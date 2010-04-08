NEXA Ha Smooth Trend

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed as a short-oriented trend-following system for the GOLD M15 chart.

The EA combines Heiken Ashi, FrAMA, Momentum, ATR, and ADX/DI to evaluate market direction and entry conditions.
It does not enter trades based on a single indicator signal. Instead, it checks higher timeframe direction, volatility, spread, trading time, and pullback re-entry structure before attempting a trade.

By default, Buy entries are disabled and only Sell entries are allowed.
The Buy logic remains available in the EA, but the default operating mode is focused on short-side trading on GOLD M15.

Strategy concept

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend first checks the market direction on higher timeframes, then looks for a re-alignment after a pullback on the M15 chart.

The basic structure is as follows:

  • H4 FrAMA for higher timeframe market regime confirmation
  • H1 FrAMA and H1 Momentum for secondary direction confirmation
  • M15 FrAMA for entry direction
  • Heiken Ashi color for short-term direction confirmation
  • Momentum condition for downside acceleration
  • ADX/DI condition for directional quality
  • ATR-based stop loss calculation
  • Reward Risk based take profit calculation
  • Position management with break-even and ATR trailing stop

The EA is not designed to trade in every market condition.
It attempts entries only when the required conditions are met.

Main features

  • Short-oriented structure for GOLD M15
  • Heiken Ashi based direction confirmation
  • FrAMA based adaptive trend filter
  • H4 market regime filter
  • H1 direction filter
  • Momentum acceleration condition
  • ADX/DI directional quality filter
  • ATR-based SL calculation
  • Reward Risk based TP calculation
  • Spread filter
  • Time filter
  • Minimum bars between trades
  • StopLevel and FreezeLevel consideration
  • OrderCheck based order validation
  • Fixed lot and risk percent lot support
  • Break-even function
  • ATR trailing stop function
  • Same-symbol duplicate entry limitation
  • Re-entry cooldown after losing trades

Recommended settings

Recommended operating environment:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: GOLD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Trading direction: Sell only by default
  • Lot mode: Risk percent or fixed lot
  • Time filter: Enabled

The symbol name, spread, contract size, tick value, StopLevel, and FreezeLevel may differ depending on the broker.
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under the broker’s actual trading conditions.

Input parameters

General Settings

InpSymbol
Specifies the trading symbol. If left empty, the current chart symbol is used.

InpMagicNumber
Magic number used to identify the EA’s orders.

InpAllowBuy
Enables or disables Buy entries. The default value is false.

InpAllowSell
Enables or disables Sell entries. The default value is true.

InpSlippagePoints
Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

Lot & Risk

InpLotMode
Selects the lot calculation mode.

InpRiskValue
Fixed lot value or account-based risk percentage value.

InpMaxLotCap
Maximum lot size allowed for the EA.

Strategy Core

InpFramaPeriod
Period used for FrAMA calculation.

InpMomentumPeriod
Period used for Momentum calculation.

InpATRPeriod
Period used for ATR calculation.

InpATRSLMult
ATR multiplier used to calculate the stop loss distance.

InpRewardRisk
Take profit multiplier based on the stop loss distance.

InpMinATRPoints
Minimum ATR condition. It is used to filter out low-volatility conditions.

InpMaxSLPoints
Maximum allowed stop loss distance. If set to 0, this limit is disabled.

Execution Filter

InpUseTimeFilter
Enables or disables the trading time filter.

InpTradeStartHour
Trading start hour based on server time.

InpTradeEndHour
Trading end hour based on server time.

InpMaxSpreadPoints
Maximum allowed spread.

InpMinBarsBetweenTrades
Minimum number of bars required between new entries.

Position Management

InpUseBreakEven
Enables or disables the break-even function.

InpBETriggerR
R value at which break-even is activated.

InpBELockR
R value to lock after break-even activation.

InpUseTrailingStop
Enables or disables the ATR trailing stop.

InpTrailStartR
R value at which the trailing stop starts.

InpTrailATRMult
ATR multiplier used for trailing stop calculation.

Risk notes

This EA is an automated trading program. Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker conditions, spread, execution quality, and input settings.

Past test results are for strategy review purposes only and do not guarantee future results.
Before using the EA on a live account, it should be tested under the trading conditions of the broker being used.

Users should adjust lot size, risk settings, spread limits, and time filter values according to their account size and risk tolerance.

Operation notes

Before using the EA, it is recommended to check the following:

  • Confirm that the chart symbol is GOLD
  • Confirm that the chart timeframe is M15
  • Check the broker’s GOLD contract size and tick value
  • Check the average spread
  • Check StopLevel and FreezeLevel conditions
  • Review Strategy Tester results
  • Test order execution on a demo account
  • Check risk settings before live operation

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is not a simple signal-based EA.
It checks multiple conditions in sequence and attempts trades only during selected market conditions.
If the market conditions do not meet the required criteria, trades may not occur for an extended period.


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Valentina Zhuchkova
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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