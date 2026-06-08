AURA Multi Timeframe Bias Matrix

AURA — Advanced Multi-Timeframe Bias Matrix

Are you tired of constantly switching between multiple timeframes, guessing the true market direction, and falling into false breakout traps?

AURA Bias Matrix is a complete Real-Time Decision Support System (DSS) designed for serious traders. It eliminates market noise and emotion by consolidating 4 Core Market Engines across 8 Timeframes into one sleek, highly readable on-chart dashboard.

Stop guessing. Start executing with absolute mathematical confluence.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE: THIS IS A DECISION SUPPORT TOOL

AURA is designed to be a powerful co-pilot for your trading, not a blind signal generator. The "RECOMMENDED ACTION" (such as BUY NOW or SELL NOW) is formulated to highlight moments of extreme mathematical confluence to support your decision-making process.

Do not trade blindly based solely on these action texts. Always combine AURA's multi-timeframe synergy with your own technical analysis, price action context, key support/resistance levels, and strict risk management before executing any entry.

"Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and eliminate emotional errors by combining this tool with [Aura Trade Assistant Pro]

🔥 WHY CHOOSE AURA?

Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with lagging arrows, AURA sits elegantly on your screen, providing real-time data without obstructing your price action. It features a unique On-Chart Timeframe Selector, allowing you to dynamically change your execution anchor (e.g., M1, M3, M5) directly from the dashboard—no need to open the indicator settings menu!

To protect your focus from chaotic market noise, AURA is equipped with a 1-Minute Anti-Flicker Debounce Algorithm. Once a signal is generated, it locks for 60 seconds, ensuring you only react to stable, confirmed data, not micro-tick fluctuations.

⚙️ THE 4-ENGINE MATRIX CORE

AURA continuously scans market behavior using a proprietary weighting model:

  1. Trend Engine (EMA 20/50/200): Checks micro and macro structural alignment.

  2. Momentum Engine (RSI): Calculates slope trajectories to detect explosive momentum vs. exhaustion.

  3. Trend Quality (ADX): Filters out ranging and choppy markets. It ensures you only trade when strong market momentum is actually present.

  4. Volatility Engine (ATR): Measures market expansion and compression phases to gauge true market participation.

📊 ADVANCED SIGNAL GRADING (RECOMMENDED ACTION)

Not all signals are created equal. AURA automatically grades trading opportunities into 3 smart risk-adjusted tiers, telling you exactly when and how to react:

  • 🚀 BUY NOW / SELL NOW (Sniper Entry): Perfect mathematical confluence. Your 3 selected Action Timeframes are fully aligned, supported by strong ADX, and the Global Alignment Score is at extreme levels. High Conviction.

  • BUY / SELL (Greenlight): Standard directional alignment. The trend is established and safe to trade, though macro timeframes might still be catching up. Moderate Conviction.

  • ⚠️ PREPARE BUY / PREPARE SELL (Early Warning): Micro-timeframes are showing early signs of a reversal against the current trend. Wait and monitor.

💎 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES

  • 100% Real-Time Calculation: Pure dynamic data, no lagging historical loops.

  • Premium Dark Matrix UI: Clean visual hierarchy that maximizes readability and minimizes eye strain during long trading sessions.

  • Dynamic Risk Estimator: Automatically calculates the estimated risk (Low, Moderate, High) based on multi-timeframe synergy.

  • Distraction-Free Environment: Built strictly as a visual dashboard without intrusive pop-ups or alerts, allowing you to focus deeply on price action.

  • DPI Scalable: Perfect for high-resolution monitors with a built-in on-chart Zoom [+/-] function.

📝 SETUP RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: Highly optimized for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NASDAQ, and major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Timeframe: Can be attached to ANY timeframe. The Matrix will calculate the global data in the background seamlessly.

  • Settings: The default settings (ADX: 20, Sniper Align: 65) can be fully customized in the inputs to fit your personal scalping or swing trading strategies. (We recommend ADX: 20 and Sniper Align: 65 for a more balanced day-trading approach).

Take control of your execution. Upgrade your chart with AURA today.


🎁 Complete Your Trading Tools!

Thank you for checking out my product. If you want to take your trading to the next level, don't miss out on our other exclusive tools:

  • Download Our FREE Tools: Looking for more edge without extra cost? Visit my author profile to explore and download our collection of high-quality FREE indicators designed to complement your daily analysis.

  • Meet Your New Trading Assistant: Tired of calculating lots manually or managing open trades? Check out our EA Trading Assistant! It’s a powerful semi-automated tool that handles your risk management, automatic lot sizing, trailing stops, and breakeven functions effortlessly. Let the EA do the hard work while you focus on the strategy.

👉 [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/golbagoltrade/seller]

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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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