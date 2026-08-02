Smart trand pullback EA


Smart Trend Pullback EA

Smart Trend Pullback EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to trade major trends by identifying high-probability pullbacks using a combination of Moving Averages, RSI, ADX, and ATR indicators. It is fully optimized for stability, risk management, and automated market validation.

Key Features

Trend Following Logic: Utilizes fast and slow Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 50 & 200) to ensure trades are taken only in the direction of the dominant market trend.

Smart Pullback Entries: Enters the market during healthy retracements confirmed by RSI and ADX momentum filters.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically calculates dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on current market volatility (ATR).

Built-in Risk Management: Features configurable risk percentage per trade, maximum lot caps, and automatic break-even adjustment to secure open positions.

Capital Protection: Includes safety guard mechanisms to protect your account against excessive drawdowns or unexpected market conditions.

Strict Stop Levels & Margin Control: Fully complies with broker requirements, handling minimum stop distances (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) and free margin checks seamlessly to avoid common execution errors.

Recommended Settings & Parameters

Supported Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M30, H1, D1

Minimum Account Balance: $100 (or equivalent cent account)

Risk Percent: 1.0% (adjustable in inputs)

Magic Number: 20260720 (unique identifier to manage its own trades)

Inputs Overview

InpEmaFast / InpEmaSlow: Period settings for the trend filter moving averages.

InpRsiPeriod / InpAdxPeriod: Indicator periods for momentum and strength confirmation.

InpRiskPercent: Risk per trade calculated automatically based on account equity/balance.

InpRR_Ratio: Risk-to-Reward ratio multiplier (default is 1.5).

InpUseBreakEven: Enable/disable automatic break-even trailing once profit triggers are met.

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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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