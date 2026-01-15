Lunox Killzone

╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║                    LUNOX SB-KILLZONE v1.2                                    ║
║              Session Breakout Killzone Strategy Expert Advisor               ║
╚══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

🎯 OVERVIEW

Lunox SB-Killzone is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize 
on session breakout opportunities during key market hours. This Expert Advisor 
combines institutional trading concepts with cutting-edge artificial intelligence 
to identify high-probability trading setups across multiple trading strategies.

The EA monitors the Asian trading session, identifies key price levels, and 
executes trades during high-volatility killzones when major market participants 
enter the market. Perfect for traders who want to trade professional setups 
without sitting in front of charts 24/7.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✨ KEY FEATURES

🎯 FOUR PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES

The EA offers four distinct trading approaches, each designed for different 
market conditions:

• STRATEGY A: Pullback to Zone
  Identifies institutional order blocks and enters on price retracements to 
  these high-probability zones. Choose between instant entry or wait for 
  confirmation candles.

• STRATEGY B: Break & Retest (Zone Reversal)
  Detects false breakouts and enters in the opposite direction when price 
  returns to test broken levels. Perfect for liquidity grab scenarios.

• STRATEGY C: Break & Retest (Asian Boundaries)
  Monitors Asian session highs/lows and trades the retest after a breakout. 
  Uses a three-step confirmation process for high-accuracy entries.

• STRATEGY D: Pending Orders (Breakout/Reversal)
  Places intelligent pending orders above/below key levels. Can be configured 
  for breakout continuation or reversal bounces.


🧠 AI-POWERED SMART FILTERS (STRATEGY D)

Revolutionary artificial intelligence system that analyzes market conditions 
and automatically decides between breakout or reversal setups:

✅ ATR Volatility Filter
   Measures market volatility to determine if conditions favor momentum 
   continuation or range-bound reversals.

✅ Session Range Filter
   Compares current session range to historical averages to detect compression 
   or expansion phases.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
   Analyzes higher timeframe trends to align trades with institutional flow.

✅ Candle Pattern Recognition
   Evaluates recent price action for momentum signals vs exhaustion patterns.

Each filter contributes to a scoring system (0-100 points) with full 
transparency. The dashboard shows exactly which filters voted for what decision 
and why. Every filter can be toggled ON/OFF individually for complete control.


💰 ADVANCED MONEY MANAGEMENT

• Partial Profit Taking: Close portions of your position at 3 configurable 
  profit targets (default 30%, 30%, 20%) while letting the remainder run to 
  final TP.

• Break Even Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after 
  reaching a configurable profit threshold.

• Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop loss that follows price to lock in profits while 
  giving trades room to breathe.

• Flexible SL/TP: Set stop loss and take profit in points for precise risk 
  management.

All risk management features work seamlessly across all four strategies and 
can be enabled/disabled independently.


📊 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time on-chart display shows:
• Active strategy and configuration
• AI decision breakdown (for Strategy D)
• Individual filter scores and reasoning
• Session high/low levels
• Entry zone visualization
• Trade status and P&L
• Break even and trailing stop status

Everything is color-coded and easy to read at a glance.


⚙️ HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE

• Session Timing: Adjust Asian session hours to match your broker's timezone
• Entry Methods: Choose between instant entry or confirmation-based entries
• Buffer Settings: Fine-tune pending order placement distances
• Filter Sensitivity: Adjust ATR multipliers, range lookback periods, etc.
• Visual Controls: Toggle session boxes, entry zones, and dashboard display
• Logging Control: Enable/disable detailed expert logs for cleaner output


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎓 TRADING METHODOLOGY

This EA is built on institutional trading concepts:

📍 Order Blocks: The last opposite candle before a strong move often represents 
   institutional positioning.

📍 Liquidity Sweeps: Price often takes out obvious highs/lows to trigger stops 
   before reversing.

📍 Fair Value Gaps: Imbalances in price action that often get filled.

📍 Killzone Trading: Focus on high-volume periods when institutional orders 
   execute (London open, NY open).

📍 Session Analysis: The Asian session provides a range that acts as a 
   magnet/barrier for subsequent moves.

The EA implements these concepts programmatically while allowing you to choose 
which approach best fits your trading style and market conditions.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💎 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

TIMEFRAME: Any (M1, M5, M15 all work - M5 recommended for balance)
PAIRS: 
  • Major FX: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY
  • Volatiles: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY
  • Works on most liquid pairs

ACCOUNT: 
  • Minimum: $100 for 0.01 lots
  • Recommended: $500+ for proper risk management
  • ECN/Low spread broker recommended

TRADING HOURS:
  • Asian Session: 00:00 - 11:00 (Default, adjust for your broker)
  • Best results during London/NY overlap

LOT SIZING:
  • Conservative: 0.01 per $500
  • Moderate: 0.01 per $300
  • Aggressive: 0.01 per $200


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 HOW TO USE

QUICK START (3 Steps):

1. Attach EA to your preferred chart
2. Select your desired trading strategy (A, B, C, or D)
3. Configure lot size and risk parameters

ADVANCED SETUP:

• For Strategy A: Choose between instant or retest entry method
• For Strategy B: Let the EA hunt for false breakouts and reversals
• For Strategy C: Perfect for pairs that respect Asian session levels
• For Strategy D: Enable AI Smart Filters for intelligent order placement

OPTIMIZATION:

• Backtest each strategy on your preferred pairs
• Adjust session times to match your broker
• Fine-tune filter sensitivity based on pair volatility
• Use Strategy Tester to find optimal settings


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔒 SAFETY & COMPLIANCE

✅ No Martingale or grid trading
✅ Fixed lot sizes - no compounding without user control
✅ Every trade has a stop loss
✅ Maximum trades per day limit (configurable)
✅ No DLL imports or external dependencies
✅ Full source code transparency
✅ MQL5 Market validated


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚡ WHY LUNOX SB-KILLZONE?

