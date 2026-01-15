Lunox Killzone
- Experts
- Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
- 버전: 1.2
╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║ LUNOX SB-KILLZONE v1.2 ║
║ Session Breakout Killzone Strategy Expert Advisor ║
╚══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝
🎯 OVERVIEW
Lunox SB-Killzone is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize
on session breakout opportunities during key market hours. This Expert Advisor
combines institutional trading concepts with cutting-edge artificial intelligence
to identify high-probability trading setups across multiple trading strategies.
The EA monitors the Asian trading session, identifies key price levels, and
executes trades during high-volatility killzones when major market participants
enter the market. Perfect for traders who want to trade professional setups
without sitting in front of charts 24/7.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
✨ KEY FEATURES
🎯 FOUR PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES
The EA offers four distinct trading approaches, each designed for different
market conditions:
• STRATEGY A: Pullback to Zone
Identifies institutional order blocks and enters on price retracements to
these high-probability zones. Choose between instant entry or wait for
confirmation candles.
• STRATEGY B: Break & Retest (Zone Reversal)
Detects false breakouts and enters in the opposite direction when price
returns to test broken levels. Perfect for liquidity grab scenarios.
• STRATEGY C: Break & Retest (Asian Boundaries)
Monitors Asian session highs/lows and trades the retest after a breakout.
Uses a three-step confirmation process for high-accuracy entries.
• STRATEGY D: Pending Orders (Breakout/Reversal)
Places intelligent pending orders above/below key levels. Can be configured
for breakout continuation or reversal bounces.
🧠 AI-POWERED SMART FILTERS (STRATEGY D)
Revolutionary artificial intelligence system that analyzes market conditions
and automatically decides between breakout or reversal setups:
✅ ATR Volatility Filter
Measures market volatility to determine if conditions favor momentum
continuation or range-bound reversals.
✅ Session Range Filter
Compares current session range to historical averages to detect compression
or expansion phases.
✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
Analyzes higher timeframe trends to align trades with institutional flow.
✅ Candle Pattern Recognition
Evaluates recent price action for momentum signals vs exhaustion patterns.
Each filter contributes to a scoring system (0-100 points) with full
transparency. The dashboard shows exactly which filters voted for what decision
and why. Every filter can be toggled ON/OFF individually for complete control.
💰 ADVANCED MONEY MANAGEMENT
• Partial Profit Taking: Close portions of your position at 3 configurable
profit targets (default 30%, 30%, 20%) while letting the remainder run to
final TP.
• Break Even Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after
reaching a configurable profit threshold.
• Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop loss that follows price to lock in profits while
giving trades room to breathe.
• Flexible SL/TP: Set stop loss and take profit in points for precise risk
management.
All risk management features work seamlessly across all four strategies and
can be enabled/disabled independently.
📊 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DASHBOARD
Real-time on-chart display shows:
• Active strategy and configuration
• AI decision breakdown (for Strategy D)
• Individual filter scores and reasoning
• Session high/low levels
• Entry zone visualization
• Trade status and P&L
• Break even and trailing stop status
Everything is color-coded and easy to read at a glance.
⚙️ HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE
• Session Timing: Adjust Asian session hours to match your broker's timezone
• Entry Methods: Choose between instant entry or confirmation-based entries
• Buffer Settings: Fine-tune pending order placement distances
• Filter Sensitivity: Adjust ATR multipliers, range lookback periods, etc.
• Visual Controls: Toggle session boxes, entry zones, and dashboard display
• Logging Control: Enable/disable detailed expert logs for cleaner output
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎓 TRADING METHODOLOGY
This EA is built on institutional trading concepts:
📍 Order Blocks: The last opposite candle before a strong move often represents
institutional positioning.
📍 Liquidity Sweeps: Price often takes out obvious highs/lows to trigger stops
before reversing.
📍 Fair Value Gaps: Imbalances in price action that often get filled.
