Audusd Linear Regression Range Reversion Strategy

The AUDUSD Linear Regression Range Reversion (H1) is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on AUDUSD using the H1 timeframe from January 2, 2015, to August 22, 2025. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
Max Trades/Day: No limit (duplicate trades disabled)
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): SL = 1.9 × ATR(35), PT = 5.6%
Entry Signals
Long setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is below the Lower Bollinger Band (period 50, deviation 2.4, PRICE_CLOSE).
Short setup: Triggered when the Open two bars ago is above the Upper Bollinger Band (same settings).
Entry Rules
Instead of entering at market, the EA places pending STOP orders at dynamic levels derived from:
Linear Regression (period 17) as a directional/mean reference,
plus/minus a range component (SmallestRange/BiggestRange period 68) to adapt entry distance to recent market structure.
LONG: place a Buy Stop at LinReg[1] + SmallestRange[2]
SHORT: place a Sell Stop at LinReg[1] - BiggestRange[2]
Pending orders remain valid for 36 bars. Replacing existing pending orders is allowed.
Exit Rules
Time-based exit: close the position after 14 bars.
Friday risk control: forced exit on Friday at 19:00 to reduce weekend gap exposure.
Validation
After the initial build, the strategy went through multiple out-of-sample (OOS) validations and a dedicated TRUE OOS test to reduce overfitting risk and confirm that the underlying logic remains stable beyond the development sample.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account first.
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.
This pattern only requires two candles to perform.
Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy.
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen!
Introducing the Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met.
Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 · Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. · The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3.
Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position.
This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached.
It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry
Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions. The EA combines classical technical analysis , price action , volatility filtering , embedded machine-learning models , and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence tr
EA는 변동성, 스프레드, 빈도 및 타이밍을 사용하여 거래 시기를 결정합니다. EA는 지정가 주문 방법을 사용하여 포지션을 엽니다. 이 경우 Slippage는 항목을 실행할 때 기껏해야 긍정적일 것입니다. EA는 시스템의 초점이 자본을 보호하면서 돈을 버는 것이므로 Trailing Take Profit 논리를 사용합니다. 대부분의 거래는 저격 헤드샷처럼 빠르게 마감됩니다.
주요 특징 마틴게일을 사용하지 않습니다 그리드를 사용하지 않음 최적화된 통화 쌍: EURUSD | GBPUSD | 엔엔 | USDCHF 기간: M5 주의 사항: 이 EA는 롤오버 전 몇 분부터 롤오버 후 몇 분까지 하루에 일정 범위의 시간 동안만 거래합니다. 하나의 차트 설정: 모든 최적화된 기호를 거래하려면 하나의 차트만 있으면 됩니다. 여러 통화 쌍 지원 .set 파일이 필요하지 않으며 모든 설정이 EA에 저장됩니다. 브로커가 접미사(예: XXXXXX.a)를 사용하는 경우 EA가 자동으로 식별하므로 걱정하지
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
프로모션 시작: 현재 가격으로 제공되는 제한된 수의 사본 최종 가격: 990$ 신규: 1개를 무료로 받으세요! (거래 계좌 2개용) Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here
LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files
DayTrade Pro Algo에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 수년 동안 시장을 연구하고 다양한 전략을 프로그래밍한 후 좋은 거래 시스템에 필요한 모든 것을 갖춘 알고리즘을 찾았습니다. 브로커 독립적입니다. 독립적으로 확산됩니다. MT4, MT5, TDS2 및 여러 브로커에서 쉽게 실제 변수 확산 테스트를 사용하여 매우 안정적인 백 테스트를 보여줍니다. 수백 가지의 다양한 설정이 모두 테스트에서 수익성 있는 결과를 제공합니다(물론 저는 최고의 설정을 선택했습니다!). 매우 강력한 시스템 -> 설정은 상호
WALL STREET INDEX US30
권장 계정 설정 타임프레임: M1 또는 M5 최대 스프레드: 50 계정 유형: 헤지(Hedge) 호가 자릿수: 1 권장 예치금: 500 USD 권장 브로커: Pepperstone, IC Markets Raw EA 개요 Wall Street US30 은 US30 인덱스(다우존스 산업평균지수) 전용으로 설계된 고급 트레이딩 로봇(EA)입니다.