❌ WHAT THIS IS NOT:
• Not a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
• Not a scalper making 100 trades per day
• Not a night scalper or tick-based system
• Not a black box with hidden logic

✅ WHAT THIS IS:
• A professional implementation of proven trading concepts
• A transparent system with visible logic and reasoning
• A tool that works WITH you, not instead of you
• A flexible platform that adapts to YOUR trading style
• An EA built by traders, for traders


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💬 FREE VERSION - YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS!

This EA is offered FREE to the trading community because I believe quality 
trading tools should be accessible to everyone, not just traders with large 
capital.

However, FREE doesn't mean I don't care about quality - quite the opposite!

🙏 I NEED YOUR HELP:

Since this is a free product, your reviews and feedback are incredibly valuable:

✅ Please TEST the EA thoroughly on demo first
✅ Share your HONEST experience - good or bad
✅ Leave a REVIEW with your results and suggestions
✅ Report any BUGS or issues you encounter
✅ Share which STRATEGIES work best for you

Your feedback helps me:
• Improve the EA for everyone
• Fix bugs faster
• Add features the community actually wants
• Prioritize development efforts

If you find value in this EA, the best way to support the project is by 
leaving an honest review and sharing your experience with the community.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

💬 Questions? Issues? Suggestions?
   Contact me through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment

🔄 Regular Updates Planned:
   • Bug fixes based on user feedback
   • Performance improvements
   • New features requested by community
   • Additional strategies (if there's demand)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for 
all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA 
is a TOOL to implement trading strategies - it does not guarantee profits.

ALWAYS:
• Test on demo account first
• Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)
• Understand the strategy before using real money
• Never risk more than you can afford to lose
• Monitor your EA regularly

The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred through the 
use of this Expert Advisor. Trade responsibly.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🌟 DOWNLOAD TODAY

Remember: Your reviews and feedback help make this EA better for everyone!

Happy Trading! 📈

- Lunox Trades ❤️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Produits recommandés
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pillartrade
QuanticX
3 (1)
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Pillartrade by QuanticX Welcome to Pillartrade - Your Long-Only Trading Ally for US500 Join the forefront of financial
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicateurs
À propos de l'indicateur Ce indicateur est basé sur des simulations de Monte Carlo des prix de clôture d'un instrument financier. Par définition, Monte Carlo est une technique statistique utilisée pour modéliser la probabilité de différents résultats dans un processus impliquant des nombres aléatoires basés sur des résultats observés précédemment. Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ? Ce indicateur génère plusieurs scénarios de prix pour un actif en modélisant les variations de prix aléatoires au fil
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
Gold Pin Bar
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. Gold Pin Bar trade XAU/USD on 1HR charts using moving averages and pin bars.  Pin bars are used to pick higher probable trades that can occur.  The price is pushed up or down forming the pin bar signaling who has control over the price.  Optimize for the best settings for stop loss and take profits and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization. . All order have money management and the EA doesn't use dangerous trading strategies. Rest as
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.08 (12)
Experts
Aperçu   Thanos EA BETA est un bot de trading avancé utilisant des technologies de pointe en intelligence artificielle et apprentissage automatique, spécialement conçu pour les applications de trading. Équipé d'algorithmes modernes d'IA et d'apprentissage profond, cet EA offre des capacités prédictives supérieures, surpassant de nombreux modèles existants dans le domaine. Cette version bêta gratuite est un environnement de développement où j'intègre continuellement de nouvelles fonctionnalités
FREE
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
News and Liquidity Zone EA Mt5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
"Introducing our cutting-edge Trading Expert Advisor Robot: A culmination of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis, designed to navigate the dynamic landscape of financial markets with precision and proficiency. Our Expert Advisor Robot is meticulously crafted to empower traders with unparalleled efficiency and insight. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and real-time data analysis, it operates seamlessly across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, commodities, and cr
FREE
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Big candle breakout EA
Irvan Trias Putra
4 (2)
Experts
Big Candle Break Out is an expert advisor that uses a simple and effective trading strategy based on significant changes in volatility. The EA identifies support and resistance levels on the chart and looks for a candle that breaks through one of these levels with at least x volume. This can signal a shift in the market’s direction and provide a potential trading opportunity. The EA can trade both long and short positions depending on the direction of the break out and this expert has three mon
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 7 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. Le prix passera bientôt à 999 $ . Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 199  USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mi
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 189 $, prochain prix : 289 $ (Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Plus de l'auteur
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
Lunox Gold
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
Early-bird pricing! Discounted price for October from $300 to $150 for this month only  If you’ve ever wished your money could grow steadily every month instead of sitting still, this might interest you. From August 2024 to August 2025 , we traded gold with a moderate lot size and achieved a 66% return in just 12 months . That works out to about 5–6% growth per month on average — steady, consistent, and low stress. This approach is designed for people who want reliable monthly returns without t
Lunox Breakout
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
Lunox Breakout — Precision. Discipline. Control. Lunox Breakout is a professional trading system engineered for traders who value structure, daily consistency, and capital protection. It automatically identifies high-probability market conditions based on time and volatility behavior, then executes trades with institutional-grade precision and strict risk management. Built with advanced execution logic and a refined trailing mechanism, Lunox Breakout ensures each position evolves intelligently —
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis