London and Daily Breakout Master

🔥 Two Proven Breakout Strategies — One Powerful EA (XAUUSD)

London and Daily Breakout Master combines two of the most reliable price action strategies into a single, fully automated Expert Advisor:

Strategy 1 — Previous Day Breakout Automatically identifies yesterday's High and Low, then places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capture the breakout when price breaks out of the previous day's range. Ideal for trending markets and daily momentum plays.

Strategy 2 — London Session Breakout Captures the explosive volatility of the London open. The EA calculates the pre-London consolidation range, then trades the breakout in either direction. One of the highest-probability setups in Forex.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Dual Strategy Engine — Run both strategies simultaneously or enable/disable each independently
  • Smart Position Sizing — Choose between fixed lot or automatic risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop — Lock in profits with configurable activation distance and trail distance
  • Daily Loss Protection — Built-in maximum daily drawdown limiter to protect your capital
  • Spread Filter — Automatically pauses trading when spreads exceed your defined threshold
  • Time Zone Auto-Conversion — Input your local time zone once. The EA converts all session times to your broker's server time automatically — no manual calculation needed
  • Universal Compatibility — Works on Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, US100) with a single toggle
  • Full Broker Compliance — Respects STOPS_LEVEL, FREEZE_LEVEL, tick size normalization, and margin requirements. No rejected orders
  • Live Dashboard — On-chart display showing strategy status, spread, active time windows, and order state at a glance

📊 Recommended Settings

Parameter
Gold (XAUUSD)
Timeframe D1
Stop Loss 50 pips
Take Profit
150 pips
Risk %
1%
Min Deposit
$1,000

🛡️ Risk Management Built In

  • Automatic lot reduction when free margin is insufficient
  • Orders are skipped (not force-placed) when market conditions are unfavorable
  • Pending orders are automatically cleaned up outside trading windows
  • Separate magic numbers per strategy prevent cross-interference

📋 Input Parameters

Every aspect of the EA is fully configurable:

  • Enable/disable each strategy independently
  • Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing per strategy
  • Customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • Local time zone offset for automatic session calculation
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Daily maximum loss percentage
  • Minimum order distance to prevent order clustering

💡 How It Works

  1. New Day Detection — At the start of each trading day, the EA resets and prepares for new setups
  2. Level Calculation — Identifies the previous day's High/Low and London session range
  3. Order Placement — Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at breakout levels with configurable buffers
  4. Trade Management — Monitors open positions with trailing stops to lock in profit
  5. End of Day Cleanup — Automatically deletes unfilled pending orders at your configured end hour

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before going live. Use proper risk management.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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