Irisha Scalper Advisor

The "Irisha" is an Expert Advisor, in which we attempted to implement the ability of trading on smaller timeframes (1-15 minutes). The main idea lies in opening frequent trades and in the ability to "cover" losing trades with profitable ones. However, we had to resort to the Martingale strategy to implement the idea. Due to this, it is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account for using this EA.

Operation of the EA on a live account can be evaluated here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/229380


Trading Strategy

  • The Moving Average (МА) indicator serves as the signal for opening positions. If the opening price of the candle is below the MA and the closing price is above the MA, this is considered to be a buy signal.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter. If the value of the RSI indicator is lower than 30, and a buy signal was received from the MA indicator, a buy order is opened.
  • Change in the direction of market movement. In case the market changes direction after an order is opened, a new buy order will be opened but with an increased lot size.
  • Optimal profit level. In case more than one order is opened, the EA calculates the price level, after reaching which the profitable orders cover the unprofitable ones with the minimum profit percentage.
A Pro or ECN (Market/Instant Execution) account with a spread size of 0 to 2 points (but not greater than 2.5) is recommended for the correct operation of the EA on 5 digit quotes.


Input Parameters

The following list describes the input parameters of the EA that can be modified and optimized:

  • MAGIC (MAGIC number) - identifier of the EA's orders;
  • Trade (Trade) - if this parameter is set to false, the EA will not open new orders once all orders are closed by TP or SL;
  • (ON Filter RSI) - if set to false, the RSI indicator values are not taken into account;
  • Add_Order_Signal (Add new order signal) - if set to true, the new order will be opened by signal when the distance between the price and the initial order level is greater than the value of Step;
  • Lots (Initial Lot Size) - lot size of the initial order;
  • LotExponent (Multiplication, odds lot) - multiplier for the volumes of subsequent orders;
  • TakeProfit (Profit level (in points)) - take profit level;
  • StopLoss (Loss level (in points)) - stop loss level;
  • Step (Distance between orders (in points)) - the minimum distance between orders;
  • MaxOrders (Maximum number of open orders) - the maximum number of opened orders.

You can also adjust the parameters of the Moving Average and Relative Strength Index (such as period, price type, shift, MA method) according to your needs.

The settings of the Moving Average indicator contain the MA_MODE (Definition mode) parameter. It sets the type of the MA indicator usage and has the following options:

  • Intersection - signal is generated when a candle crosses the indicator line;
  • Price - signal is generated when the price is located above or below the indicator line;
  • Directing - signal is generated by the direction of the indicator line;

Settings of the Relative Strength Index include the parameters for overbought (Level overbought) and oversold (Level oversold) levels, and also the RSI_MODE (Definition mode) parameter, it defines the usage type of the RSI indicator for calculation, which has the following options:

  • NONE - oversold area above 50, overbought area below 50;
  • Levels - oversold area above the 'Level overbought' parameter, overbought area below the 'Level oversold' parameter;
  • NeutralZone - trades will be opened only when the RSI value is between the values of 'Level overbought' and 'Level oversold' parameters;
  • Trend - determines the direction of the RSI indicator (Example: if the opening RSI (оRSI) is below the closing RSI (cRSI), the trend is ascending. If the opening RSI (оRSI) is above the closing RSI (cRSI), the trend is descending);
  • TrendLevels - uptrend based on the RSI indicator is above the 'Level overbought' parameter, the downtrend based on the RSI indicator is below the 'Level oversold' parameter;
  • TrendNeutralZone - uptrend or downtrend based on the RSI indicator is between the values of 'Level overbought' and 'Level oversold' parameters.
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5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Karina Scalper Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
Experts
The "Karina" Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of the Several Moving Average indicator and "averaging" of the open orders. The signals are filtered based on the Relative Strength Index indicator. The TakeProfit(TP) level is set when opening the first deal. If the market reverses, new orders will be opened in the direction of the first order, followed by "covering" of losing orders with profitable ones. It is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account in order to use this EA
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
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