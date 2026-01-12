Audusd Linear Regression Range Reversion Strategy

The AUDUSD Linear Regression Range Reversion (H1) is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on AUDUSD using the H1 timeframe from January 2, 2015, to August 22, 2025. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.


Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/audusd-linear-regression-range-reversion-h1/



Key details are:


Main Chart: AUDUSD, H1


Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Not applicable

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit (duplicate trades disabled)

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): SL = 1.9 × ATR(35), PT = 5.6%


Entry Signals

Long setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is below the Lower Bollinger Band (period 50, deviation 2.4, PRICE_CLOSE).

Short setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is above the Upper Bollinger Band (same settings).


Entry Rules

Instead of entering at market, the EA places pending STOP orders at dynamic levels derived from:

Linear Regression (period 17) as a directional/mean reference,

plus/minus a range component (SmallestRange/BiggestRange period 68) to adapt entry distance to recent market structure.


LONG: place a Buy Stop at LinReg[1] + SmallestRange[2]

SHORT: place a Sell Stop at LinReg[1] - BiggestRange[2]


Pending orders remain valid for 36 bars. Replacing existing pending orders is allowed.


Exit Rules

Time-based exit: close the position after 14 bars.

Friday risk control: forced exit on Friday at 19:00 to reduce weekend gap exposure.


Validation

After the initial build, the strategy went through multiple out-of-sample (OOS) validations and a dedicated TRUE OOS test to reduce overfitting risk and confirm that the underlying logic remains stable beyond the development sample.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account first.


Mais do autor
DAX Keltner Channel Breaker
Tomas Vanek
5 (1)
Experts
The DE_30_803015187_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DAX using the M30 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/dax-keltner-channel-breaker/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 803015187 Main Chart: Current symb
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.5 (2)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Gold Emperor MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 913073101 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Gold Emperor MT5
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 913073101 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Nasdaq Trend Catcher
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The NQ_H4_820422556_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on NQ using the H4 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/nasdaq-trend-catcher/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 820422556 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Usdjpy Awesome Oscillator Revolution
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The UJ_H1_170147110_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on USDJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/usdjpy-awesome-oscillator-revolution/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 170147110 M
FREE
Eurusd Biggest Range Pulse
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe Tradi
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol an
FREE
Dow Jones Bollinger Breaker
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The  DJ_15_811543657_S_BB_CF_SQX  is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DJ using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/dow-jones-bollinger-breaker/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 811543657 Main Chart: Current s
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
DAX Keltner Channel Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The DE_30_803015187_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DAX using the M30 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/dax-keltner-channel-breaker/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 803015187 Main Chart: Current symb
FREE
SP500 Keltner Channel Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The  SP_H1_840111471_S_Ke_CF_SQX  is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on SP using the H1 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/sp500-keltner-channel-trader/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 840111471 Main Chart: Current s
FREE
Nasdaq Trend Catcher MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The NQ_H4_820422556_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on NQ using the H4 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/nasdaq-trend-catcher/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 820422556 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Gbpjpy Macd Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 220100009 Main Chart: Cu
FREE
Gbpjpy Macd Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 220100009 Main Chart: Cu
FREE
Niki Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch My portfolio . I am giving this expert advisor for FREE. The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nikkei and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai ,
FREE
SP500 Keltner Channel Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The  SP_H1_840111471_S_Ke_CF_SQX  is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on SP using the H1 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/sp500-keltner-channel-trader/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 840111471 Main Chart: Current s
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Dow Jones Bollinger Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The  DJ_15_811543657_S_BB_CF_SQX  is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DJ using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/dow-jones-bollinger-breaker/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 811543657 Main Chart: Current s
FREE
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Eurusd Biggest Range Pulse MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe Tradi
FREE
Audusd Linear Regression Range Reversion MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The AUDUSD Linear Regression Range Reversion (H1) is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on AUDUSD using the H1 timeframe from January 2, 2015, to August 22, 2025. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/audusd-linear-regression-range-reversion-h1/ Key details are: Main Chart:
FREE
Dax Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for DAX M30. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq Ai , Sap Ai Do y
Daw Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Dow Jones M5. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portoflio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq Ai , Sap Ai
Daq Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nasdaq and H4 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portoflio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq A
Sap Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for SP500 and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq A
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário