GranReserva Crosshair

Global Crosshair is a professional trading tool designed to enhance chart analysis through synchronized crosshair functionality across multiple timeframes. Unlike standard MT5 crosshairs, this indicator offers global synchronization, timezone adjustment, and intelligent object interaction.


Usage Instructions

Basic Usage

Activating the Crosshair:

1. Click on any chart where the indicator is installed

2. Press the 'C' key on your keyboard

3. A message "Crosshair: ON" will appear briefly

4. Move your mouse to position the crosshair


Deactivating the Crosshair:

1. Press the 'C' key again

2. A message "Crosshair: OFF" will appear

3. The crosshair disappears from all active charts


Multi-Chart Synchronization

1. Install the indicator on all desired charts (e.g., M1, M5, M15, H1)

2. Press 'C' on each chart you want to include in synchronization.

3. Move your mouse on ANY active chart.

4. All other active charts will mirror the crosshair position.


Important Notes:

• Only charts where you pressed 'C' will show the crosshair.

• Charts without activation remain independent

• You can mix synchronized and independent charts.


Working with Chart Objects

Using CTRL to Pause:

1. Activate crosshair normally (press 'C')

2. Hold the CTRL key on your keyboard.

3. The crosshair freezes in place

4. Click, drag, or edit any chart object.

5. Release CTRL to resume crosshair tracking.


Message Display:

• While holding CTRL: "Crosshair PAUSED (Ctrl pressed) - Release to continue".

• This confirms the pause mode is active.



Key Features

Global Synchronization:

Multi-chart synchronization: Activate crosshair on multiple charts and all will move together.

Smart source detection: The last chart you move your mouse on becomes the leader.

Selective activation: Only charts where you press 'C' participate in synchronization.

Real-time updates: 200ms refresh rate for smooth synchronization.


Timezone Management Custom Offset:

 Adjust displayed time to match your local timezone

• Automatic calculation: Set your UTC offset (e.g., -3 for Brazil, -5 for EST)

• Consistent across charts: All synchronized charts display the same adjusted time.

• No server time confusion: Always see prices in YOUR timezone


Smart Object Interaction:

 CTRL-to-pause: Hold CTRL key to temporarily freeze crosshair.

• Seamless editing: Interact with chart objects without disabling the crosshair.

• Non-intrusive design: Crosshair positioned behind all chart objects.

• Quick toggle: Press 'C' to enable/disable instantly.


Full Customization:

 Color selection: Choose any color for crosshair lines and labels

• Line styles: Solid, dotted, dashed options

• Font customization: Adjust size and weight (bold/regular) independently

• Position control: Adjust label distances to prevent overlap

• Visibility options: Show/hide labels as needed


Configuration Guide


Basic Settings:

==> CrosshairColor (Default: Black)

• Choose the color for crosshair lines and all labels.

• Tip: Use contrasting colors to your chart background

==> CrosshairWidth (Default: 1)

• Line thickness in pixels

• Range: 1-5 pixels

•Tip: Use 1-2 for subtle analysis, 3-5 for presentations

==> CrosshairStyle (Default: Dotted)

• Options: Solid, Dotted, Dashed

• Tip: Dotted is less intrusive for active trading

==> ShowLabel (Default: True)

• Display time and price labels

• Set to False for minimal visual clutter.

==> SyncCharts (Default: True)

• Enable/disable synchronization across charts

• Set to False if you want independent crosshairs


Font Settings:

==> LabelFontSize (Default: 9)

• Font size for main label (top-left corner)
• Range: 6-14 recommended
• Larger sizes for presentations, smaller for personal use


==> LabelFontBold (Default: False)

• Make main label bold for better visibility
• Useful when using smaller font sizes


==> AxisFontSize (Default: 8)

• Font size for time and price axis labels
• Usually 1-2 points smaller than main label


==> AxisFontBold (Default: False)

• Make axis labels bold
• Improves readability on busy charts


Timezone Settings:

==> TimezoneOffset (Default: -5)

• Your timezone offset in hours from server time.

• Examples:

- Brazil (UTC-3): Use -5 if server is UTC+2

- New York (UTC-5): Use -7 if server is UTC+2

- London (UTC+0): Use -2 if server is UTC+2

- Tokyo (UTC+9): Use +7 if server is UTC+2


How to Calculate Your Offset:

1. Check your broker's server time

2. Calculate difference to your local time.

3. Enter the difference (can be negative)


Position Settings:

==> TimeAxisOffsetY (Default: 25)

 Distance in pixels from bottom chart edge.

• Increase (30-40) if time label overlaps with chart border.

• Decrease (15-20) to save vertical space.

