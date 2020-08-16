Irisha Scalper Advisor

The "Irisha" is an Expert Advisor, in which we attempted to implement the ability of trading on smaller timeframes (1-15 minutes). The main idea lies in opening frequent trades and in the ability to "cover" losing trades with profitable ones. However, we had to resort to the Martingale strategy to implement the idea. Due to this, it is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account for using this EA.

Operation of the EA on a live account can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/229380





Trading Strategy

The Moving Average (МА) indicator serves as the signal for opening positions . If the opening price of the candle is below the MA and the closing price is above the MA, this is considered to be a buy signal.

. If the opening price of the candle is below the MA and the closing price is above the MA, this is considered to be a buy signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If the value of the RSI indicator is lower than 30, and a buy signal was received from the MA indicator, a buy order is opened.

. If the value of the RSI indicator is lower than 30, and a buy signal was received from the MA indicator, a buy order is opened. Change in the direction of market movement . In case the market changes direction after an order is opened, a new buy order will be opened but with an increased lot size.

. In case the market changes direction after an order is opened, a new buy order will be opened but with an increased lot size. Optimal profit level. In case more than one order is opened, the EA calculates the price level, after reaching which the profitable orders cover the unprofitable ones with the minimum profit percentage.

A Pro or ECN (Market/Instant Execution) account with a spread size of 0 to 2 points (but not greater than 2.5) is recommended for the correct operation of the EA on 5 digit quotes.





Input Parameters

The following list describes the input parameters of the EA that can be modified and optimized:

MAGIC (MAGIC number) - identifier of the EA's orders;

- identifier of the EA's orders; Trade (Trade) - if this parameter is set to false, the EA will not open new orders once all orders are closed by TP or SL;

- if this parameter is set to false, the EA will not open new orders once all orders are closed by TP or SL; (ON Filter RSI) - if set to false, the RSI indicator values are not taken into account;

- if set to false, the RSI indicator values are not taken into account; Add_Order_Signal (Add new order signal) - if set to true, the new order will be opened by signal when the distance between the price and the initial order level is greater than the value of Step;

- if set to true, the new order will be opened by signal when the distance between the price and the initial order level is greater than the value of Step; Lots (Initial Lot Size) - lot size of the initial order;

- lot size of the initial order; LotExponent (Multiplication, odds lot) - multiplier for the volumes of subsequent orders;

- multiplier for the volumes of subsequent orders; TakeProfit (Profit level (in points)) - take profit level;

- take profit level; StopLoss (Loss level (in points)) - stop loss level;

- stop loss level; Step (Distance between orders (in points)) - the minimum distance between orders;

- the minimum distance between orders; MaxOrders (Maximum number of open orders) - the maximum number of opened orders.

You can also adjust the parameters of the Moving Average and Relative Strength Index (such as period, price type, shift, MA method) according to your needs.

The settings of the Moving Average indicator contain the MA_MODE (Definition mode) parameter. It sets the type of the MA indicator usage and has the following options:

Intersection - signal is generated when a candle crosses the indicator line;

- signal is generated when a candle crosses the indicator line; Price - signal is generated when the price is located above or below the indicator line;

- signal is generated when the price is located above or below the indicator line; Directing - signal is generated by the direction of the indicator line;

Settings of the Relative Strength Index include the parameters for overbought (Level overbought) and oversold (Level oversold) levels, and also the RSI_MODE (Definition mode) parameter, it defines the usage type of the RSI indicator for calculation, which has the following options: