QuantEx Retracements MT5
- 指标
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- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
- QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and Synthetic Indices.
- The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to support chart analysis across different market conditions and timeframes.
Key Features
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Automatic Fibonacci retracement plotting.
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Automatic Fibonacci extension level plotting.
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Designed for multi-timeframe chart analysis.
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Works across compatible MT5 symbols.
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Useful for identifying potential pullback and reaction zones.
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Simple drag-and-drop setup.
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Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.
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Supports discretionary trading, price action analysis, and strategy confirmation.
How to Use
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Purchase or rent the indicator.
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Install it in your MT5 terminal.
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Attach QuantEx Retracement Indicator to your selected chart.
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Allow the indicator to plot the key Fibonacci levels automatically.
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Use the displayed levels together with your own trading strategy, market structure analysis, and risk management.
Suggested Markets
QuantEx Retracement Indicator may be used on compatible MT5 charts, including:
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Forex pairs
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Indices
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Commodities
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Metals
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Stocks
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Cryptocurrencies
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Boom & Crash
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Volatility
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All other Synthetic Indices
Behaviour may vary depending on broker data, symbol specifications, timeframe, volatility, and market conditions.
Important Notes
- QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
- The indicator is designed to assist with chart analysis by highlighting potential Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.
Disclaimer
Forex, synthetic indices, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.