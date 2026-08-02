Smart trand pullback EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 10
Smart Trend Pullback EA
Smart Trend Pullback EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to trade major trends by identifying high-probability pullbacks using a combination of Moving Averages, RSI, ADX, and ATR indicators. It is fully optimized for stability, risk management, and automated market validation.
Key Features
Trend Following Logic: Utilizes fast and slow Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 50 & 200) to ensure trades are taken only in the direction of the dominant market trend.
Smart Pullback Entries: Enters the market during healthy retracements confirmed by RSI and ADX momentum filters.
ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically calculates dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on current market volatility (ATR).
Built-in Risk Management: Features configurable risk percentage per trade, maximum lot caps, and automatic break-even adjustment to secure open positions.
Capital Protection: Includes safety guard mechanisms to protect your account against excessive drawdowns or unexpected market conditions.
Strict Stop Levels & Margin Control: Fully complies with broker requirements, handling minimum stop distances (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) and free margin checks seamlessly to avoid common execution errors.
Recommended Settings & Parameters
Supported Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframes: M30, H1, D1
Minimum Account Balance: $100 (or equivalent cent account)
Risk Percent: 1.0% (adjustable in inputs)
Magic Number: 20260720 (unique identifier to manage its own trades)
Inputs Overview
InpEmaFast / InpEmaSlow: Period settings for the trend filter moving averages.
InpRsiPeriod / InpAdxPeriod: Indicator periods for momentum and strength confirmation.
InpRiskPercent: Risk per trade calculated automatically based on account equity/balance.
InpRR_Ratio: Risk-to-Reward ratio multiplier (default is 1.5).
InpUseBreakEven: Enable/disable automatic break-even trailing once profit triggers are met.