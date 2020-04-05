StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 4 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5
Intelligent XAUUSD Breakout Automation with Built-In Risk Governance
StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 is a risk-governed Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured XAUUSD breakout automation without martingale, grid, recovery trading, or reckless lot scaling.
The EA is designed to identify qualified structure-box breakout opportunities, filter unsuitable market conditions, manage risk automatically, and adapt exposure based on customer risk preference.
The latest production version now includes customer-facing risk profiles, cleaner input organisation, a simplified on-chart status panel, broker-volume-limit protection, and the multi-layer market intelligence framework developed through structured backtesting and audit analysis.
Why This EA Is Different
Many breakout EAs simply place orders when price reaches a level.
StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 goes further.
The latest version includes a multi-layer intelligence framework that checks market safety, identifies market regime, filters lower-quality conditions, and adjusts risk based on session and direction behaviour.
Before placing a trade, the EA asks:
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Is the market safe?
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Is the spread acceptable?
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Is the structure valid?
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Is the market condition suitable?
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Is the broker allowing valid order volume?
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Is this a weaker session/direction setup?
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Should this trade receive full or reduced risk?
This makes the EA more selective, more controlled, and more suitable for serious testing/trading.
Core Strategy
The EA focuses on XAUUSD structure-box breakout conditions.
It identifies structured price zones and prepares pending breakout entries around those levels. Trades are managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, optional trailing logic, and account-level risk controls.
The objective is not to predict every move.
The objective is to trade qualified breakout conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure.
Customer Risk Profile Presets
The latest version includes simple customer-facing risk profiles, allowing users to choose a risk style that matches their own preference.
Available profiles:
- Conservative
- Balanced
- Aggressive
- Extremely Aggressive
- Custom
Each preset also applies matching account-protection limits, including daily loss and overall loss settings.
This makes the EA easier for customers to use without needing to manually adjust every risk input.
Users should always start with demo testing and choose a risk profile that suits their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.
Built-In Intelligence Layers
The current production version includes:
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Market Safety Gate
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Market Regime Classifier
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Trade Permission Matrix
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Adaptive Risk Governor
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Session and Direction Intelligence
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London BUY Risk Reduction
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Spread and tick validation
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Broker/symbol safety checks
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Account protection controls
The EA can recognise different market conditions, including:
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Balanced range
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Clean breakout expansion
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Pullback continuation
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Grinding trend
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Transitional market conditions
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Fakeout-risk conditions
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Overextended trend conditions
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Structure-shift conditions
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Unsafe trading conditions
The EA does not trade every condition the same way. Some conditions are allowed, some are blocked, and some receive reduced risk.
Risk Management Features
Risk management is a core part of the system.
Included risk features:
- Customer risk profile presets
- Custom manual risk option
- Daily loss protection
- Overall drawdown protection
- Fixed percentage risk calculation
- Spread filter
- Max open trades control
- Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
- Optional trailing stop management
- Auto pending-order cleanup
- Broker-volume-limit protection
- Symbol and price validation checks
- Market safety gate before trading
- No martingale
- No grid
- No recovery lot multiplication
This is a structured breakout EA with risk governance, not a high-risk recovery system.
Session and Direction Risk Intelligence
During development, the EA was audited across market regimes, trading sessions and BUY/SELL direction behaviour.
The research showed that different session and direction combinations can behave differently on XAUUSD.
Instead of using a blunt filter, the EA applies more measured risk handling where appropriate. This helps the system remain active while managing exposure more intelligently.
This is an important difference: the EA does not use a blunt filter. It uses measured risk adjustment.
Tested and Refined Through Audit
This version was developed through structured testing, not random optimisation.
The EA was reviewed through:
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Market regime performance audits
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Session performance analysis
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BUY vs SELL direction analysis
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Session + direction testing
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Regime + session + direction matrix review
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Risk multiplier testing
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Full-system backtest comparison
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Rejection of changes that did not improve the complete system
Several experimental ideas were tested and rejected because they looked good in theory but did not improve the full backtest result. The final production version keeps the features that produced the best balance between control, usability, and trading performance.