📍 Killzone Trading: Focus on high-volume periods when institutional orders
execute (London open, NY open).
📍 Session Analysis: The Asian session provides a range that acts as a
magnet/barrier for subsequent moves.
The EA implements these concepts programmatically while allowing you to choose
which approach best fits your trading style and market conditions.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💎 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
TIMEFRAME: Any (M1, M5, M15 all work - M5 recommended for balance)
PAIRS:
• Major FX: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY
• Volatiles: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY
• Works on most liquid pairs
ACCOUNT:
• Minimum: $100 for 0.01 lots
• Recommended: $500+ for proper risk management
• ECN/Low spread broker recommended
TRADING HOURS:
• Asian Session: 00:00 - 11:00 (Default, adjust for your broker)
• Best results during London/NY overlap
LOT SIZING:
• Conservative: 0.01 per $500
• Moderate: 0.01 per $300
• Aggressive: 0.01 per $200
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📈 HOW TO USE
QUICK START (3 Steps):
1. Attach EA to your preferred chart
2. Select your desired trading strategy (A, B, C, or D)
3. Configure lot size and risk parameters
ADVANCED SETUP:
• For Strategy A: Choose between instant or retest entry method
• For Strategy B: Let the EA hunt for false breakouts and reversals
• For Strategy C: Perfect for pairs that respect Asian session levels
• For Strategy D: Enable AI Smart Filters for intelligent order placement
OPTIMIZATION:
• Backtest each strategy on your preferred pairs
• Adjust session times to match your broker
• Fine-tune filter sensitivity based on pair volatility
• Use Strategy Tester to find optimal settings
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔒 SAFETY & COMPLIANCE
✅ No Martingale or grid trading
✅ Fixed lot sizes - no compounding without user control
✅ Every trade has a stop loss
✅ Maximum trades per day limit (configurable)
✅ No DLL imports or external dependencies
✅ Full source code transparency
✅ MQL5 Market validated
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚡ WHY LUNOX SB-KILLZONE?
❌ WHAT THIS IS NOT:
• Not a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
• Not a scalper making 100 trades per day
• Not a night scalper or tick-based system
• Not a black box with hidden logic
✅ WHAT THIS IS:
• A professional implementation of proven trading concepts
• A transparent system with visible logic and reasoning
• A tool that works WITH you, not instead of you
• A flexible platform that adapts to YOUR trading style
• An EA built by traders, for traders
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💬 FREE VERSION - YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS!
This EA is offered FREE to the trading community because I believe quality
trading tools should be accessible to everyone, not just traders with large
capital.
However, FREE doesn't mean I don't care about quality - quite the opposite!
🙏 I NEED YOUR HELP:
Since this is a free product, your reviews and feedback are incredibly valuable:
✅ Please TEST the EA thoroughly on demo first
✅ Share your HONEST experience - good or bad
✅ Leave a REVIEW with your results and suggestions
✅ Report any BUGS or issues you encounter
✅ Share which STRATEGIES work best for you
Your feedback helps me:
• Improve the EA for everyone
• Fix bugs faster
• Add features the community actually wants
• Prioritize development efforts
If you find value in this EA, the best way to support the project is by
leaving an honest review and sharing your experience with the community.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES
💬 Questions? Issues? Suggestions?
Contact me through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment
🔄 Regular Updates Planned:
• Bug fixes based on user feedback
• Performance improvements
• New features requested by community
• Additional strategies (if there's demand)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for
all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA
is a TOOL to implement trading strategies - it does not guarantee profits.
ALWAYS:
• Test on demo account first
• Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)
• Understand the strategy before using real money
• Never risk more than you can afford to lose
• Monitor your EA regularly
The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred through the
use of this Expert Advisor. Trade responsibly.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌟 DOWNLOAD TODAY
Remember: Your reviews and feedback help make this EA better for everyone!
Happy Trading! 📈
- Lunox Trades ❤️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━