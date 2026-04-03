MargiloniyAI

MargiloniyAI

Short Description: A software algorithm for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to identify trend movements based on volatility indicators and market noise filtering.

Full Description: MargiloniyAI is an Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes mathematical models to analyze market trends on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The tool is developed for liquid assets, including gold (XAUUSD), major currency pairs, and indices.

Core Logic

The advisor implements entry logic based on candle completion (closing prices). This approach filters out intra-period price fluctuations. The analysis system is built on a combination of several technical indicators:

  • Trend Filters: Comparison of Simple Moving Averages (SMA 50 and SMA 200).

  • Oscillators: Use of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to determine the current momentum phase.

  • Dynamic Levels: Calculation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR (Average True Range), allowing the algorithm to adapt to the asset's current volatility.

Functional Capabilities

  • Trade Management: Built-in trailing stop function for automatic profit locking and risk management based on price movement.

  • Liquidity Control: An integrated module restricts trading activity during periods of low volume or widening spreads.

  • Risk Management: The code strictly excludes dangerous methods such as averaging, grid trading, or Martingale systems. Every trade is executed with a mandatory protective Stop Loss.

  • Operating Mode: The algorithm is optimized for medium-term timeframes (H4, D1).

Operational Recommendations

  • Trading Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.

  • Timeframe: H4.

  • Minimum Account Balance: From 500 units of the account currency.

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