Smart Horizon MT4
- 专家
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- 版本: 3.0
- 更新: 6 四月 2026
Smart Horizon MT4 Expert Advisor Description
Smart Horizon MT4 is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) utilizing a grid algorithm combined with preliminary entry point filtering. Unlike classic grid systems, this EA initiates a trading cycle only when specific market conditions are confirmed by a set of technical indicators, which aims to reduce overall drawdown.
Key Features
- Triple Entry Filter: Trading cycles are opened based on the combined readings of the RSI, Stochastic, and ADX indicators. The system waits for a local price reversal confirmed by the oscillators to minimize premature entries.
- Impulse Movement Filtering: Dynamic trend strength analysis via the ADX indicator allows the EA to temporarily suspend opening new grid steps during high volatility and strong directional trends.
- Mathematical Grid Adaptation: The grid step (distance) and lot multipliers are optimized to match the standard price movement characteristics of liquid currency pairs.
- Drawdown Protection Module: A built-in safety feature monitors the current deposit load. Upon reaching the user-defined drawdown limit (as a percentage of balance/equity), the EA automatically closes all open positions in the current basket and halts trading.
Technical Recommendations
- Timeframe: M15
- Supported Currency Pairs: EURUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD
- Minimum Deposit: From $500–1000 (или equivalent on cent accounts)
- Account Type: ECN, PRO, or Raw Spread with low spreads and Market Execution
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