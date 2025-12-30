GranReserva Crosshair

Deactivating the Crosshair:

1. Press the 'C' key again

2. A message "Crosshair: OFF" will appear

3. The crosshair disappears from all active charts





Multi-Chart Synchronization

1. Install the indicator on all desired charts (e.g., M1, M5, M15, H1)

2. Press 'C' on each chart you want to include in synchronization.

3. Move your mouse on ANY active chart.

4. All other active charts will mirror the crosshair position.





Important Notes:

• Only charts where you pressed 'C' will show the crosshair.

• Charts without activation remain independent

• You can mix synchronized and independent charts.