NEXA Ha Smooth Trend
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed as a short-oriented trend-following system for the GOLD M15 chart.
The EA combines Heiken Ashi, FrAMA, Momentum, ATR, and ADX/DI to evaluate market direction and entry conditions.
It does not enter trades based on a single indicator signal. Instead, it checks higher timeframe direction, volatility, spread, trading time, and pullback re-entry structure before attempting a trade.
By default, Buy entries are disabled and only Sell entries are allowed.
The Buy logic remains available in the EA, but the default operating mode is focused on short-side trading on GOLD M15.
Strategy concept
NEXA Ha Smooth Trend first checks the market direction on higher timeframes, then looks for a re-alignment after a pullback on the M15 chart.
The basic structure is as follows:
- H4 FrAMA for higher timeframe market regime confirmation
- H1 FrAMA and H1 Momentum for secondary direction confirmation
- M15 FrAMA for entry direction
- Heiken Ashi color for short-term direction confirmation
- Momentum condition for downside acceleration
- ADX/DI condition for directional quality
- ATR-based stop loss calculation
- Reward Risk based take profit calculation
- Position management with break-even and ATR trailing stop
The EA is not designed to trade in every market condition.
It attempts entries only when the required conditions are met.
Main features
- Short-oriented structure for GOLD M15
- Heiken Ashi based direction confirmation
- FrAMA based adaptive trend filter
- H4 market regime filter
- H1 direction filter
- Momentum acceleration condition
- ADX/DI directional quality filter
- ATR-based SL calculation
- Reward Risk based TP calculation
- Spread filter
- Time filter
- Minimum bars between trades
- StopLevel and FreezeLevel consideration
- OrderCheck based order validation
- Fixed lot and risk percent lot support
- Break-even function
- ATR trailing stop function
- Same-symbol duplicate entry limitation
- Re-entry cooldown after losing trades
Recommended settings
Recommended operating environment:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: GOLD
- Timeframe: M15
- Trading direction: Sell only by default
- Lot mode: Risk percent or fixed lot
- Time filter: Enabled
The symbol name, spread, contract size, tick value, StopLevel, and FreezeLevel may differ depending on the broker.
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under the broker’s actual trading conditions.
Input parameters
General Settings
InpSymbol
Specifies the trading symbol. If left empty, the current chart symbol is used.
InpMagicNumber
Magic number used to identify the EA’s orders.
InpAllowBuy
Enables or disables Buy entries. The default value is false.
InpAllowSell
Enables or disables Sell entries. The default value is true.
InpSlippagePoints
Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.
Lot & Risk
InpLotMode
Selects the lot calculation mode.
InpRiskValue
Fixed lot value or account-based risk percentage value.
InpMaxLotCap
Maximum lot size allowed for the EA.
Strategy Core
InpFramaPeriod
Period used for FrAMA calculation.
InpMomentumPeriod
Period used for Momentum calculation.
InpATRPeriod
Period used for ATR calculation.
InpATRSLMult
ATR multiplier used to calculate the stop loss distance.
InpRewardRisk
Take profit multiplier based on the stop loss distance.
InpMinATRPoints
Minimum ATR condition. It is used to filter out low-volatility conditions.
InpMaxSLPoints
Maximum allowed stop loss distance. If set to 0, this limit is disabled.
Execution Filter
InpUseTimeFilter
Enables or disables the trading time filter.
InpTradeStartHour
Trading start hour based on server time.
InpTradeEndHour
Trading end hour based on server time.
InpMaxSpreadPoints
Maximum allowed spread.
InpMinBarsBetweenTrades
Minimum number of bars required between new entries.
Position Management
InpUseBreakEven
Enables or disables the break-even function.
InpBETriggerR
R value at which break-even is activated.
InpBELockR
R value to lock after break-even activation.
InpUseTrailingStop
Enables or disables the ATR trailing stop.
InpTrailStartR
R value at which the trailing stop starts.
InpTrailATRMult
ATR multiplier used for trailing stop calculation.
Risk notes
This EA is an automated trading program. Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker conditions, spread, execution quality, and input settings.
Past test results are for strategy review purposes only and do not guarantee future results.
Before using the EA on a live account, it should be tested under the trading conditions of the broker being used.
Users should adjust lot size, risk settings, spread limits, and time filter values according to their account size and risk tolerance.
Operation notes
Before using the EA, it is recommended to check the following:
- Confirm that the chart symbol is GOLD
- Confirm that the chart timeframe is M15
- Check the broker’s GOLD contract size and tick value
- Check the average spread
- Check StopLevel and FreezeLevel conditions
- Review Strategy Tester results
- Test order execution on a demo account
- Check risk settings before live operation
NEXA Ha Smooth Trend is not a simple signal-based EA.
It checks multiple conditions in sequence and attempts trades only during selected market conditions.
If the market conditions do not meet the required criteria, trades may not occur for an extended period.