스캘핑에 최적화되어 있으며, 빠르고 빈번한 가격 움직임을 활용합니다. EA는 다음의 3가지 모드를 지원하며, 파라미터에서 “false” → “true” 로 변경하여 활성화할 수 있습니다: 보수적 모드 중간 위험 모드 공격적 모드 (고빈도 거래 포함) 브로커의 최대 스프레드에 따라 소폭 조정이 필요할 수 있습니다. Wall Street US30의 주요 특징 1. 고정밀 스캘핑 미세한 가격 변동을 초고속으로 처리하여 단기 매매에 최적화. 2. 고급 기술적 분석 여러 지표·가격 패턴·알고리즘 논리를 결합하여 최
프로모션 시작: 399$에 1개만 구매 가능 최종 가격: 2000$ 이 EA는 제한된 수의 사본만 판매됩니다.
시장에서 가장 발전된 "평균 역방향" 거래 로봇 인 Luna AI Pro EA를 사용하여 인공 지능의 힘을 발휘하고 거래를 전례 없는 수준으로 끌어올리십시오 . 노련한 거래자와 초보자 모두에게 적합하도록 설계된 이 최첨단 AI 기반 시스템은 거래 전략을 최적화하고 수익을 극대화할 수 있는 다양한 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. Luna AI Pro로 거래 전략의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 거래의 미래를 받아들이고 고급 인공 지능이 투자 여정에 혁명을 일으키도록 하십시오. 오늘 AI의 힘을 경험하고 전 세계적으로 성공한 트레이더 대열에 합류하십시오.
이 EA가 다른 이유: OneChartSetup -> 1개의 단일 차트에서 모든 쌍 실행 개별 성능 모니터: 각 쌍은 성능이 좋지 않으면 자동으로 위험이 감소하고 다시 수익성이 있으면 다시 증가합니다. 마팅게일, 그리
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
EA는 선형 회귀 채널에서 작동합니다. EA는 채널 경계에서 거래되며, 수익성이 없는 주문을 중첩하여 계정의 손실을 줄이는 기능이 있습니다. 차트는 이익에 대한 정보를 표시하고 회귀 채널 자체를 그립니다.
MT4 버전 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494
옵션: PERIOD - 계산할 막대의 수. COEFFICIENT - 채널 경계를 계산하기 위한 계수. DEGREE - 채널 구성 유형; MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - 거래를 입력하기 위한 최소 채널 너비. PERIOD_ATR, TIMEFRAME_ATR - 평균 변동성을 결정하기 위한 ATR 값의 기간 및 기간. START_LOT - 초기 로트; LOT_MULTIPLIER - 주문 그리드의 로트 승수. MAX_LOT - 최대 로트 STEP_ORDERS - 주문 그리드 단계; STEP_MULTIPLIER - 순서 단계 곱셈 계수, = -1이면 사용되지 않습니다. MAX_STEP
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin
This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
- What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP . Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12.
Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss.
Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
Introducing HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red? The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. This is MT5 version, click here for Blue CARA MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions) Real monitoring signal --> Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA ('CARA') - short for C omprehensive A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen multi-currency multi-timeframe EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Black Friday PROMO launch My portfolio . I am giving this expert advisor for FREE.
The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nikkei and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots.
Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai ,
General Idea of the Strategy
The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot
Expert Advisor that seeks reversals of highly profitable trends. Its use is recommended for periods of up to 30 minutes. It can be used for indices, futures and stocks. Its configuration is very intuitive. Superior results are obtained through swing-trade operations. But excellent results are also obtained in day-trading operations. Tests were performed for Timeframes of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. For day-trade operations, daily, in the final hour, all positions are closed. For swing-trade
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 는 Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT5 신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) , 상품 채널 지수(CCI) , 클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 , 이동 평균 , 이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) , 상대 활력 지수(RVI) , 상대 강도 지수(RSI) , 포물선 SAR , 스토캐스틱 오실레이터 , 윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 . 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다.
