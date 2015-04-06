Quantora EA



Main Features

• Fully automated trade execution

• Adaptive position management

• Intelligent market filtering

• Dynamic risk control system

• Configurable trade management settings

• Flexible lot sizing options

• Customizable account protection features

Risk Management

• Basket profit target

• Basket drawdown protection

• Adjustable exposure controls

• User-defined risk settings

Supported Instruments

Optimized for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• NAS100

• US30

• JP225



The EA may also be used on other instruments depending on broker conditions and market volatility.

Recommended Minimum Balance

Indices: $500 – $1,000

Gold (XAUUSD): $5,000 – $10,000 for more conservative operation

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should always apply appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before trading live.

Set Files & Recommended Configurations

For set files and recommended configurations, please contact directly.



