BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro MT5

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades mean reversion setups using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is designed for major forex pairs on the H4 timeframe and includes optional Donchian filtering, trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and configurable risk controls. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF.

Product Description

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro for MT5

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade mean reversion opportunities using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is built for traders who want a rules-based approach to identifying stretched price conditions and entering when price begins to move back toward equilibrium.

This EA looks for price closing outside the Bollinger Bands and then confirms a reversion setup with RSI before placing a market order. It also includes optional trade management features such as trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and an optional weekly Donchian Channel filter to help avoid weaker setups.

The strategy is best suited to major forex pairs that respond well to mean reversion behavior. Recommended pairs are:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCHF

Recommended starting timeframe:

H4

JPY pairs are not recommended for this strategy.

Core Strategy Logic

The EA combines:

Bollinger Bands to identify stretched price conditions

to identify stretched price conditions RSI to confirm overbought or oversold momentum

to confirm overbought or oversold momentum Closed-candle confirmation to avoid premature entries

to avoid premature entries Optional Donchian Channel filter to align entries with broader weekly range context

Main Features

Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor

Bollinger Bands + RSI mean reversion entry model

Optional weekly Donchian range filter

Configurable stop loss and take profit

Optional trailing stop

Optional break-even protection

Optional trading session filter

Magic number support

Market-safe execution logic for better broker compatibility

Best Use Case

This EA was designed for traders who prefer:

major forex pairs

higher timeframes

structured rules

controlled mean reversion entries

simple, understandable logic

It is not designed for scalping, JPY pairs, or highly volatile exotic symbols.

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Market type: Forex

Preferred timeframe: H4

Preferred pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Important Note

This Expert Advisor is a technical trading tool. Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, market regime, and user settings. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using it on a live account.

Settings Guide

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro Settings Guide

This guide explains the main inputs in plain English.

RSI Settings

RSI Period

Controls how many bars are used to calculate RSI.

Default: 8

RSI Overbought

Sell setups require RSI to be above this level.

Default: 70

RSI Oversold

Buy setups require RSI to be below this level.

Default: 30

RSI Mid-High

Used as part of the long exit condition when price reverts.

Default: 60

RSI Mid-Low

Used as part of the short exit condition when price reverts.

Default: 40

Bollinger Band Settings

BB Period

Number of bars used to calculate the Bollinger Bands.

Default: 20

BB Standard Deviation

Controls the width of the bands.

Default: 2.0

BB Bar Shift

Which closed candle is evaluated for the setup logic.

Default: 1

This EA is designed to work from closed candles, which helps reduce false entries.

Donchian Channel Filter

Enable Donchian Range Filter

Turns the weekly Donchian filter on or off.

Default: false

Donchian Period

Number of weekly candles used to calculate the Donchian range.

Default: 20

Donchian Buffer

Distance in pips from the Donchian high or low required to allow a trade setup.

Default: 50

This filter can help restrict trades to setups closer to the outer weekly range.

Order Settings

Lot Size

Fixed trading volume used for each trade.

Default: 0.04

Stop Loss

Stop loss distance in pips.

Default: 75

Take Profit

Take profit distance in pips. Set to 0 to disable fixed TP and rely on other management features.

Default: 150

Slippage

Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

Default: 10

Trade Management

Enable Trailing Stop

Turns trailing stop management on or off.

Default: false

Trail Start

Profit in pips required before trailing stop begins.

Default: 50

Trail Step

Distance in pips used by the trailing stop.

Default: 20

Enable Break-Even

Turns break-even logic on or off.

Default: false

Break-Even Trigger

Profit in pips required before moving stop loss to break-even.

Default: 40

Break-Even Buffer

Extra pips beyond entry used when moving stop to break-even.

Default: 5

Session Filter

Enable Session Filter

Allows trading only during a specific server-time session.

Default: false

Session Start Hour

Server hour when trading may begin.

Default: 7

Session End Hour

Server hour when trading stops.

Default: 20

Important: this uses your broker server time, not your local time.

EA Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA.

Default: 473829

Max Simultaneous Orders

Maximum number of open positions allowed for this EA on the chart symbol.

Default: 1

Recommended Starting Settings

These are the baseline settings intended for the original strategy concept:

RSI Period: 8

RSI Overbought: 70

RSI Oversold: 30

RSI Mid-High: 60

RSI Mid-Low: 40

BB Period: 20

BB Standard Deviation: 2.0

BB Bar Shift: 1

Enable Donchian Filter: false or test true

Donchian Period: 20

Donchian Buffer: 50

Lot Size: based on account size and risk tolerance

Stop Loss: 75

Take Profit: 150

Timeframe: H4

Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Install Instructions

How to Install BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro in MetaTrader 5

Step 1: Purchase and Download

After purchase from the MQL5 Market, open MetaTrader 5 and log in with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase.

Step 2: Open the Navigator

In MT5, open the Navigator panel. Under Expert Advisors, locate BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro.

Step 3: Open a Chart

Open a chart for one of the recommended symbols:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCHF

Recommended timeframe:

H4

Step 4: Attach the EA

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart, or double-click it.

Step 5: Configure Permissions

In the EA settings window:

make sure Allow algorithmic trading is enabled

is enabled review the input settings before clicking OK

Also make sure MT5 global EA permissions are enabled:

click the Algo Trading button on the MT5 toolbar so it is active

button on the MT5 toolbar so it is active go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors

make sure automated trading is allowed there as well

If these permissions are disabled, the EA may load but will not trade.

Step 6: Load Inputs

Use the default settings first, or apply your saved preset file if you have one.

Step 7: Confirm the EA Is Running

Once attached correctly:

the EA name should appear on the chart

the chart should show the EA icon in the upper-right corner

Algo Trading should be enabled in the terminal

Step 8: Monitor the First Trades

Before trading live, test the EA on a demo account and make sure:

symbol and timeframe are correct

lot size is appropriate

broker conditions are acceptable

your risk settings match your account size

Troubleshooting

The EA attaches and then disappears

Usually caused by one of these:

Algo Trading is turned off

terminal Expert Advisor permissions are disabled

invalid input values were entered

The EA is on the chart but does not trade

Check:

chart symbol is one of the recommended pairs

timeframe is H4

trading permissions are enabled

market conditions match the entry rules

session filter is not blocking trades

Donchian filter is not too restrictive

Backtest results differ from live results

This can happen because of:

spread differences

broker execution differences

market regime changes

different symbol settings

different session timing

Risk Disclosure

Trading forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and use risk settings appropriate for your account.