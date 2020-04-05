Envisioned Trading Robot

Envisioned-Trot Expert Advisor is a multi-indicator automated trading system designed to programmatically analyze market conditions and execute trades based on confluenced signals (Buy/Sell) and thorough signal filtering. All these indicator periods were backtested before being plugged in for functionality tests in order to make the system's decision-making more precise and intelligent. This system contains functions and classes that are in favor of making it to make rapid and safe trade executions by using indicators data retrieved for trade executing threshold that further confirms the market sentiment strength in the next few candlesticks, periods, or bars .
Most Expert Advisors often fail in functionality where trade executions stop after trade logic conditions are met due to overfitting, but ETR (Envisioned Trading Robot) has been advanced in data retrieval and usage towards finalizing the decision-making part of the project. With these multiple indicators, I designed the EA to integrate trend, volatility, volume, sentiment strength, and spread conditions to determine high-probability trading opportunities. Trade execution is performed only when all predefined market confirmations align, helping to reduce unnecessary risk exposure. All this in detail was far only tested on trading tools such as XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index(Recommended broker:Deriv) .
The development process involved continuous experimentation, testing, and refinement of trading logic while implementing essential risk-control mechanisms such as dynamic risk control (Stop Loss and Take Profit Prices), trailing stop management, Money Management (Risk:Reward ratio by account risk percentage or standard lot sizing), Enable/Disable pending order handling, and signal validation.
To improve market timing and liquidity participation, the EA allows trading sessions to be controlled through market sessions timers for Asian, London, New York, and custom trading sessions.
Envisioned-Trot aims to provide a structured, disciplined, and automated approach to trading while maintaining flexibility for traders to adapt parameters to different market environments.
Pending Order Explanation:
Pending order user functions input includes both the Pending Order Enable/Disable functionality option and an integer input option to set the distance of both Stop and Limit order lengths in pips from the first order placed. With the comfort of your zone and hard-earned purchase, all you have to do is: Set it up. Let it operate. And let precision define your results.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations:
• Currency Pair: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index. • Timeframe: Scalping ,Hedging, Trend . • Recommended Minimum Deposit: $250 • Recommended Deposit: $750+ • Account Type: Standard,Pro (mandatory very low spreads) • Leverage: 1:100-1:500 minimum recommended. • Recommended Brokers: EXNESS, HEADWAY and DERIV • Recommended Max Trades: 1

This is a professional tool built for traders who understand the value of patience, structure, and long-term consistency.


Disclaimer:
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. Envisioned-TROT focuses on high-quality setups, not high-frequency trading. There will be periods of low activity and periods of increased engagement depending entirely on market conditions. Its primary objective is capital preservation and disciplined execution, not aggressive or unrealistic returns.
Рекомендуем также
Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5
Genki Andou
Эксперты
Может ли ваш советник объяснить, ПОЧЕМУ он выиграл? Большинство советников дают только результат. Выиграл, проиграл, баланс вырос, баланс упал. Почему он вошёл, почему не входит сейчас, какой тип сигнала реально зарабатывает на ВАШЕМ счёте — вы этого не знаете. Вы просто держите его включённым и надеетесь. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO устроен принципиально иначе. [Главное отличие этого советника] Этот советник отслеживает, какие сигналы зарабатывают на ВАШЕМ счёте, — и сообщает это вам. Каждый
Trend Breakout SR
Ivan Sibongiseni Sibisi
Эксперты
**Full Description** Trend Breakout SR is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for structured intraday trading on major Forex symbols. The strategy combines: 1. Trend and breakout detection 2. Pattern-based entry confirmation 3. Session-aware trade filtering 4. Volatility and spread checks 5. Rule-based risk control The EA is designed to avoid random entries by requiring market structure alignment before opening positions. **Core Logic** 1. Detects trend direction and breakout conditions
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Эксперты
