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NeuralFlow DualPos Expert Advisor Full Manual — Version 9.41 · Revision 2 Trading algorithm for WIN/WDO — B3 / Genial Investimentos DualPos · Real TP in the Order Book · MA Range · Immediate Hedge · AI Filters Visual Panel · Economic Calendar · Multi-Robot · Native MT5 Chart Style Edinei Reguel · NeuralFlow · 2026 · Restricted use ★ What's New in This Revision This revision of the manual documents the latest updates to NeuralFlow DualPos v9.41, highlighting the new Take Profit as a real order-book order system and the redesigned chart visuals for multi-robot operation. Real TP in the Order Book (TPOrdemReal) — the Take Profit can now be sent as a genuine limit order to the exchange queue, with price/time priority and guaranteed execution once price crosses the level. This definitively resolves the cases where price moved past the TP without the position closing. See section 12. Simplified TP configuration — the TPFixoAtivo and TPUsarLimite parameters have been removed. Now TPFixoPontos both enables and defines the TP (0 = disabled), and chooses the execution mode. Old .set files still load normally. TPOrdemReal DX unlock fixed for WDO — the moving-average touch detection was rewritten to work identically on any instrument (WIN, WDO, or others), regardless of tick size. See section 10.2. Clean, native-MT5-style chart, per robot — native buy/sell arrows with no text or emojis, dotted trade levels in MT5's own style, and each chart shows only the operations of the robot running on it (filtered by Magic Number). See section 13. Trailing Stop now preserves the TP — internal fix: adjusting the moving stop no longer wipes out the position's take profit during the update. Compatibility: no action is required when updating. Saved configuration files (.set) from previous versions load normally — removed parameters are simply ignored by MT5. NeuralFlow DualPos — Full Manual v9.41 · Rev. 2 What's New §Table of Contents 1. NeuralFlow Overview 2. DX Filter — Distance from Moving Average 3. Moving Average Range 4. Buy/Sell Aggression 5. RSI — Relative Strength Index 6. Real Force 7. Candlestick Patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing 8. AI Score 9. DualPos System (lifecycle, per-tier TP, immediate hedge, re-entries, target/stop) 10. DX Block After Stop · 2nd MA · Touch Detection (new) 11. Risk Management and Limits 12. Take Profit — Execution Modes and Real TP in the Book (new) 13. Chart Visuals and Multi-Robot Operation (new) 14. Economic Calendar 15. Visual Panel 16. Recommended Configuration