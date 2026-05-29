AURA Trade Execution Panel

Simplify Your Trade, Master Your Execution.

Are you tired of calculating lot sizes manually, missing fast entries, or struggling to manage multiple positions? AURA Trade Execution Panel is the ultimate utility designed for manual traders, scalpers, and price-action traders who demand speed, precision, and visual control over their trades.

Built to be extremely lightweight and responsive, AURA transforms your standard MT5 chart into a professional trading terminal.

🔥 CORE FEATURES

  • Lightning-Fast Execution: 1-click Market Execution with editable quick-lot boxes.

  • Visual Trade Planner: Drag-and-drop lines directly on your chart to visually set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit before confirming the trade. See your exact Risk/Reward and estimated Dollar ($) loss/profit dynamically!

  • Advanced OCO (One Cancels Other): Easily visually plan breakout/reversal traps. When one pending order is triggered, the other is automatically deleted.

  • Dynamic Auto SL/TP: Automatically inject SL and TP based on Fixed Points or ATR Volatility Multiplier the moment you open a trade.

  • Stealth Mode (Virtual SL/TP): Hide your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker. Your positions will close automatically when the price touches your visual virtual lines.

  • Global SL & TP: Manage a basket of trades with a single unified, drag-and-drop SL and TP line.

  • Smart Trade Management: 1-click Partial Close (25%, 50%, 75%), Auto Trailing Stop, and 1-click "Set to Break-Even (BE+)".

  • Comprehensive Telegram Reporting: Send detailed, beautifully formatted trading session reports directly to your Telegram with a single click.

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS (IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER)

This panel acts as a Global Symbol Manager. It will manage, trail, and protect ALL open positions on the chart it is attached to—including the manual trades you open from your MT5 Mobile App!

Note: Because of this universal management feature, do NOT attach this panel on the exact same symbol alongside another automated Expert Advisor (Robot) to prevent order-modification conflicts.

🛡️ DO YOU NEED STRICT ACCOUNT PROTECTION? (UPGRADE TO PRO)

This Execution Panel ($30) is built for speed and pure trade management. However, if you struggle with overtrading, revenge trading, or blowing your accounts during high-impact news, you need more than just a fast execution tool.

Protect your psychology and your balance with AURA Trade Assistant Pro .

The PRO version includes everything in this panel, PLUS our flagship AURA Safe Guard Logic:

  • Max Daily Loss & Profit Enforcer: Automatically locks your MT5 and closes all trades if your daily drawdown limit is breached.

  • News Sweeper: Automatically deletes pending orders and closes active positions before High-Impact Economic News.

  • Weekend Clean Sweep: Force-closes all positions before Friday market close to avoid weekend gaps.

  • Auto Risk % Calculator: Calculates your lot size dynamically based on your chosen risk percentage (e.g., risk 1% of your daily balance per trade).

👉 [Click Here to get AURA Trade Assistant Pro and bulletproof your trading psychology!]

🎁 Complete Your Trading Tools!

Thank you for checking out my product. If you want to take your trading to the next level, don't miss out on our other exclusive tools:

  • Download Our FREE Tools: Looking for more edge without extra cost? Visit my author profile to explore and download our collection of high-quality FREE indicators designed to complement your daily analysis.

  • Meet Your New Trading Assistant: Tired of calculating lots manually or managing open trades? Check out our EA Trading Assistant! It’s a powerful semi-automated tool that handles your risk management, automatic lot sizing, trailing stops, and breakeven functions effortlessly. Let the EA do the hard work while you focus on the strategy.

👉 [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/golbagoltrade/seller]


