Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator
- Индикаторы
-
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam📊 Welcome to Profit FX System – Your Forex Trading Solution For Prop Firm Trading Journey!
We specialize in high-performance MT4/MT5 indicators with proven records found on our local shop where now we expand our helping with Etsy as our main partners.
✨ All products come with:
- Версия: 1.8
- Обновлено: 3 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
INTRODUCTION PRICE
USD49 - 8x Left! (ongoing)
USD69 - Next 10x buyers
USD99 - Next 10x buyers
|
Pass Challenges. Protect Funded Accounts. Trade Gold With Confidence.
Most traders fail Prop Firm Challenges for one simple reason: they enter too early, chase price, overtrade, or trade against market direction.
Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator was developed specifically to help traders solve this problem.
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this indicator provides a clean and structured trading framework that helps traders identify high-probability opportunities without cluttering charts with dozens of confusing indicators.
No complicated analysis.
No indicator overload.
No guesswork.
Simply wait for a confirmed setup and follow the signal.
3 BUILT-IN TRADING MODES FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS
|Trading Mode
|Description
|LOW RISK MODE
|Designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown control and challenge consistency. Uses the strictest filtering conditions to focus on higher-quality setups. Ideal for funded accounts and traders approaching drawdown limits.
|LOW-MED RISK MODE
|Designed for traders seeking a balance between account protection and opportunity generation. Maintains structured TrendBox filtering while allowing additional trade opportunities. Suitable for both Challenge and Funded phases.
|MED-HIGH FAST SCALPING
|Designed for traders targeting faster challenge progression and increased market participation. Generates more trade opportunities while maintaining the core TrendBox framework. Suitable for experienced traders who are comfortable managing higher trading activity and risk exposure.
|
PASS CHALLENGES YOUR WAY
Every Prop Firm trader has different objectives.
Some focus on protecting funded accounts and minimising drawdown. Others seek a balance between consistency and growth. Some traders aim to accelerate challenge completion through increased trading opportunities.
Funded Prop Firm With XAUUSD M5 Signal Indicator allows you to select the mode that best matches your objectives and risk tolerance.
WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT
|Most indicators generate endless signals. Some repaint. Others require traders to combine multiple indicators before making a decision.
Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator takes a different approach.
The proprietary TrendBox structure automatically tracks market direction and highlights potential opportunities through a simple visual framework.
When a valid opportunity appears, a clear BUY or SELL arrow is displayed directly on the chart.
Spend less time analysing and more time executing quality trades.
KEY FEATURES
|Designed specifically for XAUUSD Gold
|Optimized for M5 trading
|Built for Prop Firm trading environments
|Clear BUY and SELL arrow signals
|Built-in trend filtering
|Built-in entry filtering
|Non-repainting confirmed TrendBox methodology
|Mobile Push Notifications
|Email Notifications
|Popup Alerts
|Clean chart layout
|Simple visual decision making
HOW IT WORKS
|
NON-REPAINTING CONFIRMED TRENDBOX TECHNOLOGY
|One of the biggest frustrations among traders is repainting indicators.
ProfitFX TrendBox Signal Gold uses confirmed candle closes for TrendBox confirmation.
Once a TrendBox direction has been confirmed and the candle closes, the historical box remains stable and does not continuously redraw itself.
This creates a more reliable chart review experience and helps traders evaluate market behaviour with confidence.
BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS
|Most challenge failures occur because traders:
The goal is to improve trading quality.
SUITABLE FOR
|FTMO
|The5ers
|FundedNext
|Funding Pips
|E8 Markets
|Alpha Capital
|And all other Prop Firm Brokers not mentioned above
|All Retail Broker Accounts
WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR
- Gold traders seeking a structured approach
- Prop Firm challenge participants
- Funded account traders
- Intraday traders
- M5 traders
- Traders who prefer simple visual signals
- Traders looking to reduce emotional decision making
WHO THIS INDICATOR IS NOT FOR
- Traders looking for a fully automated EA
- Traders who constantly switch between multiple markets
- Traders seeking hundreds of signals every day
- Traders unwilling to use proper risk management
INSTANT ALERTS
- TrendBox Direction Change Alerts
- BUY Signal Alerts
- SELL Signal Alerts
- Mobile Push Notifications
- Email Notifications
- Popup Notifications
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
|Instrument
|Timeframe
|Trading Style
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|M5
|Scalping - Intraday Trading
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Does the indicator repaint especially the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry?
Absolute No Repaint after candle closed. All the Arrow Entry and Box color remain stable and not repainting after candle closed.
Q: Which market is this indicator designed for?
XAUUSD (Gold).
Q: Which timeframe should I use?
M5 only.
Q: Can I use it with Prop Firms?
Yes. Suitable for FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Funding Pips, E8 Markets and many other funded account providers.
Q: Can I use it with a retail broker?
Yes. The indicator works on standard retail broker accounts.
Q: Is there any alert and notifications?
Yes, the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry have alert and support push notification to your mobile and email.
Q: Can I instant entry after the Buy/ Sell Arrow appear/ Entry notifications?
Yes, you can instant entry as you are not required to do any analysis. That hard part is already done by the Indicator system.
Q: Which trading mode should I use?
Low Risk Mode is designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown management and higher setup selectivity. Low-Med Risk Mode is designed for traders seeking a balance between setup quality and trading frequency.
Q: Is this an Expert Advisor?
No. This is a trading indicator providing visual signals and alerts.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
|Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.