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена со скидкой. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов за каждые 10 покупок. Окончательная цена: 4999 долларов. Для трейдеров, которые ищут профессиональный и дисциплинированный подход к торговле золотом, SF90 Scuderia был разработан исключительно для торговли XAUUSD, используя передовое сочетание количественного анализа, математических моделей, определения трендов и
Aura Gold
Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi
Эксперты
AURA GOLD  AURA GOLD v1.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and capital preservation. Core Trading Logic Trend Detection Identifies market direction using price action analysis and volatility confirmation. Volatility Breakout Strategy Detects potential breakout opportunities during periods of increased marke
Gold Trend Pyramid EA
En Hao Peng
Эксперты
rend Pyramid v5.00 | Советник XAUUSD пирамидирование по плавающей прибыли   Этот золотой советник‑пирамид работает по плавающей прибыли: добавляет позиции только после появления плавающей прибыли по уже открытым ордерам, исключая слепое наращивание при убытке. Использует двойную фильтрацию по индикаторам EMA20 и ADX24 для отсеивания ложных сигналов во флэте и сокращения бесполезных открытий позиций. Встроены жёсткие средства риск‑контроля для защиты вашего счёта.   Основные преимущества   1. До
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Эксперты
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Solaris Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Solaris Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! Почему выбрать Solaris Imperium MT5 Алгоритмы анализа: автоматизация торговли на основе встроенных моделей анализа рынка. Адаптивность:
Prime X
Husain A M A Alasfour
Эксперты
Одна покупка. Три мощные версии. Выберите режим, подходящий вашему стилю торговли — Standard, Hero или Attack — всё включено после единственной покупки. Prime X — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1 . Советник сочетает многоиндикаторный технический анализ со структурированной системой управления рисками. Принцип работы Prime X использует систему оценки сигналов, которая требует одновременного подтвержден
Connors TPS
MATTHEW STAN WILLS
5 (1)
Эксперты
Russian Translation - Ларри Коннорс TPS - Автоматизированная торговая система Ларри Коннорс TPS - Автоматизированная торговая система Версия 2.0 – Автор: Matthew Wills Этот советник (EA) автоматизирует торговую стратегию Time, Position & Scale (TPS) Ларри Коннорса, впервые описанную в его книге: “High Probability ETF Trading” Amazon Ссылка Описание стратегии TPS Ларри Коннорса использует падения рынка и масштабирование позиций для достижения оптимизированной доходности. Подхо
Hawk Auto Trading Robot for Gold
Zhanybek Kalybekov
Эксперты
HAWK BOT 4.2 — РОБОТ АВТОТОРГОВЛИ ДЛЯ XAUUSD Самая умная система автоматической торговли для XAUUSD (Золото). Ручная торговля не нужна. Настрой один раз — работает 24/7 за тебя. КАК РАБОТАЕТ Бот использует ту же проверенную логику что и индикатор Hawk 4.3: 1. Автоматически рассчитывает ATR полосы    (MA 15 + ATR 30 × 2.0) 2. Определяет точки Pivot    (локальный максимум / минимум) 3. Ждёт касания полосы + закрытия внутри    → Мгновенно открывает 3 позиции 4.
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Эксперты
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
GoldClad Prime
Jayesh Ravindra Sukhadare
Эксперты
GoldClad - Prime MT5 GoldClad -Prime i s a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders seeking disciplined and fully automated execution in the gold market. Built upon a time-tested market framework refined through years of strategy validation and performance optimization .Gold-Clad Prime identifies high-probability directional opportunities Less Noise. More Precision. No martingale escalation. No reckless HFT exposure. No gambling-style recovery logic. Rather than forcing constan
Nasdaq maestro
Nicholas Werner Taljaard
Эксперты
specifically designed to catch the vloatility of nas100, this ea delivers a 60+%WR. set your risk according to your own apetite,start compounding with % per trade or use a fixed lot size,either way it will grow your account and fast!!i recommend using a broker with a small spread(i.e. vantage RAW ECN for the best results,other accounts will work too but these are the best results. hope it brings you much joy!