Earlier forward testing was also tracked from 25 May 2026 - 03 July 2026, showing early live/demo evidence including approximately +27.99% gain, around 143 trades, 60.14% win rate, 1.78 profit factor, and 4.17% max drawdown at the time of review.
These results are shown for transparency only. They do not guarantee future performance.
Who This EA Is For
This EA may suit traders who:
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Want XAUUSD-focused automation
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Prefer structured breakout logic
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Want risk controls built into the EA
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Do not want martingale or grid exposure
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Want an EA that can be tested transparently
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Prefer controlled trading over high-frequency gambling
This EA is not suitable for traders looking for guaranteed profit, extreme risk, instant doubling, or unrealistic returns.
Recommended Setup
Recommended use:
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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VPS recommended
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Start on demo first
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Use conservative risk settings
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Test with your broker’s spread and execution conditions (if input adaptations are necessary, support is available through direct message or in the product comment thread.
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Use one chart/terminal setup according to your trading plan
Results may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, commission, account type, execution speed, and market conditions.
Pricing
1 Month Rental: $49
Best for testing the EA on demo or live market conditions before committing.
3 Month Rental: $99
Better value for traders who want a longer forward-testing period.
6 Month Rental: $149
Better value for traders who want an extra long forward-testing period.
Lifetime Version: $229
Best for users who want full long-term access.
Important Risk Notice
Trading forex, CFDs, and metals involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses.
StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 includes multiple risk-management features, but users must still trade responsibly, choose suitable risk settings, and test carefully before live deployment.
Past backtest or forward-test results do not guarantee future performance.
WHAT YOU GET
✓ Production-grade Expert Advisor (.ex5 compiled file)
✓ Complete installation & setup guide
✓ Broker compatibility & configuration instructions
✓ Risk management parameter guide (pre-optimized)
✓ Email support (24-hour response time)
✓ Access to live Myfxbook account (track my results)
✓ Future updates at no additional cost
✓ Community channel for traders using the EA
WHAT YOU DON'T GET
✗ Source code or strategy details (proprietary)
✗ Custom modifications (EA sold as-is)
✗ Guaranteed profits or "risk-free" trading
✗ Support for parameter over-optimization
✗ Refunds based on historical drawdowns (they're normal)
WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO
✗ StructureBox Breakout Pro MT5 does not use martingale recovery.
✗ It does not double down endlessly.
✗ It does not hide floating losses.
✗ It does not need manual entry confirmation.
✗ It does not promise guaranteed returns.
CRITICAL REALITY CHECK
⚠️ Use responsible risk settings and test thoroughly before live deployment.
Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results:
• Market conditions change
• Volatility varies
• Black swan events happen
• Your broker's execution matters
Expect Drawdowns:
• Historical backtest max: -11.55%
• Forward test max so far: -4.17%
• Expect 2-3x deeper in worst case
• This is normal. This is trading.
Capital Requirements:
Minimum recommended: $200
Recommended: $1,000
Comfortable trading: $5000+
Smaller accounts = higher percentage drawdowns (more stressful)
Broker Dependency:
Your results depend on:
• Spread width (ECN < 1 pip, Market Maker > 3 pips)
• Execution speed (pending order fills)
• Stop level restrictions
• Slippage during news events
You may want to test on YOUR broker's demo for 2-3 weeks before live trading.
https://youtube.com/shorts/4WRzTNbzUhk
SUPPORT & CONTACT **VERY IMPORTANT**
After purchase, message me for:
✓ Detailed setup walkthrough
✓ Broker configuration guide
✓ Risk management parameter explanation
✓ Technical troubleshooting
✓ Any trading questions
You can message me any question publicly in the comment section or by private message on MQL5, I respond within 24 hours. I'm invested in your success.
START TESTING STRUCTUREBOX BREAKOUT PRO MT5 FREE TODAY!!