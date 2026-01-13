Staircase Fibo Pro

Fibonacci Elite Scalper Pro MT5

Fibonacci Elite Scalper Pro is a high-performance automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically engineered for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. The EA utilizes a unique 10-Step Repeat Fibonacci grid logic combined with Market Guard Technology to navigate market volatility with institutional-grade risk management.

The Strategy: 10-Step Fibonacci Progression

Most grid systems fail because of exponential lot increases. This EA introduces a "Staircase Recovery" model:

The Logic: The EA follows the Fibonacci sequence (0.10, 0.20, 0.30, 0.50, 0.80...) but executes 10 trades at each specific lot size before moving to the next level.

The Advantage: This significantly flattens the risk curve. By maintaining the same lot size for 10 trades, the EA creates a massive volume pool at a lower average price, allowing the Adaptive Take Profit to close the basket much earlier during minor price retracements.

Key Performance Features

Market Guard Technology: The EA automatically detects your broker’s SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT . It will pause new entries before reaching the broker's cap, preventing "Volume Limit Reached" errors and ensuring 100% execution stability.

H1 Noise Filter: By trading on the 1-hour timeframe, the system filters out intraday market "noise," focusing on structural price swings where Fibonacci levels are most respected.

Dynamic Equity Protection: Includes a hard-coded safety exit. If the total floating drawdown hits the user-defined limit (e.g., 30%), the EA closes all positions instantly to protect your capital.

Institutional Setup ($10,000 USD)

This EA is optimized for high-capital accounts seeking consistent, rule-based growth.

Symbol: EURUSD Only

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: Hedging

Minimum Balance: $10,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Input Parameters Overview

Base Lot (0.10): The starting volume for the first 10 trades of the sequence.

Repeat Count (10): Number of trades per Fibonacci level.

Max Loss % (30.0): The equity protection threshold.

Max Total Volume: Safety cap to stay within broker volume limits.

Growth Step %: Automatic lot scaling based on account balance growth.

Installation & Usage

Attach the EA to a EURUSD H1 chart. Ensure the account type is Hedging. Set the InpBaseLot to 0.10 for a $10,000 account. Set the InpMaxLossPerc to 30.0 for professional risk management.

Important Note: Grid trading involves significant risk. Always test on a demo account first to understand the 10-step scaling mechanics. This EA does not use stop losses per individual trade but manages risk through a total basket equity exit.