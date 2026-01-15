Lunox Killzone

╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗

🎯 OVERVIEW





Lunox SB-Killzone is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize

on session breakout opportunities during key market hours. This Expert Advisor

combines institutional trading concepts with cutting-edge artificial intelligence

to identify high-probability trading setups across multiple trading strategies.





The EA monitors the Asian trading session, identifies key price levels, and

executes trades during high-volatility killzones when major market participants

enter the market. Perfect for traders who want to trade professional setups

without sitting in front of charts 24/7.









✨ KEY FEATURES





🎯 FOUR PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES





The EA offers four distinct trading approaches, each designed for different

market conditions:





• STRATEGY A: Pullback to Zone

Identifies institutional order blocks and enters on price retracements to

these high-probability zones. Choose between instant entry or wait for

confirmation candles.





• STRATEGY B: Break & Retest (Zone Reversal)

Detects false breakouts and enters in the opposite direction when price

returns to test broken levels. Perfect for liquidity grab scenarios.





• STRATEGY C: Break & Retest (Asian Boundaries)

Monitors Asian session highs/lows and trades the retest after a breakout.

Uses a three-step confirmation process for high-accuracy entries.





• STRATEGY D: Pending Orders (Breakout/Reversal)

Places intelligent pending orders above/below key levels. Can be configured

for breakout continuation or reversal bounces.









Revolutionary artificial intelligence system that analyzes market conditions

and automatically decides between breakout or reversal setups:





✅ ATR Volatility Filter

Measures market volatility to determine if conditions favor momentum

continuation or range-bound reversals.





✅ Session Range Filter

Compares current session range to historical averages to detect compression

or expansion phases.





✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter

Analyzes higher timeframe trends to align trades with institutional flow.





✅ Candle Pattern Recognition

Evaluates recent price action for momentum signals vs exhaustion patterns.





Each filter contributes to a scoring system (0-100 points) with full

transparency. The dashboard shows exactly which filters voted for what decision

and why. Every filter can be toggled ON/OFF individually for complete control.









• Partial Profit Taking: Close portions of your position at 3 configurable

profit targets (default 30%, 30%, 20%) while letting the remainder run to

final TP.





• Break Even Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after

reaching a configurable profit threshold.





• Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop loss that follows price to lock in profits while

giving trades room to breathe.





• Flexible SL/TP: Set stop loss and take profit in points for precise risk

management.





All risk management features work seamlessly across all four strategies and

can be enabled/disabled independently.









Real-time on-chart display shows:

• Active strategy and configuration

• AI decision breakdown (for Strategy D)

• Individual filter scores and reasoning

• Session high/low levels

• Entry zone visualization

• Trade status and P&L

• Break even and trailing stop status





Everything is color-coded and easy to read at a glance.









• Session Timing: Adjust Asian session hours to match your broker's timezone

• Entry Methods: Choose between instant entry or confirmation-based entries

• Buffer Settings: Fine-tune pending order placement distances

• Filter Sensitivity: Adjust ATR multipliers, range lookback periods, etc.

• Visual Controls: Toggle session boxes, entry zones, and dashboard display

• Logging Control: Enable/disable detailed expert logs for cleaner output









🎓 TRADING METHODOLOGY





This EA is built on institutional trading concepts:





📍 Order Blocks: The last opposite candle before a strong move often represents

institutional positioning.





📍 Liquidity Sweeps: Price often takes out obvious highs/lows to trigger stops

before reversing.





📍 Fair Value Gaps: Imbalances in price action that often get filled.





📍 Killzone Trading: Focus on high-volume periods when institutional orders

execute (London open, NY open).





📍 Session Analysis: The Asian session provides a range that acts as a

magnet/barrier for subsequent moves.





The EA implements these concepts programmatically while allowing you to choose

which approach best fits your trading style and market conditions.









💎 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





TIMEFRAME: Any (M1, M5, M15 all work - M5 recommended for balance)

PAIRS:

• Major FX: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY

• Volatiles: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY

• Works on most liquid pairs





ACCOUNT:

• Minimum: $100 for 0.01 lots

• Recommended: $500+ for proper risk management

• ECN/Low spread broker recommended





TRADING HOURS:

• Asian Session: 00:00 - 11:00 (Default, adjust for your broker)

• Best results during London/NY overlap





LOT SIZING:

• Conservative: 0.01 per $500

• Moderate: 0.01 per $300

• Aggressive: 0.01 per $200









📈 HOW TO USE





QUICK START (3 Steps):





1. Attach EA to your preferred chart

2. Select your desired trading strategy (A, B, C, or D)

3. Configure lot size and risk parameters





ADVANCED SETUP:





• For Strategy A: Choose between instant or retest entry method

• For Strategy B: Let the EA hunt for false breakouts and reversals

• For Strategy C: Perfect for pairs that respect Asian session levels

• For Strategy D: Enable AI Smart Filters for intelligent order placement





OPTIMIZATION:





• Backtest each strategy on your preferred pairs

• Adjust session times to match your broker

• Fine-tune filter sensitivity based on pair volatility

• Use Strategy Tester to find optimal settings









🔒 SAFETY & COMPLIANCE





✅ No Martingale or grid trading

✅ Fixed lot sizes - no compounding without user control

✅ Every trade has a stop loss

✅ Maximum trades per day limit (configurable)

✅ No DLL imports or external dependencies

✅ Full source code transparency

✅ MQL5 Market validated









⚡ WHY LUNOX SB-KILLZONE?





❌ WHAT THIS IS NOT:

• Not a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system

• Not a scalper making 100 trades per day

• Not a night scalper or tick-based system

• Not a black box with hidden logic





✅ WHAT THIS IS:

• A professional implementation of proven trading concepts

• A transparent system with visible logic and reasoning

• A tool that works WITH you, not instead of you

• A flexible platform that adapts to YOUR trading style

• An EA built by traders, for traders









📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES





💬 Questions? Issues? Suggestions?

Contact me through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment





🔄 Regular Updates Planned:

• Bug fixes based on user feedback

• Performance improvements

• New features requested by community

• Additional strategies (if there's demand)





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER





Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for

all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA

is a TOOL to implement trading strategies - it does not guarantee profits.





ALWAYS:

• Test on demo account first

• Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)

• Understand the strategy before using real money

• Never risk more than you can afford to lose

• Monitor your EA regularly





The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred through the

use of this Expert Advisor. Trade responsibly.









