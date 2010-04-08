NEXA Ha Smooth Trend

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed as a short-oriented trend-following system for the GOLD M15 chart.

The EA combines Heiken Ashi, FrAMA, Momentum, ATR, and ADX/DI to evaluate market direction and entry conditions.

It does not enter trades based on a single indicator signal. Instead, it checks higher timeframe direction, volatility, spread, trading time, and pullback re-entry structure before attempting a trade.

By default, Buy entries are disabled and only Sell entries are allowed.

The Buy logic remains available in the EA, but the default operating mode is focused on short-side trading on GOLD M15.

Strategy concept

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend first checks the market direction on higher timeframes, then looks for a re-alignment after a pullback on the M15 chart.

The basic structure is as follows:

H4 FrAMA for higher timeframe market regime confirmation

H1 FrAMA and H1 Momentum for secondary direction confirmation

M15 FrAMA for entry direction

Heiken Ashi color for short-term direction confirmation

Momentum condition for downside acceleration

ADX/DI condition for directional quality

ATR-based stop loss calculation

Reward Risk based take profit calculation

Position management with break-even and ATR trailing stop

The EA is not designed to trade in every market condition.

It attempts entries only when the required conditions are met.

Main features

Short-oriented structure for GOLD M15

Heiken Ashi based direction confirmation

FrAMA based adaptive trend filter

H4 market regime filter

H1 direction filter

Momentum acceleration condition

ADX/DI directional quality filter

ATR-based SL calculation

Reward Risk based TP calculation

Spread filter

Time filter

Minimum bars between trades

StopLevel and FreezeLevel consideration

OrderCheck based order validation

Fixed lot and risk percent lot support

Break-even function

ATR trailing stop function

Same-symbol duplicate entry limitation

Re-entry cooldown after losing trades

Recommended settings

Recommended operating environment:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: GOLD

Timeframe: M15

Trading direction: Sell only by default

Lot mode: Risk percent or fixed lot

Time filter: Enabled

The symbol name, spread, contract size, tick value, StopLevel, and FreezeLevel may differ depending on the broker.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under the broker’s actual trading conditions.

Input parameters

General Settings

InpSymbol

Specifies the trading symbol. If left empty, the current chart symbol is used.

InpMagicNumber

Magic number used to identify the EA’s orders.

InpAllowBuy

Enables or disables Buy entries. The default value is false.

InpAllowSell

Enables or disables Sell entries. The default value is true.

InpSlippagePoints

Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

Lot & Risk

InpLotMode

Selects the lot calculation mode.

InpRiskValue

Fixed lot value or account-based risk percentage value.

InpMaxLotCap

Maximum lot size allowed for the EA.

Strategy Core

InpFramaPeriod

Period used for FrAMA calculation.

InpMomentumPeriod

Period used for Momentum calculation.

InpATRPeriod

Period used for ATR calculation.

InpATRSLMult

ATR multiplier used to calculate the stop loss distance.

InpRewardRisk

Take profit multiplier based on the stop loss distance.

InpMinATRPoints

Minimum ATR condition. It is used to filter out low-volatility conditions.

InpMaxSLPoints

Maximum allowed stop loss distance. If set to 0, this limit is disabled.

Execution Filter

InpUseTimeFilter

Enables or disables the trading time filter.

InpTradeStartHour

Trading start hour based on server time.

InpTradeEndHour

Trading end hour based on server time.

InpMaxSpreadPoints

Maximum allowed spread.

InpMinBarsBetweenTrades

Minimum number of bars required between new entries.

Position Management

InpUseBreakEven

Enables or disables the break-even function.

InpBETriggerR

R value at which break-even is activated.

InpBELockR

R value to lock after break-even activation.

InpUseTrailingStop

Enables or disables the ATR trailing stop.

InpTrailStartR

R value at which the trailing stop starts.

InpTrailATRMult

ATR multiplier used for trailing stop calculation.

Risk notes

This EA is an automated trading program. Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker conditions, spread, execution quality, and input settings.

Past test results are for strategy review purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

Before using the EA on a live account, it should be tested under the trading conditions of the broker being used.

Users should adjust lot size, risk settings, spread limits, and time filter values according to their account size and risk tolerance.

Operation notes

Before using the EA, it is recommended to check the following:

Confirm that the chart symbol is GOLD

Confirm that the chart timeframe is M15

Check the broker’s GOLD contract size and tick value

Check the average spread

Check StopLevel and FreezeLevel conditions

Review Strategy Tester results

Test order execution on a demo account

Check risk settings before live operation

NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is not a simple signal-based EA.

It checks multiple conditions in sequence and attempts trades only during selected market conditions.

If the market conditions do not meet the required criteria, trades may not occur for an extended period.