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
QuantraX MT5
Stephane Paul Heritier
Эксперты
Описание советника для MetaTrader Название советника: QuantraX Long-Term Описание: QuantraX Long-Term — это сложный торговый алгоритм, разработанный для инвесторов, стремящихся извлечь выгоду из долгосрочных трендов на финансовых рынках. Этот советник (EA) использует глубокий технический анализ и передовые индикаторы для выявления устойчивых трендов и размещения стратегических ордеров. Основные особенности: Анализ трендов: Советник использует комбинацию технических индикаторов, таких как скользя
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Prop Hunt Portfolio для NZDUSD H1 Prop Hunt Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для торговли NZDUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли на NZDUSD H1 с наглядной визуализацией на графике: точки входа, выхода, защитные уровни и текущая производительность, что позволяет в реальном времени отслеживать работу советника. Обзор Prop Hunt Portfolio сочетает портфельную стр
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Эксперты
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360236 Готовые файлы с настройками предоставляются. Разберём возможности конструктора торговых роботов — сгруппируем их по блокам для наглядности. 1. Готовые решения vs разработка собственных стратегий Готовые стратегии: Мгновенный старт. Не нужно тратить время на разработку — можно сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю. Проверенные алгоритмы. Стратегии прошли тестирование на исто
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Эксперты
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Эксперты
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Эксперты
Lions share AtrLine MT5 — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный для следования за трендом. В основе его стратегии лежит индикатор  ATR Line , построенный на основе индикатора Average True Range (ATR) и скользящей средней (MA). Советник определяет направление тренда, когда цена пробивает линию индикатора, и использует дополнительный фильтр для подтверждения сигналов, что помогает отсеивать ложные входы. Благодаря гибким настройкам управления капиталом, встроенному фильтру волатильно
Gold X Predator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Gold Predator X v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Gold Predator X is a highly optimized, aggressive algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Main Strategy The EA combines three powerful institutional trading components: ADX Trend Filter (14): Identifies strong trends and filters trades in sideways markets. Liquidity Sweeps System: Detects liquidity sweeps (high and low sweeps) with wick confirmation and mitigation, one of the most
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.84 (25)
Эксперты
Neural Vertex – дисциплинированный советник по возврату к среднему для основных и второстепенных валютных пар. Протестирован на 6 парах за 5 лет (~1350 сделок) . Использует RSI, ADX и двойное EMA-подтверждение для получения точных сигналов на возврат цены . Без мартингейла, без сетки – только прозрачная логика, строгий контроль риска и опциональный трейлинг-стоп . Разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность без лишних уловок . Основная концепция Тип рынка : возврат к среднему – отработк
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
Trend Strategy Generator EA
Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
Эксперты
Trend Following Strategy Generator The following Expert Advisor helps to generate robust trend-following strategies using price action and a few parameters. the story behind the expert Advisor is to unfold market behavior for an instrument and choose how we can trade it best. After finding your favorite strategy you can save the parameters and start trading the strategy in no time. There is no limit to how many strategies you can generate. How will this EA help you? We all know trading is hard,
Over Watch EA
Kiresh Choweni
Эксперты
️ OVERWATCH — MultiLevel Drawdown Reporter EA  Your Account's Circuit Breaker + Personal Trading Analyst You can't out-trade a blown account. Overwatch's first job is making sure that never happens — then it turns every day of trading into a report you can actually learn from. It's built to run two ways: as an all-around guard sitting on top of your manual trading or another EA, or as a standalone watchdog with its own simple built-in strategy turned off. Either way, the drawdown protection a
Raptor Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Эксперты
Советник   Raptor Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на трендовом ом рынке, для этого специально подбираются соответствующие валютные пары. Советник торгует с рынка в зависимости от направления тренда. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на таймфреймах Н4, W1 и MN1 выставляется ордер на покупку; Если свеча медвежья на таймфреймах
Bitcoin Grow
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Эксперты
Recommended deposit: $200 Estimated net return: Over 400% Profit Factor: 10.00 Total trades: 94 Win rate: 57.45% Maximum drawdown: 5.59% (balance) – 21.41% (equity) General Description: This Expert Advisor is designed for trend-based strategies with solid risk management and exceptional portfolio stability. Ideal for small accounts starting at $200, the system aims to maximize growth with clear logic and adaptability to changing market conditions. Key Statistics: Net : $2,074.43 from a $500 depo
Aurum v10
Tsepang Lawrence Nkisi
Эксперты
Aurum Liquid Trend Continuation System for XAUUSD Hello traders, Aurum is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It is based on structured price action and multi-timeframe analysis. The system is designed to participate in directional market phases using predefined rules for entry, position management, and risk control. Aurum operates only when specific market conditions are met. When conditions are not clear, the system remains inactive. General approach The system follows t
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Envisioned MadelDrack EA
Masingita Nimrod Maluleke
Эксперты
ENVISIONED MADEL-DRACK  (NEXT-GENERATION AI-POWERED TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART TRADING POWERED BY  Adaptive Intelligence & Precision). Envisioned Madel-Drack   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for modern traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance. Built with a hybrid approach combining advanced signal scoring for high signal provision precision, dynamic risk management, and real-time market analysis. KEY FEATURES 1. ADAPTIVE SIGNAL SCORING ENGINE Combines u
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв