Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator

INTRODUCTION PRICE

USD49 - 8x Left! (ongoing)

USD69 - Next 10x buyers

USD99 - Next 10x buyers

Pass Challenges. Protect Funded Accounts. Trade Gold With Confidence.


Designed specifically for Prop Firm traders who want to pass challenges, protect funded accounts, and trade XAUUSD Gold with a structured non-repainting signal system.


Most traders fail Prop Firm Challenges for one simple reason: they enter too early, chase price, overtrade, or trade against market direction.

Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator was developed specifically to help traders solve this problem.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this indicator provides a clean and structured trading framework that helps traders identify high-probability opportunities without cluttering charts with dozens of confusing indicators.

No complicated analysis.
No indicator overload.
No guesswork.

Simply wait for a confirmed setup and follow the signal.


3 BUILT-IN TRADING MODES FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

Trading Mode Description
LOW RISK MODE Designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown control and challenge consistency. Uses the strictest filtering conditions to focus on higher-quality setups. Ideal for funded accounts and traders approaching drawdown limits.
LOW-MED RISK MODE Designed for traders seeking a balance between account protection and opportunity generation. Maintains structured TrendBox filtering while allowing additional trade opportunities. Suitable for both Challenge and Funded phases.
MED-HIGH FAST SCALPING Designed for traders targeting faster challenge progression and increased market participation. Generates more trade opportunities while maintaining the core TrendBox framework. Suitable for experienced traders who are comfortable managing higher trading activity and risk exposure.

PASS CHALLENGES YOUR WAY

Every Prop Firm trader has different objectives.

Some focus on protecting funded accounts and minimising drawdown. Others seek a balance between consistency and growth. Some traders aim to accelerate challenge completion through increased trading opportunities.

Funded Prop Firm With XAUUSD M5 Signal Indicator allows you to select the mode that best matches your objectives and risk tolerance.


WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT

Most indicators generate endless signals. Some repaint. Others require traders to combine multiple indicators before making a decision.

Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator takes a different approach.

The proprietary TrendBox structure automatically tracks market direction and highlights potential opportunities through a simple visual framework.

When a valid opportunity appears, a clear BUY or SELL arrow is displayed directly on the chart.

Spend less time analysing and more time executing quality trades.

KEY FEATURES

Designed specifically for XAUUSD Gold
Optimized for M5 trading
Built for Prop Firm trading environments
Clear BUY and SELL arrow signals
Built-in trend filtering
Built-in entry filtering
Non-repainting confirmed TrendBox methodology
Mobile Push Notifications
Email Notifications
Popup Alerts
Clean chart layout
Simple visual decision making

HOW IT WORKS

  • TrendBox changes direction
  • A BUY or SELL arrow appears
  • Alert notifications are triggered
  • The trader executes according to their risk management plan
The indicator performs all calculations internally so traders can focus on execution rather than analysis.

NON-REPAINTING CONFIRMED TRENDBOX TECHNOLOGY

One of the biggest frustrations among traders is repainting indicators.

ProfitFX TrendBox Signal Gold uses confirmed candle closes for TrendBox confirmation.

Once a TrendBox direction has been confirmed and the candle closes, the historical box remains stable and does not continuously redraw itself.

This creates a more reliable chart review experience and helps traders evaluate market behaviour with confidence.

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

Most challenge failures occur because traders:
  • Overtrade
  • Take low-quality setups
  • Enter against the prevailing direction
  • Allow emotions to override their trading plan
The goal is not to increase trading frequency.

The goal is to improve trading quality.

SUITABLE FOR

FTMO
The5ers
FundedNext
Funding Pips
E8 Markets
Alpha Capital
And all other Prop Firm Brokers not mentioned above
All Retail Broker Accounts

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

  • Gold traders seeking a structured approach
  • Prop Firm challenge participants
  • Funded account traders
  • Intraday traders
  • M5 traders
  • Traders who prefer simple visual signals
  • Traders looking to reduce emotional decision making

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS NOT FOR

  • Traders looking for a fully automated EA
  • Traders who constantly switch between multiple markets
  • Traders seeking hundreds of signals every day
  • Traders unwilling to use proper risk management

INSTANT ALERTS

  • TrendBox Direction Change Alerts
  • BUY Signal Alerts
  • SELL Signal Alerts
  • Mobile Push Notifications
  • Email Notifications
  • Popup Notifications

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Instrument Timeframe Trading Style
XAUUSD (Gold) M5 Scalping - Intraday Trading

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does the indicator repaint especially the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry?
Absolute No Repaint after candle closed. All the Arrow Entry and Box color remain stable and not repainting after candle closed.

Q: Which market is this indicator designed for?
XAUUSD (Gold).

Q: Which timeframe should I use?
M5 only.

Q: Can I use it with Prop Firms?
Yes. Suitable for FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Funding Pips, E8 Markets and many other funded account providers.

Q: Can I use it with a retail broker?
Yes. The indicator works on standard retail broker accounts.

Q: Is there any alert and notifications?
Yes, the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry have alert and support push notification to your mobile and email.

Q: Can I instant entry after the Buy/ Sell Arrow appear/ Entry notifications?
Yes, you can instant entry as you are not required to do any analysis. That hard part is already done by the Indicator system.

Q: Which trading mode should I use?
Low Risk Mode is designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown management and higher setup selectivity. Low-Med Risk Mode is designed for traders seeking a balance between setup quality and trading frequency.

Q: Is this an Expert Advisor?
No. This is a trading indicator providing visual signals and alerts.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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