading performance.

Earlier forward testing was also tracked from 25 May 2026 - 03 July 2026, showing early live/demo evidence including approximately +27.99% gain, around 143 trades, 60.14% win rate, 1.78 profit factor, and 4.17% max drawdown at the time of review.

These results are shown for transparency only. They do not guarantee future performance.

Who This EA Is For

This EA may suit traders who:

Want XAUUSD-focused automation

Prefer structured breakout logic

Want risk controls built into the EA

Do not want martingale or grid exposure

Want an EA that can be tested transparently

Prefer controlled trading over high-frequency gambling

This EA is not suitable for traders looking for guaranteed profit, extreme risk, instant doubling, or unrealistic returns.

Recommended Setup

Recommended use:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

VPS recommended

Start on demo first

Use conservative risk settings

Test with your broker’s spread and execution conditions (if input adaptations are necessary, support is available through direct message or in the product comment thread.

Use one chart/terminal setup according to your trading plan

Results may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, commission, account type, execution speed, and market conditions.

Pricing

1 Month Rental: $49

Best for testing the EA on demo or live market conditions before committing.

3 Month Rental: $99

Better value for traders who want a longer forward-testing period.

6 Month Rental: $149

Better value for traders who want an extra long forward-testing period.

Lifetime Version: $229

Best for users who want full long-term access.

Important Risk Notice

Trading forex, CFDs, and metals involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses.

StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes multiple risk-management features, but users must still trade responsibly, choose suitable risk settings, and test carefully before live deployment.

Past backtest or forward-test results do not guarantee future performance.









WHAT YOU GET

✓ Production-grade Expert Advisor (.ex5 compiled file)

✓ Complete installation & setup guide

✓ Broker compatibility & configuration instructions

✓ Risk management parameter guide (pre-optimized)

✓ Email support (24-hour response time)

✓ Access to live Myfxbook account (track my results)

✓ Future updates at no additional cost

✓ Community channel for traders using the EA

WHAT YOU DON'T GET

✗ Source code or strategy details (proprietary)

✗ Custom modifications (EA sold as-is)

✗ Guaranteed profits or "risk-free" trading

✗ Support for parameter over-optimization

✗ Refunds based on historical drawdowns (they're normal)





WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO





✗ StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 does not use martingale recovery.

✗ It does not double down endlessly.

✗ It does not hide floating losses.

✗ It does not need manual entry confirmation.

✗ It does not promise guaranteed returns.

CRITICAL REALITY CHECK

⚠️ Use responsible risk settings and test thoroughly before live deployment.

Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results:

• Market conditions change

• Volatility varies

• Black swan events happen

• Your broker's execution matters

Expect Drawdowns:

• Historical backtest max: -11.55%

• Forward test max so far: -4.17%

• Expect 2-3x deeper in worst case

• This is normal. This is trading.

Capital Requirements:

Minimum recommended: $200

Recommended: $1,000

Comfortable trading: $5000+

Smaller accounts = higher percentage drawdowns (more stressful)

Broker Dependency:

Your results depend on:

• Spread width (ECN < 1 pip, Market Maker > 3 pips)

• Execution speed (pending order fills)

• Stop level restrictions

• Slippage during news events

You may want to test on YOUR broker's demo for 2-3 weeks before live trading.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4WRzTNbzUhk



SUPPORT & CONTACT **VERY IMPORTANT**

After purchase, message me for:

✓ Detailed setup walkthrough

✓ Broker configuration guide

✓ Risk management parameter explanation

✓ Technical troubleshooting

✓ Any trading questions

You can message me any question publicly in the comment section or by private message on MQL5, I respond within 24 hours. I'm invested in your success.

START TESTING STRUCTUREBOX BREAKOUT PRO MT5 FREE TODAY!!