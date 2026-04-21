Pvtl Us100 EA.

Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Solution for the Nasdaq Index





The Pvtl Us100 EA is a high-precision algorithmic trading system engineered for institutional-grade execution on the US100 (Nasdaq). Unlike retail "scalping" bots, this Suite utilizes a sophisticated Liquidity Trap Identification engine designed to capitalize on market exhaustion points and institutional order flow.

The "Trap" Identification Edge

Our proprietary logic monitors price action for "False Breakouts" and "Bull/Bear Traps." By identifying where retail liquidity is being hunted, the EA enters trades at high-probability exhaustion points, resulting in superior Profit Factors and a refined Drawdown Profile.

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Performance Ecosystem (3 Dynamic Modes)

The Suite features three distinct algorithmic profiles, allowing you to align the EA with your specific risk-reward mandate:

1. Conservative Mode (Wealth Preservation)

• Focus: Long-term compounding with minimal volatility.

• Net Profit: +50.09%

• Balance Drawdown: 6.03%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.23%

• Profit Factor: 2.87

• Sharpe ratio: 15.6

2. Balanced Mode (The Gold Standard - Recommended)

• Focus: Optimized equilibrium between Alpha generation and risk mitigation.

• Net Profit: +66.61%

• Balance Drawdown: 7.54%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.24%

• Profit Factor: 2.2

• Sharpe ratio: 12.23

3. Performance Mode (Aggressive Alpha)

• Focus: Maximizing returns during high-volatility regimes.

• Net Profit: +83.76%

• Balance Drawdown: 9.09%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.27%

• Profit Factor: 1.95

• Sharpe ratio: 13.05

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Investment Logic and Profitability

This is a professional investment tool built to navigate various market cycles, focusing on capital preservation and compounded growth. Verified over 18+ months of live market data.

The 3-Month Minimum Mandate

Trading is a marathon. A 1-month window is statistically insufficient to witness a full market cycle. We strongly recommend a minimum subscription of 3 months. This allows the algorithm the necessary "market time" to recover from natural fluctuations and achieve its targeted trajectory.

Subscription Tiers

• 1-Month Access: Recommended for technical verification and VPS compatibility testing only.

• 3-Month Access: The strategic choice for most users, offering a significant monthly discount compared to the 1-month tier.

• 1-Year / Unlimited: Designed for professional portfolios and long-term equity growth.

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Risk and Capital Management

The EA Suite features a sophisticated Equity-Proportional Risk Manager. The EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on your chosen risk percentage (e.g., 0.5% or 1%).

• Minimum Suggested Capital: $250+ (To ensure broker minimum lot sizes align with risk settings).

• Optimal Capitalization: $5,000 - $10,000+. Larger balances allow for more refined position sizing.

• Strategic Logic: Your reward is always proportional to your investment. By using percentage-based risk, the EA maintains the same Risk Profile regardless of account size, ensuring institutional-style discipline for every user.

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Technical Specifications

• Asset: US100 / Nasdaq Cash

• Timeframe: any (Internal multi-timeframe tracking)

• Broker: Low Spread/ECN Recommended

• Execution: Low-latency VPS highly recommended.

Input Parameters

• Trading Mode: Select via drop-down (Conservative/Balanced/Performance).

• Max Risk Per Trade: Suggested 0.5% - 1.0%.

• Slippage/Spread Control: Adjustable filters for liquidity conditions.

• Emergency Exit: Hard-stop toggle for immediate capital protection.

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Expert Support

For personalized setup assistance or to view verified tracking records, please use the internal MQL5 messaging system:

Contact Developer via MQL5 Direct Message

(https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/new?to=primevaluetradelab)

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Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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