Recommended products
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
Xau Sovereign AES Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xau Sovereign AES Mech    AES Exploiter - Trade the exact moments when institutional algorithms are forced to reboot. Xau Sovereign AES Mech is an ultra-premium Expert Advisor built purely around the **Algorithmic Exhaustion Syndrome (AES)** theory. Institutional High-Frequency Trading (HFT) bots have calculation limits. When the market experiences erratic volatility and volume drops, these algorithms become confused and enter a temporary "Standby" mode. Our AI-driven engine waits patiently for
GoldEdge ATR Price Border
Chi Sang Lai
Indicators
GoldEdge ATR Price Border GoldEdge ATR Price Border is a free utility indicator designed to display dynamic ATR-based price borders directly on the chart. It helps traders visualize structured price zones, market expansion levels, and the central equilibrium line in a simple and clean format. This indicator is especially useful for traders who want to better understand market volatility and price positioning. It is also an important companion indicator for selected GoldEdge trading systems. Back
FREE
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI    MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.  XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Indicators
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
Tom FX
Bazeermohamad Khanmohamed
Experts
TOMMY SCALPER EA — Powered by TOMFX Short Description (MQL5 Market) TOMMY SCALPER EA is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed to capture fast market movements with disciplined risk management and automated trade execution. Built for traders who prefer simple operation with powerful internal logic, the EA focuses on consistency, precision, and efficient profit management. Simply set your preferred Lot Size and Daily Profit Target, then let the EA manage
ASI fractals with DPO filter
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ASI fractals with DPO filter - is the manual trend-following system. ASI fractals are the base of every trend. System plots an arrow when fractal pattern appears on ASI indcator and DPO direction is same as incomming signal. System has several ways of usage : simply indicator, indicator with suggested arrows, arrows with single targets and arrows with common profit targets. User can simply switch indicator's modes directly from chart. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or
Qm93
Kasampast Kumkaew
Experts
QM93 — CFD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor QM93 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CFD trading across Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, and Crypto. It combines up to five independent trading strategies through a Voting System , ensuring trades are only opened when multiple strategies agree — reducing false signals and improving trade quality. Trading Strategies (Voting System) Each strategy casts a vote. A trade is triggered only when the combined vote ratio meets the configured thre
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH    H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection    Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech ($1,499) is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly aga
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
Experts
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – Adaptive Trend Following Expert Advisor for Gold (M30) Overview DynamicFlow EA is a powerful next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It combines an adaptive trend-following algorithm with advanced trade management to automatically identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure using dynamic volatility bands, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining di
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA – Flexible Automated Trading System for MT5 Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a customizable trading system with multiple signal-generation methods, integrated risk management, and flexible trade execution controls. The EA combines two independent trading strategies that can operate separately or together, allowing users to adapt the system to different market conditions and trading styles. The sy
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Mosnter XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MONSTER XAU — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M15 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Version: 1.0 | Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD What is Monster XAU? Monster XAU is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It combines advanced technical analysis with institutional market structure detection to identify high-probability entries, filtering out market noise through a triple con
Fractal Market Structure
Rick in t Veld
Indicators
Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre
FREE
Cyberosaur
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
The     Cyberosaurus  bot is an innovative next-generation bot that serves as a powerful tool for trading in the classic Forex market and with cryptocurrencies (for corresponding brokers). It operates with the majority of pairs, so it is advisable to test it before using it on a specific pair. It is specifically designed to work with these markets, without the ability to trade other assets such as stocks or indices. The main control parameters of the bot are presented in a convenient and conci
Trade and Risk Manager MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Utilities
Trade & Risk Manager is a trading utility panel for MetaTrader 5 designed for manual trading and risk control . The program does not include a trading strategy and does not open trades automatically — all trading actions are performed only by pressing buttons on the panel. The utility helps you to: quickly open/close positions; calculate position size (lot) based on a predefined risk; enforce trading plan limits: daily loss, maximum drawdown, trade limit, profit target; manage positions: breakev
Trendline TakeProfit EA MT5
Rares Bogdan Marinescu
Utilities
A robot that real-time supervise your open position and close it once the price level touches (or is close to touch) a previously selected trendline. You don't have to constantly watch your open position and wait for the proper time to close it. It automatically does this entire process and gives you time to spot new market opportunities. It can be attached to multiple charts and assist multiple open positions at the same time. Setup steps D raw   a trendline on chart  (using your mouse) Allow
Quantum Neural GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum Neural GOLD Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) — M5 Timeframe Quantum Neural GOLD is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an entry engine based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a grid management system, automatic profit target closure, and dynamic trailing stops, all controlled from a real-time visual panel directly on the chart. Entry Engine: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) The EA does not operate using traditiona
TamNguyen AOS EA
Duc Tam Nguyen
Experts
TamNguyen AOS EA — The Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Intelligence for EUR Pairs I am TamNguyen AOS EA — an automated trading system designed for traders who seek stability, discipline, and precision when trading EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD. I am built upon a refined combination of the Andean Oscillator, Moving Averages, and an advanced probability-based market filter, allowing me to adapt to every market shift, big or small. I do not chase noise. I do not trade randomly. I wait — I analyze — and
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Utilities
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Advantage Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Advantage Trend — Precision Volatility-Based Trend Indicator Advantage Trend is a high-performance trend indicator that combines volatility analysis with a multi-layered momentum filtering system. Unlike standard oscillators, it uses an adaptive logic based on three different Williams’ Percent Range (WPR) periods and the Average True Range of the price to identify high-probability entry points. The indicator identifies "exhaustion" zones where the price deviates significantly from its average ra
Nexus HFT Pro
Daniel Ivan Stadelmann
Experts
Nexus HFT PRO Nexus HFT PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify short-term trading opportunities by analyzing real-time price action and market dynamics. The system incorporates flexible management that allows it to adapt to different financial instruments and risk profiles. Multi-pair XAUUSD recommended Key Features Automatic trade opening. Configurable risk management. Support for fixed and automatic lot sizes. Spread control. Advanced Stop Loss and Take Profit mana
Sell Below Moving Average
Rodel Saludares
Experts
Sell Below Moving Average V1 Overview Sell Below Moving Average V1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA follows a simple but effective trend-following strategy based on the relationship between market price and a Moving Average indicator. The Expert Advisor automatically opens SELL positions when market conditions meet the predefined rules and manages trades using automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic profit-locking technology. This EA is designed for
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
UltimateGoldEA Pro
Worapong Kanpet
Experts
UltimateGoldEA: The Perfect Gold Trading Bot for the Modern Trader UltimateGoldEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) in the Forex market. This powerful EA uses a Trend Following strategy combined with sophisticated Risk Management techniques to ensure consistent profitability and minimize potential losses. Key Features: Trend Following Strategy : UltimateGoldEA utilizes a powerful trend-following algorithm to accurately track market trends and make
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Experts
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way. GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it ca
Auto resistance support LINE
Jeong Gyubeom
Utilities
Title: Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro - Smart SR Lines [Description] Stop drawing manual lines! Let 'Auto Multi Support & Resistance Pro' find the most accurate pivot points for your scalping and day trading. Highly optimized for short timeframes (M1, M5, M15) and volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Indices where whipsaws are common. [Key Features] 1. Auto-Generates Multiple S/R Lines: Automatically draws your desired number of significant support and resistance levels. 2. Smart Dista
Equity Tracker MT5
Carlos Oliveira
Utilities
Equity Tracker MT5 Equity Tracker MT5 is a monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that reports trading activity, account status and technical conditions through notification messages. The Expert Advisor operates independently from trading logic and does not influence order execution or trade management. The product does not open, modify or close trades. It performs observation and notification tasks only. Purpose Equity Tracker MT5 is intended for traders who want to stay informed about thei
Real Gold Digger
Federico Granata
Experts
Gold Digger – Trend Basket EA for XAUUSD (MT5) Professional Automated Trading System for Gold Based on Trend Filtering and Smart Basket Management Product Overview Gold Digger is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation with a dynamic basket profit management system . Unlike traditional grid or aggressive martingale robots, Gold Digger focuses on trading in the direction of institutional
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (131)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
More from author
AURA Trade Flow SMC and ICT
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
AURA Trade Flow SMC and ICT is a highly optimized, comprehensive Smart Money Concepts indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Are you tired of SMC indicators that clutter your charts, cause confusion, and slow down your terminal? AURA Trade Flow is your practical solution. Built with efficient memory algorithms, this indicator tracks Order Flow and Smart Money footprints in real-time with an Ultra-Clean UI . "Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and eliminate emot
FREE
AURA Session Zone Mapper
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
AURA Session Zones Mapper is a professional-grade, ultra-clean chart indicator designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, and Price Action day traders. Say goodbye to cluttered charts with overlapping, opaque boxes. AURA provides a minimalist, visually pleasing approach to mapping major market sessions, ensuring your focus remains strictly on price action and institutional levels. Built with a strict No-Repaint algorithm , this indicator not only maps the sessions but actively an
FREE
AURA Market Pulse Dashboard Rsi Adx Mfi
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
AURA - Simplify Your Trade, Maximize Your Profit. Successful trading isn't about guessing the market's direction; it's about reading its "pulse" in real-time. AURA Market Pulse Meter is a premium, professional-grade dashboard that combines the four core pillars of price movement—Money Pressure (MFI), Trend (ADX), Momentum (RSI), and Volatility (ATR)—into a single, elegant dial gauge interface. Say goodbye to cluttered charts with overlapping lines. AURA provides you with instant, visual entry c
