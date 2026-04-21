Pvtl Us100 EA

  • Experts
  • David Robinson Shoo
    David Robinson Shoo

    David Robinson Shoo

    • Lead Quantitative Developer at  PrimeValue TradeLabs
    • Tanzania
    • 212
    "PrimeValue TradeLabs is a specialized quantitative research firm dedicated to developing high-precision, robust algorithmic trading systems. We focus on identifying fundamental market edges and implementing them into sophisticated Expert Advisors designed for consistent performance and capital
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 19 May 2026
  • Activations: 12

 Pvtl Us100 EA.

Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Solution for the Nasdaq Index


The Pvtl Us100 EA is a high-precision algorithmic trading system engineered for institutional-grade execution on the US100 (Nasdaq). Unlike retail "scalping" bots, this Suite utilizes a sophisticated Liquidity Trap Identification engine designed to capitalize on market exhaustion points and institutional order flow.

The "Trap" Identification Edge

Our proprietary logic monitors price action for "False Breakouts" and "Bull/Bear Traps." By identifying where retail liquidity is being hunted, the EA enters trades at high-probability exhaustion points, resulting in superior Profit Factors and a refined Drawdown Profile.

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Performance Ecosystem (3 Dynamic Modes)

The Suite features three distinct algorithmic profiles, allowing you to align the EA with your specific risk-reward mandate:

1. Conservative Mode (Wealth Preservation)

• Focus: Long-term compounding with minimal volatility.

• Net Profit: +50.09% 

• Balance Drawdown: 6.03%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.23%

• Profit Factor: 2.87

• Sharpe ratio: 15.6

2. Balanced Mode (The Gold Standard - Recommended)

• Focus: Optimized equilibrium between Alpha generation and risk mitigation.

• Net Profit: +66.61% 

• Balance Drawdown: 7.54%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.24%

• Profit Factor: 2.2

• Sharpe ratio: 12.23

3. Performance Mode (Aggressive Alpha)

• Focus: Maximizing returns during high-volatility regimes.

• Net Profit: +83.76% 

• Balance Drawdown: 9.09%

• Max equity drawdown: 24.27%

• Profit Factor: 1.95

• Sharpe ratio: 13.05

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Investment Logic and Profitability

This is a professional investment tool built to navigate various market cycles, focusing on capital preservation and compounded growth. Verified over 18+ months of live market data.

The 3-Month Minimum Mandate

Trading is a marathon. A 1-month window is statistically insufficient to witness a full market cycle. We strongly recommend a minimum subscription of 3 months. This allows the algorithm the necessary "market time" to recover from natural fluctuations and achieve its targeted trajectory.

Subscription Tiers

• 1-Month Access: Recommended for technical verification and VPS compatibility testing only.

• 3-Month Access: The strategic choice for most users, offering a significant monthly discount compared to the 1-month tier.

• 1-Year / Unlimited: Designed for professional portfolios and long-term equity growth.

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Risk and Capital Management

The EA Suite features a sophisticated Equity-Proportional Risk Manager. The EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on your chosen risk percentage (e.g., 0.5% or 1%).

• Minimum Suggested Capital: $250+ (To ensure broker minimum lot sizes align with risk settings).

• Optimal Capitalization: $5,000 - $10,000+. Larger balances allow for more refined position sizing.

• Strategic Logic: Your reward is always proportional to your investment. By using percentage-based risk, the EA maintains the same Risk Profile regardless of account size, ensuring institutional-style discipline for every user.

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Technical Specifications

• Asset: US100 / Nasdaq Cash

• Timeframe: any (Internal multi-timeframe tracking)

• Broker: Low Spread/ECN Recommended

• Execution: Low-latency VPS highly recommended.

Input Parameters

• Trading Mode: Select via drop-down (Conservative/Balanced/Performance).

• Max Risk Per Trade: Suggested 0.5% - 1.0%.

• Slippage/Spread Control: Adjustable filters for liquidity conditions.

• Emergency Exit: Hard-stop toggle for immediate capital protection.

---

Expert Support

For personalized setup assistance or to view verified tracking records, please use the internal MQL5 messaging system:

Contact Developer via MQL5 Direct Message

(https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/new?to=primevaluetradelab)

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Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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