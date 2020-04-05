🔥 Two Proven Breakout Strategies — One Powerful EA (XAUUSD)

London and Daily Breakout Master combines two of the most reliable price action strategies into a single, fully automated Expert Advisor:

Strategy 1 — Previous Day Breakout Automatically identifies yesterday's High and Low, then places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capture the breakout when price breaks out of the previous day's range. Ideal for trending markets and daily momentum plays.

Strategy 2 — London Session Breakout Captures the explosive volatility of the London open. The EA calculates the pre-London consolidation range, then trades the breakout in either direction. One of the highest-probability setups in Forex.

⚙️ Key Features

Dual Strategy Engine — Run both strategies simultaneously or enable/disable each independently

— Run both strategies simultaneously or enable/disable each independently Smart Position Sizing — Choose between fixed lot or automatic risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)

— Choose between fixed lot or automatic risk-based lot calculation (% of balance) Intelligent Trailing Stop — Lock in profits with configurable activation distance and trail distance

— Lock in profits with configurable activation distance and trail distance Daily Loss Protection — Built-in maximum daily drawdown limiter to protect your capital

— Built-in maximum daily drawdown limiter to protect your capital Spread Filter — Automatically pauses trading when spreads exceed your defined threshold

— Automatically pauses trading when spreads exceed your defined threshold Time Zone Auto-Conversion — Input your local time zone once. The EA converts all session times to your broker's server time automatically — no manual calculation needed

— Input your local time zone once. The EA converts all session times to your broker's server time automatically — no manual calculation needed Universal Compatibility — Works on Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, US100) with a single toggle

— Works on Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, US100) with a single toggle Full Broker Compliance — Respects STOPS_LEVEL, FREEZE_LEVEL, tick size normalization, and margin requirements. No rejected orders

— Respects STOPS_LEVEL, FREEZE_LEVEL, tick size normalization, and margin requirements. No rejected orders Live Dashboard — On-chart display showing strategy status, spread, active time windows, and order state at a glance

📊 Recommended Settings

Parameter

Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe D1 Stop Loss 50 pips Take Profit

150 pips Risk %

1% Min Deposit

$1,000

🛡️ Risk Management Built In

Automatic lot reduction when free margin is insufficient

Orders are skipped (not force-placed) when market conditions are unfavorable

Pending orders are automatically cleaned up outside trading windows

Separate magic numbers per strategy prevent cross-interference

📋 Input Parameters

Every aspect of the EA is fully configurable:

Enable/disable each strategy independently

Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing per strategy

Customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop (in pips)

Local time zone offset for automatic session calculation

Maximum spread filter

Daily maximum loss percentage

Minimum order distance to prevent order clustering

💡 How It Works

New Day Detection — At the start of each trading day, the EA resets and prepares for new setups Level Calculation — Identifies the previous day's High/Low and London session range Order Placement — Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at breakout levels with configurable buffers Trade Management — Monitors open positions with trailing stops to lock in profit End of Day Cleanup — Automatically deletes unfilled pending orders at your configured end hour

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before going live. Use proper risk management.