FREE
RSI Zone Master
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
RSI Zone Master: Advanced Smooth RSI & Dynamic Visual Zones A revolutionary RSI indicator with anti-noise smoothing algorithms and transparent dynamic visual zones. Spot Overbought, Oversold, and Sideways areas in the blink of an eye! Take Your RSI Analysis to the Professional Level The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of the most powerful indicators in the trading world, yet it often produces false signals (noise) due to erratic price movements. RSI Zone Master is here to solve that problem
FREE
AURA Trade Assistant
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
Automated Utility & Risk Assistant (AURA)  is the ultimate trading utility for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who demand precision, discipline, and total control. This is not just an order placement tool; it is a comprehensive Risk Infrastructure & Account Guardian (TradeCop) designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, automate complex math, and safeguard your account against prop-firm violations and execution errors. Whether you are a retail trader, a scalper, or a Prop-Firm challen
FREE
AURA Mtf Candle Timer Monitor
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
Elevate your trading precision with the ultimate Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Candle Countdown Monitor . Built for professional traders, this indicator is not just a standard timer—it is a powerful, fully interactive dashboard featuring a dynamic mini-chart, custom alerts, and a cutting-edge DPI-Aware Scaling Engine. Whether you are trading on a compact laptop or a massive 4K multi-monitor setup, this indicator perfectly adapts to your screen, providing a flawless visual experience. "Simplify your tra
FREE
AURA Market Sentiment Scanner
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
Objective Market Sentiment Analysis for MT5 Emotional trading is a common challenge for retail traders. The AURA Market Sentiment Scanner provides a data-driven approach to market analysis by translating complex price action, momentum, and volatility into a simple 0-100 Fear & Greed Index. Designed as a plug-and-play dashboard, this scanner helps you maintain an objective view of the market without cluttering your chart with multiple indicators. "Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and
FREE
MTF Candle Timer Countdown
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
ATTENTION: THIS VERSION IS NO LONGER UPDATED! We have released a massively upgraded version of this indicator, featuring Lag-Free CCanvas Mini Charts , Dynamic Scaling , and Custom Dual-Trigger Alerts ! To get the best experience, please download the NEW (and still FREE) version from our new page here: [ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175716 ] Multi Timeframe Candle Countdown Indicator - A Must-Have Utility for Precision Traders (MT5) Never get fooled by unfinished candlestick mov
FREE
AURA Simple Multi Timeframe Bias Matrix
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
Analyze 8 timeframes simultaneously on a single screen! AURA Lite delivers real-time trend confluence data (Trend, Momentum, ADX, and ATR). Eliminate chart-hopping and streamline your technical analysis. 100% FREE! "Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and eliminate emotional errors by combining this tool with [ Aura Trade Assistant Pro ] AURA MULTI TIMEFRAME BIAS MATRIX (LITE VERSION) Streamline your technical analysis workflow. AURA is an advanced technical scanner designed to give
FREE
AURA Risk Ratio Tools Planner
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
Take full control of your trade planning and risk management directly on your MT5 chart! Advanced Risk Reward Planner Pro is an ultra-smooth, TradingView-style interactive drag-and-drop tool designed for modern traders. Whether you are live trading or backtesting, this utility allows you to map out your Trade Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit visually with real-time financial PnL calculations. "Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and eliminate emotional errors by combining this tool wi
FREE
AURA Trade Information Panel
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
The Ultimate Real-Time Account Dashboard & Pro Stats Monitor AURA Trade Information Panel - Ultimate Edition   Maximize your trading efficiency with the ultimate all-in-one on-chart dashboard. The AiO Trade Information Panel provides a comprehensive, real-time overview of your trading performance, essential market data, and vital technical indicators without cluttering your workspace. Designed for both day traders and scalpers, this panel helps you stay disciplined and make informed decisions in
FREE
AURA Trade Assistant Pro
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
Automated Utility & Risk Assistant (AURA)  is the ultimate trading utility for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who demand precision, discipline, and total control. This is not just an order placement tool; it is a comprehensive Risk Infrastructure & Account Guardian (TradeCop) designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, automate complex math, and safeguard your account against prop-firm violations and execution errors. Whether you are a retail trader, a scalper, or a Prop-Firm challen
AURA Multi Timeframe Bias Matrix
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
AURA — Advanced Multi-Timeframe Bias Matrix Are you tired of constantly switching between multiple timeframes, guessing the true market direction, and falling into false breakout traps? AURA Bias Matrix is a complete Real-Time Decision Support System (DSS) designed for serious traders. It eliminates market noise and emotion by consolidating 4 Core Market Engines across 8 Timeframes into one sleek, highly readable on-chart dashboard. Stop guessing. Start executing with absolute mathematical conf
AURA Backtester Forex Simulator
Roby Hidayat
Utilities
AURA Backtester Forex Simulator is a state-of-the-art manual trading simulator designed to help you master price action, test new strategies, and build trading discipline without risking real money. Unlike traditional automated backtesters, AURA transforms your standard MetaTrader chart into a fully interactive simulation environment. Practice trading historical data exactly as if you were trading the live, breathing market. Whether you are a beginner trying to understand market structure or a p
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review