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author.
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한 퀀텀 퀸 입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
할인된 가격입니다. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널: 여기를 클릭하세요
Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널: 여기를 클릭하세요
***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호: 기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380
IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132
MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널: 제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요. MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다.
10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다.
EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다.
AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템
Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel 중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요:
리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해
봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유
AOT 봇 설정 방법
단계별 설치 가이드
Set files
AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호: 여기를 클릭하세요
MT4 버전 : 여기를 클릭하세요
퀀텀 킹 채널: 여기를 클릭하세요
***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요!
정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요.
Quantum King EA는 구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다.
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543
요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다.
반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다.
이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다.
Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호: 기본 설정: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널: 제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요. MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 .
$399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다.
EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다.
AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact : t.me/ Novagoldx or t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL: BITCOIN
LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD
NOVA GOLD X 1H Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password: 111
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다.
2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips .
Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호 | 공지 채널 | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5
9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30): 이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My 이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음
중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다.
Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면 두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된 Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습
이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다.
모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다. CLICK
참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호
사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다.
그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다.
또한,
소개 Quantum Emperor EA는 유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요.
확인된 신호: 여기를 클릭하세요
MT4 버전 : 여기를 클릭하세요
Quantum EA 채널: 여기를 클릭하세요
10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999
퀀텀 황제 EA EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요”
Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각 포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어 강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
소품 회사 준비 완료! ( 세트파일 다운로드 ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here
Live Signal
골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
중요한 : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다. 가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다 100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며 , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다!
보너스 : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA 5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자)
최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다.
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다.
최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션
이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다.
구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다.
[특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
특 별 가격 $109 (정가: $365) .
설정 및 사용 가이드 : ABS Channel .
실시간 모니터링: ABS Signal .
라이브 시그널 설정 파일
기본 설정 파일
ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다.
마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일
타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다.
Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199 USD
단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다.
일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다.
권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD
타임프레임: H1
입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택
고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과: 실시간 신호 | 주요 포트폴리오 | FTMO 결과
출시 기념 특가! 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 재고는 단 4개뿐입니다. 다음 가격은 289달러, 최종 가격은 999달러입니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요?
골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부
PROP FIRM READY! 프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호)
최고의 콤보 상품 -> 여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요: 여기를 클릭하세요
LIVE RESULTS
독립 검토
"ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다 : 오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다.
ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식 : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price****
Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략. 그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal
시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자
메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The DE_30_803015187_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DAX using the M30 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/dax-keltner-channel-breaker/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 803015187 Main Chart: Current symb
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/
Key details are:
Parameters
MagicNumber: 910440109
Main Ch
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/
Key details are:
Parameters
MagicNumber: 913073101
Main Chart: Curre
The NQ_H4_820422556_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on NQ using the H4 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/nasdaq-trend-catcher/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 820422556 Main Chart: Current symbol and
The UJ_H1_170147110_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on USDJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/usdjpy-awesome-oscillator-revolution/
Key details are:
Parameters
MagicNumber: 170147110
M
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/
Key details are:
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/
Key details are:
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe Tradi
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/
Key details are:
Parameters
MagicNumber: 220100009
Main Chart: Cu
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/
Key details are:
Parameters
Main Chart: Current symbol and
The SP_H1_840111471_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on SP using the H1 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/sp500-keltner-channel-trader/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 840111471
Main Chart: Current s
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol an
The DJ_15_811543657_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DJ using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/dow-jones-bollinger-breaker/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 811543657
Main Chart: Current s
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/
Key details are:
MagicNumber: 201514104
Main Chart: Curre
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD
The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for DAX M30. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots.
Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq Ai , Sap Ai
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD
The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Dow Jones M5. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portoflio screenshots.
Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai , Daq Ai , Sap Ai
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD
The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nasdaq and H4 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portoflio screenshots.
Black Friday PROMO launch for 4 remaining copies from 10, next price 199 USD
The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for SP500 and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.
My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots.
