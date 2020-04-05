Velocity Scalper EA

🚀 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0

⚠️ NOT FOR EMOTIONAL TRADERS

If you are still:

  • Trading based on emotions

  • Entering trades based on “gut feeling”

  • Blowing accounts repeatedly

👉 Stop here. This system is not for you.

💣 THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MARKET

90% of traders lose money.
Not because they lack knowledge,
but because they lack a SYSTEM.

👉 ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO was built to solve that.

🔥 WHAT IS THIS BOT?

A fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor)
designed to capture real market volatility.

  • No guessing

  • No emotions

  • No FOMO

👉 Only logic + discipline + execution

⏰ OPTIMAL TRADING SESSIONS

Best performance during:

  • London Session: 14:00 – 18:00 (GMT+7)

  • New York Session: 19:00 – 23:00 (GMT+7)

👉 Can extend to 00:00 – 02:00 depending on market conditions

⚠️ Not recommended to run 24/7
👉 Designed for high-liquidity sessions only

💰 RECOMMENDED CAPITAL (REAL ACCOUNT)

Optimal ranges:

  • 🔹 $300 – $500 → Entry level

  • 🔹 $500 – $1,000 → Optimal performance

  • 🔹 $1,000+ → Stable scaling

⚠️ Risk recommendation:

  • 1–3% per trade

  • Avoid over-leverage

  • Limit number of pairs if capital is small

⚡ KEY FEATURES

  1. SMART VOLATILITY FILTER
    Trades only when real volatility exists
    Avoids sideways markets

  2. PRECISION ENTRY ENGINE
    High-quality entries
    No random or overtrading

  3. RISK CONTROL SYSTEM

  • Max trades per day

  • Spread protection

  • Auto stop in bad conditions

  1. AUTO PROTECTION

  • Break-even automation

  • Trailing stop to lock profits

  1. MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER
    Scans multiple pairs simultaneously
    Never miss strong setups

  2. SESSION-BASED TRADING
    Trades only during high-liquidity sessions

📊 NOT A “BACKTEST ONLY” BOT

This system is:

  • Optimized for real accounts

  • Built for live market conditions

  • Focused on risk control and consistency

💥 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders who have blown accounts before

  • Busy individuals who cannot monitor charts

  • Traders who want structured systems

  • Traders who want to eliminate emotions

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE

This is NOT a “get rich quick” bot.
This is a controlled, systematic trading solution.

🔥 REAL VALUE

  • Fewer but higher-quality trades

  • Improved discipline

  • More stable account growth

  • Reduced trading stress

💰 CURRENT OFFER

  • Trial version available

  • Flexible rental plans

  • Price will increase as user base grows

🚀 GET ACCESS NOW

Message: "ALGOTRIBE"
to receive:

  • Demo

  • Live results

  • Setup guidance

👉 If you still want to trade emotionally → skip this

👉 If you want a structured, scalable system

ALGOTRIBE™ VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0
is built for you.


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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